12 fun games to play while you're inside all winter

If you’re looking for something beyond a movie marathon, games can liven up those indoor winter days. From classics with a modern twist to fast-paced card games, STEM kits, Lego builds, and challenging puzzles, we’ve found popular picks worth grabbing to keep everyone entertained.

Board and card games

Classics like Monopoly and newer favorites such as Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman bring the family together.

Original price: $11.87

The classic UNO deck still delivers fast-paced, easy-to-learn gameplay that always stays competitive. Players take turns matching the top discard card by number, color or symbol. If you can’t play, you draw. The first one to ditch all their cards (and shout "UNO!") wins. A hit for all ages, the deck of cards packs well for trips, too. This version comes in a tin that helps keep your cards in good condition.

Original price: $15.99

Bananagrams is like Scrabble, but way faster and more portable. Everyone plays at once, racing to use all their letter tiles to build a crossword grid while building their word skills. First one to use all their tiles and yell "Bananas!" wins.

By replacing paper money with an electronic banking unit and tap-in cards, Monopoly Ultimate Banking plays faster and smoother than the classic. With just a tap, the banking unit lets players buy properties, set rent and track their money instantly. The goal is still the same: build your empire and be the richest player when someone goes bankrupt. For players who want a twist on the original, this is an ideal pick.

Original price: $20

Our Family Is So Weird is a playful game where you lovingly call out your family’s quirks. Each round, someone reads a lighthearted prompt like "has no filter" or "could fall asleep anywhere," and everyone votes on which family member fits it best. The person with the most votes wins the card for that round. It’s simple to learn and, more importantly, will have the whole table cracking up, a wonderful way to spend family time.

Original price: $54.99

Ticket to Ride is one of those games that’s simple enough for kids to pick up, but strategic enough to keep grown-ups interested. Collect matching train cards and place your miniature pieces to claim routes across early 1900s North America. The goal is to complete secret destination tickets and build the longest continuous railway. Designed for two to five players, it’s ideal for snowy afternoons and long winter nights.

A holiday-themed version of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman is just as fast and chaotic. Players take turns flipping cards and saying the game’s title words in order. When a card matches the word being said, everyone slaps the pile. The last to slap gets stuck with the stack. With a few surprise action cards in the mix, you can expect plenty of high-energy, hilarious moments.

Toys

Whether it’s Lego sets or STEM kits, grab toys that bring joy to builders of all ages.

Original price: $49.99

Build the prettiest fall flower centerpiece with this Lego set. With 812 pieces, you’ll craft gerberas and roses, and it’s one of those builds that can fit right into your holiday decor setup. Thanks to the split design, you can assemble it together with a loved one. For ages 18 and up, this Lego set is best suited for adults.

Original price: $39.99

Kick off the holiday season by putting together this festive Lego Christmas table decoration. With 433 pieces, you and family members can assemble a glowing red candle surrounded by berries, evergreen leaves and golden stars. Designed for ages 12 and up, it’s a great parent-kid project or a peaceful solo build for pre-teens.

Original price:$24.99

Are you looking to keep the kids entertained without screens? Then grab a STEM kit like the Smartivity mini pinball. It comes with a step-by-step guide that walks young learners through building their own working pinball machine. It’s bound to keep them busy.

Original price: $39.95

This STEM kit lets kids ages 10 and up build a fully functional, foam dart-launching glove from scratch. The glove adjusts to fit different hand sizes, and the kit comes with six standard foam darts. Along the way, they’ll learn about pneumatic systems and the physics of air pressure in a fun, hands-on way.

Puzzles

Tackle a tricky challenge or settle into a classic jigsaw for those long winter days.

The Conquer the Colors pagoda challenge puzzle is a wooden, 3‑D puzzle that doubles as a decorative piece. Twist and tilt colorful beads through hidden passageways in a pagoda‑shaped structure until each vertical column shows just one color. Play it alone or as a family challenge when everyone’s snowed in.

Original price: $19.99

This 1,000-piece Harry Potter puzzle brings the magic of Hogwarts to your home. Whether it’s finding corners, hunting for that one piece, or strategizing the big sections, the whole family gets to pitch in and show their wizard skills.

