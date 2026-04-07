Fix winter car damage for as little as $6 — rust, scratches and more

Winter leaves behind salt, slush and grime, and now’s the time to clean it up. Starting at $6, these car care products help refresh your vehicle inside and out, from foam washes to rain-repelling windshield treatments . You’ll also find must-have tools like jump starters and tire inflators to keep you ready on the road.

Latest deals

Car trash can: $9.98 (38% off)

Retractable car charger: $16.14 (35% off)

MagSafe phone vent clip: $9.99 (33% off)

Cup holder coasters: $6.99 (30% off)

Car scanner code reader: $19.99 (26% off)

Energizer jumper cables: $19.96 (20% off)

Chemical Guys car wash kit: $106.24 (15% off)

Mini first-aid kit: $8.99 (10% off)

Exterior fixes

Remove salt, buff out minor scratches and give your car a thorough wash with these exterior essentials.

Salt buildup can lead to rust — one of the biggest headaches for car owners. This Salt Off spray dissolves residue from your car’s body and undercarriage with a quick rinse or wipe. It also leaves behind a protective coating to prevent future corrosion.

Original price: $19.95

Over time, headlights can become dull and hazy, reducing visibility. This restoration kit clears buildup and adds UV protection to help prevent future fading. It includes everything you need, with step-by-step instructions for a quick, at-home fix.

Create your own car wash at home with this Chemical Guys foam . The sudsy formula helps lift and trap dirt to reduce swirl marks as you clean. It imparts a bright, glossy finish without the cost of a professional wash.

Original price: $28.97

Tackle everyday scuffs and swirl marks with this easy-to-use Carfidant repair kit . The polishing compound helps restore your car’s finish, while the included pad makes application simple, even for beginners. It’s a quick way to improve the look of your paint without a professional detail.

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Windshield and safety

Improve visibility in spring showers with treatments and upgrades designed to keep your windshield clear.

Original price: $9.02

Boost visibility in wet weather with this Rain-X glass treatment . It creates a water-repellent layer that helps rain bead up and slide off your windshield more quickly. At under $7, it’s an easy, low-cost upgrade for safer driving.

Upgrade your windshield wipers with these Rain-X blades , which not only clear water but also apply a water-repellent coating as they move. The near-universal adapter fits most vehicles, making installation quick and hassle-free.

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Skip the shop for minor damage with this windshield repair kit . The resin formula fills chips and small cracks to help prevent them from spreading over time. It’s a quick, affordable fix that can extend the life of your windshield.

Roadside-ready picks

Be ready for minor emergencies with compact tools designed to keep you moving.

Original price: $34.99

Handle a flat tire without waiting for help with this portable inflator . Compact enough for your glovebox, it’s easy to store and quick to use. A digital display shows PSI and battery life, so you can top off tires with confidence, even at night.

Original price: $14.99

Keep your tires in check with this easy-to-read digital tire pressure gauge . It delivers accurate readings in hot or cold conditions, helping you maintain proper pressure and improve safety. At under $10, it’s a small tool that makes a big difference.

Original price: $109.99

Restart a dead car battery on your own with this compact jump starter . It packs enough power for sedans and larger vehicles, while built-in extras like a flashlight and power bank add versatility. At 36% off, it’s a smart addition to your emergency kit. For a more powerful, equally compact version, NOCO Boost is a favorite choice with FOX readers.

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Interior fixes

Keep your car clean and clutter-free with tools designed for quick, easy cleanup.

Original price: $59.99

Suck up crumbs, pet hair and dirt using a Black+Decker car vacuum . The rotating nozzle helps you reach under seats and into tight corners, while the pull-out crevice tool gets between cushions. It’s a convenient way to keep your interior looking fresh between deep cleans.

This Chemical Guys cleaner works across multiple surfaces, including vinyl, leather and glass. It delivers a streak-free finish while helping reduce dust and fingerprint buildup. It’s a simple, all-in-one solution for routine interior cleaning.

Original price: $15.99

This three-pack of Armor All wipes makes it easy to clean your dashboard, glass and seats in one pass. A separate protectant wipe helps guard against dust and fingerprints, so your car stays cleaner longer. At 32% off, it’s a convenient, budget-friendly option.

Original price: $8.99

Reach into tight spaces like cup holders, vents and door handles with this flexible car cleaning gel . It molds to fit tricky areas and lifts dirt, dust and pet hair with ease. At just $6, it’s an affordable tool for detailing your interior.

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Keep odors in check with this four-pack of Febreze air fresheners . Each clip attaches to your vent and releases scent for up to 40 days. Adjustable settings let you control the intensity for a more customized refresh.