10 Sheet sets for every type of sleeper

Sheets are essential for good sleep. Choosing the right bedsheets is important because the material and quality can impact factors like comfort, temperature regulation, breathability and the overall feeling of luxury. The right sheets can contribute to a more restful sleep experience.

When you are choosing sheets, consider what material best fits you. Different materials like cotton (especially Egyptian cotton), linen, bamboo, silk, or microfiber have distinct properties regarding softness, breathability and temperature regulation, impacting how you feel while sleeping.

Thread count refers to the number of threads woven per square inch; the higher the count, the smoother the sheets feel. The thread count alone, however, isn't the only quality indicator; you must also consider the kind of cotton and type of weave, determining a sheet's softness and durability.

Here are 10 sheet sets that will keep you sleeping comfortably:

Original price: $98.89

This Heavy-Weight Paisley Printed Flannel Sheet Set by Pointe Haven is made of 100% cotton and has a fully elasticized and oversized flat sheet that stays on the mattress. It features a beautiful paisley design and reverses to a plain side, giving you a different look to choose from. It is brushed on both sides for extra softness.

Original price: $84.99

This Beautyrest 600-thread-count cooling sheet set from Wayfair is great for hot sleepers. The sheets feature a cooling treatment to help you stay cool, comfortable and dry throughout the night. They are made from 55% cotton and 45% polyester. The sateen weave gives them a peach-like feel against your skin.

Original price: $149

This set of cooling cotton percale sheets, $141 at Brooklinen, feels cool, crisp and breathable—a great choice to keep you feeling cool and comfortable.

Peacock Alley's luxurious 500-thread count Egyptian cotton sheet set is buttery-soft and finished with a simple stitch detail, great for those looking for an effortless look. The set comes with the Cotton Egypt Association Accredited Gold Seal, which confirms that these sheets are the real deal and made from 100% Egyptian cotton. Get 25% off the price during sleep week with code SLEEP25.

These queen sheets by Pure Bamboo on Amazon are 100% organic bamboo bedsheets that are soft, breathable and cooling. They are free of harmful chemicals and safe for sensitive skin, making bamboo a great choice for hot sleepers.

The 280-thread L.L. Bean sheet set, $169 for a queen-size set, is woven from long-staple Pima cotton and has a luxurious, extra-smooth touch for year-round comfort. The sheets are available in various shades.

Quince's queen-sized European linen sheet set for the queen size is made from linen fibers, which provide exceptional softness, breathability and durability compared to standard linen sheets.

Original price: $350

Brooklinen's heathered Cashmere Sheets are super soft and light because they are. made with a specialty, brushed twill weave of 95% cotton and 5% Himalayan Cashmere. These sheets deliver luxurious warmth and are great for keeping you warm.

Original price: $199.20

These luxe sateen sheets from Brooklinen are luxuriously soft and smooth and perfect for year-round use. These sheets are made of 100% long-staple cotton with a 480 thread count.

Original price: $250

The Calvin Klein jersey knit sheet set is made from a luxe blend of cotton and jersey for an extremely soft and comfortable feel. These sheets will remind you of your favorite T-shirt and wrap you up in comfort and lightweight warmth.