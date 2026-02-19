12 retirement gifts they'll actually use

Skip the engraved paperweight and choose something practical to mark their retirement. From hobby-sparking gear like birding or pickleball to upgraded travel essentials and premium tool sets, these gifts help them make the most of their next chapter.

Put retirement to work with this DeWalt tool set, built for the DIY-loving retiree. The kit includes a hammer drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, oscillating multi-tool, cut-off tool and sander. Each tool runs cordless and comes with two rechargeable batteries, a fast charger and a storage bag.

For retirees ready to rack up more miles, three-piece hardside luggage set handles everything from quick weekend getaways to long-haul trips. The expandable design, telescoping handle and smooth spinner wheels keep things moving, while the sleek silver finish adds a sharp, polished look.

For the retiree who treats their morning coffee like a ritual, the Breville Barista Express brings the café home. The built-in grinder takes beans to espresso in under a minute, while digital temperature control and a steam wand froth milk for lattes and cappuccinos without stepping out the door. Even with its professional look, it’s easy to master right out of the box.

If retirement means more time on the pickleball court, this set helps them jump right in. The lightweight, durable paddles work for any skill level, and the kit comes with two paddles, four pickleballs, grip tape and a carry bag at a price that won’t break the bank.

For retirees who plan to spend more time on the course, this golf accessories set keeps them ready for every round. The brown leather case adds a classic touch and the kit comes stocked with golf balls, a rangefinder, tees and a divot tool. Choose the customizable engraved option to make it personal.

Retirees who would rather be fishing or camping would love this wheeled cooler. The pull handle makes it easy to move, while 2.5 inches of closed-cell foam insulation keep food, drinks or even bait cold for days. The 52-quart design is also more than 30% lighter than similar coolers with the same capacity.

If fishing is their go-to retirement hobby, this gift box steps up their tackle game. It includes hardbaits, soft plastics and terminal tackle suited for inshore saltwater fishing, plus tips and instructions to help sharpen skills and land more fish.

The Birdbuddy camera turns their backyard birdwatching into an interactive hobby. It captures close-up views, sends app alerts when birds arrive and uses AI to identify species and individual visitors. With a paid subscription, your giftee can save and share photos and videos.

For the coffee enthusiast in your life, a monthly subscription makes mornings something to savor. Trade Coffee matches them with personalized, roasted-to-order selections based on their taste preferences, with one-, three-, six- or 12-month options available.

For retirees ready to dive into their reading list, a Book of the Month subscription delivers a new curated title each month. Choose a three-, six- or 12-month plan, or opt for a Kindle and Audible subscription so they can read or listen anytime.

Give them something fresh to look forward to with a monthly flower delivery. Subscriptions start at $48 and let you choose from original, deluxe or grand bouquets. After signing up, recipients can select their own arrangements or let The Bouqs Co. send a curated, farm-fresh pick. They can also adjust delivery dates or swap bouquets as needed.

Keep their wine fridge stocked with a FOX News Wine Club membership. The first nine-bottle case starts at $79.99 and comes with a wine tote and corkscrew, giving them something to open and enjoy right away. After that, curated cases arrive every two months for $124.99, so there’s always something new to pour.

