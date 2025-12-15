How to get the Ralph Lauren Christmas decor look – without the designer price tag

The Ralph Lauren Christmas look is sweeping the country, bringing back fond memories of vintage Christmas decor and the bygone era. To transform your home into a magical space that feels like it’s straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalog, we found everything you need, from tartan pillows to classic garlands.

Original price: $15.99

Plaid pillows are the base for your Ralph Lauren look. They can be thrown on the couch, bed and even dining chairs to add some old-timey charm. Amazon has a pair of basic red tartan pillows at an affordable price. For a moodier look, Amazon also has black tartan pillows in a variety of different shapes and sizes.

Birch Lane’s white and red tartan pillow cover and green and blue plaid throw pillows look great together. The pillow cover slides over your current pillows for easy off-season storage. If you want the Christmas theme built into your pillows, Kohl’s has a classic red plaid pillow with knitted trees.

READ MORE: Shop for everyone on your list with our complete gift guide

Original price: $59.99

Ralph Lauren Christmas is all about textures, so faux fur pillows are a must, particularly deer prints. Wayfair’s faux deer hide pillows are soft and textured to look exactly like real fur. Any type of faux fur will do, though. This dark brown faux fur pillow from Kohl’s is similar to bear fur, giving you the dark moody look that makes up the Ralph Lauren Christmas vibe.

Original price: $37.99

Accent colors, particularly gold, are important to include in your Ralph Lauren look. Adding gold candle holders with a vintage feel will liven up your home. Go as simple or as extravagant as your personal style allows. This six-piece set of gold candle holders are simple but give you flashes of color on your windows or dining table. Pair them with red and green candles.

Anthropologie’s five-piece set of gold candle holders give a more vintage look. The set is a mix of unique shapes, from twisted tops to shorter styles.

Original price: $50

Plaid and tartan blankets are cozy and inviting, a major pillar in the Ralph Lauren Christmas look. Blankets made from wool are preferred for that high-end look, but it’s really up to your personal preferences. L.L. Bean makes classic tartan wool blankets in dress steward (red and white plaid), royal red plaid and blue plaid. Soft and easy to care for, these blankets last for years.

Anthropologie’s navy blue tartan wool throw adds the dark navy blues the Ralph Lauren Christmas look also calls for. For a softer blanket, this Eddie Bauer reversible plaid blanket fits the bill. One side a classic green plaid and the other side features a woody mallard pattern. Another Eddie Bauer pick is this extra-plush green or red plaid throw. One side is lined with ridiculously soft white sherpa, while the other features a dark plaid design that blends in with the Ralph Lauren style.

Original price: $108

Gold and brass deer add to the animal motif and give your home a festive touch. Birch Lane’s set of six deer are tasteful and have a gold sheen that blends in with the rest of your decor. Brighter and more modern, this set of two gold deer also fit the Ralph Lauren look.

READ MORE: Spend less on holiday cards this year with these affordable options

Original price: $19.99

Green and red vintage-looking stockings are a must for a Ralph Lauren Christmas. Luckily, there are plenty of options. This velvet two-pack of stockings has alternating red and green fabric that’s festive, soft and blends with the dark motifs included in the style.

Have a larger family? This four-pack of knit green stockings also fits the vibe. They’re a dark forest green that will blend well with your other decor. If you like the green but prefer velvet, you can also find a dark green four-pack of velvet stockings, complete with a gold accent.

Realistic wreaths, particularly those with red berries are found in Ralph Lauren Christmas looks. They add to holiday charm and mix in realistic textures. You can go a lot of different ways with this element. There’s red berry Fraser fur garland from Balsam Hill that looks ultra realistic. There are gentle white lights mixed throughout the garland. For a more affordable knock-off, this six-foot faux cedar garland doesn’t have lights, but does include a mixture of red berries and pinecones, giving you a similar effect.

Blend both types of garland together with this Balsam Hill wreath. Mixed with holly, red berries and pinecones, you get the best of everything in one wreath. It is also pre-lit with white lights.

READ MORE: Show up to the office Christmas party with one of these festive sweaters

Adding plaid napkins is an easy way to get the Ralph Lauren look in your kitchen. These green and red plaid napkins are made from 100% cotton, so they’re designed for function and fashion. They are designed not to shrink after being washed, while adding a cozy touch when layed oun on the table or placed in a gold or brass towel ring. They also make a great holiday host gift.

Top off the plaid look by filling your tree with plaid ornaments. There’s classic red, white and green plaid ornaments from Wayfair, or go with a mix of plaid and solid red and green ornaments. Adding a few tartan bows to your tree also fills it out and gives a subtle nod to the Ralph Lauren look.

Don’t throw off the whole look with mismatched wrapping paper. Like all other elements of the Ralph Lauren look, it’s best to go plaid. If you can’t decide which plaid to go with, Amazon has a six-pack of different plaid wrapping papers. There’s classic buffalo plaid, a blue plaid and a few tartan plaid options.

Original price: $122.10

No tree is complete with a skirt, and the right choice for the Ralph Lauren theme is (you guessed it) plaid. Wayfair’s plaid skirt has a pleated border and a rich black center that won’t clash with plaid wrapping paper.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

While not required, plaid pajamas complete the entire look. This women's red plaid pajama set is luxury at its best. Made from cotton flannel, you’ll stay nice and warm on Christmas morning. There’s a similar set of women’s red plaid pajamas from Ralph Lauren that are equally as soft and warm.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.