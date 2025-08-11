Get Samsung's newest phone models on sale, from the Galaxy Z Fold7 to Galaxy A56

In an ever-evolving world of smartphones, Samsung's devices, include foldable and flipable models with advanced AI features as well as high-tech, budget-friendly options. Whether you’re eyeing the sleek design of the newest Galaxy S series, or you’re intrigued by the Galaxy Z foldables, finding the perfect balance between price and performance is key.

We’ve lined up some of the newest Samsung models on the market on sale now to help you decide which version is best for your needs.

Best for an expansive screen

Original price: $2,119.99

What we love: The double screen that gives you a larger screen than any other Samsung phone. Plus, the long battery life and upgraded camera allow you to browse apps, game and create the content you always wanted.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 flips foldout technology on its head, quite literally. Instead of the classic flip phone design, the Z Fold7 folds in half the long way. You get a bigger screen for watching shows, movies or using your favorite apps, but the phone compactly folds down whenever you need to take calls or store it away.

The camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Samsung’s most high-tech camera on their folding phones. The ProVisual Engine helps you take detailed photos in an instant. Overall, you get Samsung’s best features all in an extremely lightweight and durable phone that doubles your screen space.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold7 on Samsung’s site or on Amazon.

Best for a compact design

Original price: $1,219.99

What we love: The compact design with the flex screen that gives you access to apps, widgets and selfies.

For the slimmest Samsung phone yet, the Galaxy Z Flip7 offers a modern take on the classic flip-phone. Instead of shoving an oversized phone into your pocket, you can fold it in half to fit your phone into a small bag or pants without deep pockets. Samsung allows more customization with the Z Flip7. Even when your phone is shut, you can customize your screen, adding apps, widgets and shortcuts right from the FlexWindow, so there’s no need to flip open your phone.

Gemini is integrated into the Z Flip7, so you can ask questions and get updated on your schedule all hands-free. You can also take a hands-free selfie with the FlexCam. Just rest your folded phone on top of any surface and ask Gemini to take a picture!

Get the Galaxy Z Flip7 on Samsung’s site or on Amazon.

Best for high-tech AI features

Original price: $1,299.99

What we love: The advanced AI features, including the Audio Eraser on photos and Now Brief that summarizes your tasks and reminders for the day.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is packed with specialty features Samsung users will love. Google Gemini is built in, so you can ask questions, text your friends, load shows and more just by asking. You can also stay up to date with Samsung’s Now Brief. First thing in the morning (and whenever else you need it), you’ll be updated on your schedule and reminders using Galaxy AI.

Another AI feature included with the S25 Ultra is the Audio Eraser with the AI camera. You can capture videos in low light with background noise, only to have the Eraser limit the noise and brighten up your favorite moments. There’s also an advanced portrait feature that rivals the iPhone. You can adjust skin tons, preserve natural textures and create an image that truly stands out.

Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra from Samsung’s site or on Amazon.

Best lightweight phone

Original price: $1,219.99

What we love: The ultra-slim design that doesn’t sacrifice on toughness. Plus, you get all the same AI features as Samsung’s other new models.

Users looking for Samsung’s most lightweight option should look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Packed with many of the same features as the S25 Ultra, but with a smaller, more lightweight design, you get the best of both worlds.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 200MP camera that captures videos and pictures in any setting. Even when taking images or videos in dark and noisy rooms, you can minimize unwanted sounds and use Night Video to fully capture what’s around you. Also included with the S25 Edge are the same AI features in many of Samsung’s latest releases. You get personalized insight into your schedule to help prepare for your day.

Get the Galaxy S25 Edge from Samsung’s site or on Amazon.

Best for a long-lasting battery

Original price: $499.99

What we love: The budget-friendly price paired with the clear screen and fast processing times.

Samsung’s Galaxy A56 has a triple-lens camera that is best for amateur photographers who don’t need professional-quality images. The 50MP camera still captures details, even from far distances. This lightweight phone is a budget-friendly option that has a long, 29-hour battery life. With Super Fast Charging, you don’t need to wait hours before unplugging your phone.

Where the Galaxy A56 shines is in its vivid, 6.7-inch screen. You can watch your favorite shows and movies and browse your favorite apps on a crystal-clear display. The A56 is also designed with faster speeds, so there’s little to no lag when you’re talking on the phone, gaming or watching shows.

Get the Galaxy A56 Edge from Samsung’s site or on Amazon.

Best affordable model

Original price: $199.99

What we love: The budget-friendly cost and impressively clear screen.

When you just need the basics, the Galaxy A16 gives you everything you need and a little bit more. While you won’t get all the AI features other Samsung phones have, you still get an ultra-clear 6.7-inch screen with a triple-lens camera. The A16 is also more durable than previous versions, with an improved IP54 rating, so dropping your phone a few times won’t necessarily crack it.

The A16 is unique in its health insights – you can connect your Galaxy A16 and Fit3 to track your steps, sleep patterns and heart rate. You can see all your metrics in one place with the Samsung Health app.

Get the Galaxy A16 Edge from Samsung’s site or on Amazon.

A closer look at some of Samsung’s latest phones

Phone Price Best feature Galaxy Z Fold7 On sale for $1,849.99 The huge fold-out screen and advanced AI features Galaxy Z Flip7 On sale for $1,149.99 You get a compact phone that can operate even when flipped closed Galaxy S25 Ultra On sale for $1,106.27 Advanced AI features like Audio Eraser on photos and Now Brief Galaxy S25 Edge On sale for $969.99 The ultra-slim design that doesn’t sacrifice on toughness, and advanced AI features Galaxy A56 On sale for $424.99 Long-lasting battery and fast charging Galaxy A16 On sale for $174.99 The low price point and basic health tracking

Frequently asked questions

When trying to decide which Samsung phone makes the most sense for you, there’s a lot to sort through. We’ve answered some of the most common questions consumers have about Samsung’s smartphones.

What is the battery life on most Samsung phones?

Samsung’s high-tech models, like the Z Fold7, Z FlipZ and A56 all have longer battery life than lower-budget models. The A56, for example, allows you to watch up to 29 hours of shows or movies on a full charge. Plus, it charges ultra-fast even when it’s dead.

What’s the difference between the A, S and Z models?

Samsung’s smartphone lineup is divided into distinct series: A, S and Z. The A series is more for the mid-range to budget-conscious shoppers, while the S series is all about cutting-edge technology. The Z series has even more high-tech options, such as foldable and flip options.

What AI tools do Samsung phones use?

Samsung phones come with Google built in, so the more advanced models have Gemini. You can ask Gemini questions, have it set reminders, play your favorite shows and much more.