11 simple upgrades to get your home winter-ready – shop throws, rugs, diffusers and more

From snow angels to at-home movie marathons, there's so much to love about winter. One of the season's best exports, though, is the warm and inviting home decor it's most known for. From wool pillows and weighted blankets to a washable tartan rug, and an affordable candle warmer, these simple home upgrades add that calm, lived-in cabin feel to your space. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays or just need a seasonal refresh, these picks deliver comfort and style without going over the top.

This wool pillow looks like it came straight from a cozy ski cabin, featuring colorful skis, boots and poles hanging on a wooden rack. Crafted from wool and velvet, it adds a soft and nostalgic touch to your home’s decor.

Original price: $230

There’s nothing like the hug of a weighted blanket to melt away the winter cold, and this one from Silk & Snow delivers. It’s hand-knit from soft cotton, comes in several shades and looks as good draped over the couch as it feels during a nap.

A well-chosen rug can tie a room together and add extra warmth to flooring, especially when the temperature dips. This tartan rug adds a nod to the season and stands up to lots of foot traffic in areas like the entryway or kitchen. It’s machine washable, so spills and muddy boots are easy to take care of.

Original price: $115

A beautiful kettle belongs front and center in your cozy winter kitchen. The Le Creuset Cloche tea kettle, their first new design in over a decade, is as functional as it is gorgeous. It is made from fast-heating carbon steel with an easy-care enamel coating and is available in Le Creuset’s signature shades. It’s perfect for cold-weather tea rituals or hot cocoa breaks.

Original price: $41.99

This candle warmer lamp is a no-flame way to make your space smell amazing. It warms your candle from the top down, so your favorite scent fills the room fast without ever lighting a match. It’s safer if you have kids or pets running around, and the soft glow gives off total winter night-in vibes. Consider grabbing a new scented candle, like this balsam option from Anthropologie to really capture the essence of winter.

This limited-edition Nest holiday candle and reed diffuser set will do the trick. Both smell of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, clove, cinnamon, amber and a little vanilla. It’s festive without being overpowering.

This winter fragrance oil set includes scents like Burning Wood, Campfire, Snowy Morning and Falling Crystal. Just add a few drops to your diffuser and your place will smell like a cozy cabin or a crisp morning after fresh snow.

Original price: $69.99

Cozy up with these Eddie Bauer flannel sheets, made from brushed cotton for that extra-soft, warm feel that’s perfect for chilly nights. They come in classic fun winter scenes that totally set the mood. Available in twin through king sizes, they’re an easy cold-weather upgrade that makes getting into bed something to look forward to.

Toss a few of these color-changing pinecones into your fireplace and watch the flames shift to blue and green for up to 10 minutes. It’s an easy way to add a little magic to your fire and make a cozy night feel a little more special.

Original price: $68.99

Warm up your walls with this "Christmas Lane" by Charlton Home framed, hand-mounted and custom-cut print. It is a sweet little scene that looks like it came straight from a holiday card that will add instant seasonal charm to your space.

This L.L. Bean doormat catches slush and dirt but it also sets a fun seasonal tone. The little tree design gives it a subtle woodsy, winter feel and it's made from recycled materials. It comes in sizes from small to extra-large, making it perfect whether you’ve got a tiny apartment entry or a big front porch.

