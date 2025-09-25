Fall walking must-haves: Jackets, gloves, reflective gear and portable treadmills

This fall, don’t let the cold and dark derail your walking adventures. Layer up with cold-weather gear like jackets and gloves, add reflective accessories for visibility and safety, and mix in weights, bottle carriers and insoles to improve performance. When the weather’s too harsh, bring your walk indoors with a portable treadmill.

Cold weather walking gear

Stay comfortable on your walks with cold-weather gear that keeps you warm and dry.

Stay warm and connected with these moisture-wicking gloves. The gloves are designed for temperatures above 30°F, and the conductive fabric on the thumb and forefinger lets you use your phone or smartwatch with ease.

This beanie and infinity scarf set includes a thick fleece lining to keep you warm. Your head, ears, face and neck will be protected from the cold. The gaiter hat's stretchy knit makes for a comfortable fit.

Original price: $26.99

These wool-blend hiking socks combine nylon and wool for a soft, itch-free feel and reliable warmth on cold walks.

Original price: $34.99

This quilted workout jacket features reflective accents on the hood, a zippered front and sleeves with thumbholes.

Original price: $59.99

This Baleaf men's rain jacket has reflective stripes, four zippered pockets outside and two deep, secure pockets inside. It’s lightweight and packs down small, making it easy to carry on walks in unpredictable weather.

RUN, DON’T WALK: LAST-CHANCE DEALS ON MEN’S COMFORTABLE WALKING SHOES

Take your steps confidently this winter, even on icy days, with these traction cleats that slip onto shoes. The innovative coil technology lets you move in any direction without slipping. Made of tough, specialized steel, the cleats keep your feet secure on all types of terrain.

Reflective vests, LEDs and flashlights

As nights grow darker, you can stay visible and safe with reflective vests, LEDs and flashlights.

Original price: $24.99

Bright LEDs provide clear visibility, while motion-sensor control lets you switch this headlamp flashlight on or off with a wave of your hand. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours.

Original price: $16.99

Stay visible at night with this LED reflective vest. It features five colors, three light modes and up to 20 hours of rechargeable power.

10 TOOLS TO HELP WITH YOUR MARATHON TRAINING AND RECOVERY

Original price: $9.99

This clip-on walking light will make any walk at night safer. It delivers a powerful 450-lumen LED beam with five modes and up to 7.5 hours of hands-free illumination; no flashlight necessary.

Power up your stride

Step up your walk by adding a weighted vest, bottle carrier or insoles.

This adjustable running belt features a secure water bottle holder and a pocket that fits most smartphones. An inner pocket is perfectly sized to hold your essentials, and it includes a convenient earphone outlet so you can enjoy music on your run.

Slip these insoles into your walking shoes for cushioning that absorbs shock, protects joints and delivers all-day comfort. You can stay on your feet with less soreness.

Original price: $49.99

Add this weighted vest to your walking routine. The vest will increase resistance and help you burn more calories without adding more workout time.

Portable treadmills

When the weather gets too cold or wet, move the walk indoors.

Original price: $279.99

This portable treadmill features a two-level incline that boosts your calorie burn, four vibration modes to relax sore muscles and a slim design for easy storage. The treadmill runs on a smooth, powerful 2.5 HP motor for smooth, quiet exercise. Check your speed, distance, time and calories on the LED screen or the Sperax Fitness app.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $177.84

This portable treadmill has a wider belt, shock absorption and a handlebar for steady strides. Perfect for power walking or light jogging, this walking pad reaches a max speed of 6.2 mph.