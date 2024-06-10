Sleep better on your road trip with these 13 travel essentials

A road trip brings adventure and excitement, but it can also bring sleepless nights and long tiring stretches of driving. If you’re a passenger, getting some sleep is essential so you can prepare for your leg of the drive. Anyone planning to sleep overnight also needs the necessities to turn their car into a good sleeping spot.

From neck pillows to comfy blankets, sleeping pads and earplugs, these 13 travel necessities are must-haves on lengthy road trips.

To save big on fuel during your road trip, consider becoming an Amazon Prime member. Amazon can save you up to 10 cents per gallon if you're a Prime member. You can save at bp, Amoco, and participating ampm stations when you link your Amazon and earnify™ accounts. The earnify™ app helps you locate gas stations.

Original price: $219.90

A tent that attaches to your car or truck is a roomier option for longer road trips. A UNP SUV tent is a six-person car tent that hooks onto the trunk of your car, giving you the option to sleep in the trunk or in the tent itself.

Bass Pro Shops also has an SUV tent that straps to the top of your car. The platforms folds out with a ladder, so you can easily get in and out and stay safe while you're sleeping on the road.

12 ITEMS THAT CAN MAKE YOUR ROAD TRIP WAY MORE ENJOYABLE

Original price: $28.99

Block out light and get to sleep faster with a sleep mask. Naps as a passenger are vital, so you want to be as comfortable as possible. This 100% light-blocking sleep mask from Amazon is just under $30. If you prefer silk, Brooklinen has a cooling silk eye mask in different colors and patterns.

You can get most of the road-trip items on our list from Amazon and get them shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial today.

Original price: $46.99

Traveling can be stressful for some, so to combat that stress and get some sleep, a weighted blanket could be the perfect solution. The weight helps you feel grounded and stay calm while also keeping you warm.

Find different-colored personal weighted blankets on Amazon. You can also find bamboo-based weighted blankets in different weights and sizes through Luna Blanket.

A sleeping bag you can share offers extra warmth on cold nights while you're camping in your car. Even if you're on your own, a double sleeping bag gives you extra room underneath your covers.

This queen-size double sleeping bag from Amazon includes two pillows. L.L. Bean also has a winter-ready double sleeping bag that will keep you warm even in frigid temperatures.

Easily block out noise and get some sleep no matter what the other passengers are listening to with earplugs. We’ve come a long way from simple foam earplugs. Now, you can get plugs built to keep noise out.

Loop earplugs are hugely popular and come in multiple designs, helping keep out background noise or providing total quiet. You can find Loop earplugs on Amazon or the Loop site.

Original price: $79.97

One of the most important travel essentials on any trip is a neck pillow. They help you sleep while you’re sitting up and ensure you don’t hurt your neck in the process. There are many different designs nowadays.

Amazon has a classic version of the neck pillow that simply wraps around your neck and provides a cushion. You can also get a Cabeau pillow that straps to the headrest and is made of memory foam.

5 AMAZON BUYS THAT COULD HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER AT NIGHT

Original price: $24.99

Sitting for long stretches of time can hurt your back and hips, which can make sleeping difficult. A supportive cushion provides lumbar support, making your trip more enjoyable.

Amazon has an affordable seat cushion for under $30. You can find a more travel-friendly option from Purple (yes, the mattress company).

Original price: $189.99

Traveling in a truck? Sleep under the stars on a trunk bed air mattress. The AirBedz trunk mattress blows up using your truck's 12V DC socket. The mattress is designed to fit snugly in your truck bed, with spaces for your wheel wells. Walmart has a similar truck bed air mattress for just over $50.

Original price: $39.56

Planning to sleep in your car during your road trip to save some money? A sleeping pad is a must, so you can turn your backseat or trunk into a comfortable sleeping area.

Amazon has a sleeping pad that’s flexible and easy to pack, and it’s under $60. You can also opt for a mattress that fills the gap between the front and back seats, giving you more room to sleep. If every passenger in the car prefers their own sleeping mat, Nemo Equipment has thin, lightweight sleeping pads that are easy to inflate.

Having extra blankets in the car is always important in case of emergency, but is also helpful during trips. A nice blanket keeps you warm and comfortable, helping you easily fall asleep.

A wool military blanket, like this one from Amazon, is easy to pack and comes in different colors and patterns. You can choose a puffy blanket that is comfortable and doesn’t get too hot. Rumpl sells a large variety of their original puffy blankets.

Original price: $15.99

While you’re sleeping, you need some privacy. Some window shades help keep your car cool and wandering eyes out. Amazon has a two-pack of window shades for your back windows. Also, grab some blackout curtains from Walmart to separate the front and back seats.

A headrest pillow for the passenger seats helps everyone sleep during the road trip. Amazon has a pillow that straps to the headrest that works best for adults. You can also get your kids a headrest from Amazon with a little more room that also fits around their car seat.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

During hot summer road trips, a fan at night can help keep the car cool. You can get a double fan that straps around the headrest from Amazon. Or, get a single fan that sits upfront from Walmart.