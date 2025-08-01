QVC's summer deals deliver savings on Bose, Apple, designer jewelry and more

QVC has some sensational summer deals on offer in August, offering savings on many items including discounted electronics from top brands such as Bose and Apple. Add a touch of sparkle with stunning designer jewelry, featuring special prices on rings, necklaces and more, to elevate any outfit.

Beyond these exclusive finds, you'll discover deals on everything from home goods to beauty essentials, including fall home decor and storage solutions. Scroll down to shop these limited-time offers.

Bose

QVC is offering some fantastic deals on Bose products this August. The sale features the brand's well-regarded QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at a special price of $249, as well as the SoundLink Flex portable wireless speaker.

SoundLink Flex portable wireless speaker series 2: on sale for $129.98 (12% off), originally $149

Ultra open earbuds: on sale for $229.98 (23% off), originally $299

Bose TV Bluetooth soundbar: on sale for $199.98 (28% off), originally $279

Original price: $359

Use the Bose QuietComfort headphones if you are after exceptional noise cancellation. The over-the-ear headphones offer a quiet mode for maximum noise cancellation and an Aware mode to let in surrounding sounds, allowing you to stay connected to your environment. Additionally, these headphones offer rich, crisp sound that can be customized with an adjustable EQ.

13 STYLISH CROSSBODY BAGS FOR EVERY DAY

Designer Jewelry

QVC has hundreds of designer jewelry styles on sale right now – from stunning necklaces and gemstone necklaces to sparkling earrings. It's the perfect opportunity to treat yourself or find a thoughtful gift for someone special.

American West sterling silver gemstone ring: on sale for $42.98 (20% off), originally $54

American West sterling silver gemstone crescent necklace: on sale for $213.98 (20% off), originally $268

JAI sterling silver pave gemstone byzantine bracelet: on sale for $326.98 (9% off), originally $363

David Markstein bronze one-inch tubogas hoop earrings: on sale for $62.98 (20% off), originally $79

JAI sterling silver heart lock leather tag bracelet: on sale for $167.98 (10% off), originally $187

JAI sterling silver 3.7mm box chain bracelet: on sale for $139.98 (20% off), originally $175

Christian James by Scott Grimes, sterling silver, heart eternity band: on sale for $59.98 (20% off), originally $75

American West sterling silver peti point gemstone cluster ring: on sale for $244.98 (9% off), originally $272

American West sterling silver Marquise gem leverback earrings: on sale for $130.98 (10% off), originally $146

Original price: $158

Show what you love with this stunning JAI sterling silver bracelet. This intricate 2.7mm box chain bracelet is adorned with textured symbols. The bracelet is very popular due to its elegant design and is easy to wear, featuring a reliable swivel lobster claw clasp.

Original price: $135

The American West sterling silver rope cross enhancer pendant features a cross-shaped design crafted from sterling silver with a prominent rope motif, giving it a Southwestern style. This cross has a turquoise gemstone that adds a pop of color.

Beauty

Shop the QVC sale for a wide range of beauty products, from Laura Geller to Philosophy, and get in-depth tutorials and tips from QVC experts on how to use these products effectively.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream SPF 50 Foundation Duo: on sale for $49.98 (12% off), originally $57

philosophy 4-piece 8oz summer fun shower gels: on sale for $39.98 (7% off), originally $43

bareMinerals Nourishing Lip Oil Duo: on sale for $22.98 (28% off), originally $32

Laura Geller 8-Piece INKcredible Eyeliner Library: on sale for $52.98 (18% off), originally $65

Original price: $60

This QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards nominee discovery kit is a special collection of some of Laura Geller's most beloved products. It is an excellent way for both new and long-time fans to try out a curated selection of Laura Geller's makeup at a reduced price compared to buying the items individually. This kit includes foundation, blush, eyeliner, lip balm and makeup brush.

Original price: $65

QVC's Tarte Maracuja Juicy-High Shine Lip Vinyl 5-Piece Set is a collection featuring Tarte's popular lip formula, which combines the benefits of a balm, a gloss and a lipstick into one product. The set features a curated range of shades, allowing you to create a diverse array of looks.

Storage solutions

Shop storage and home organization solutions on QVC for every area of the home, from closets and laundry rooms to garages, pantries and living spaces.

Pop-It over the door, seven-tier shelf Rack: on sale for $27.99 (53% off), originally $64

Periea set of three compact collapsible storage boxes: on sale for $28.98 (6% off), originally $31

Periea set of two hanging boxes with attachable rail: on sale for $25.99 (28% off), originally $38

P.S. Home three-tier collapsible metal cart with wheels: on sale for $39.98 (27% off), originally $55

Periea set of two jumbo tarp storage boxes: on sale for $39.98 (16% off), originally $48

Auto Joe collapsible auto storage organizer: on sale for $21.98 (8% off), originally $24

LocknLock six-piece glass storage with vented lids: on sale for $25.99 (41% off), originally $46

Original price: $123

This four-tier collapsible wire rack requires no assembly. It is a versatile and heavy-duty storage solution that simplifies organization in any space. Just unfold it and it is ready to use in minutes. It features detachable wheels for easy mobility, and each shelf can hold a substantial amount of weight, both with and without the wheels.

SUMMER MATTRESS SALES: UP TO 59% OFF NECTAR, SAATVA AND MORE

Apple

QVC has a wide range of Apple products and special bundles on sale. These curated packages include essential accessories and software vouchers.

MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop, M3 Chip: on sale for $1,629.98 (9% off), originally $1,799.99

Fall Decor

QVC has the fall decor you need to get your home ready for the holidays. Score deals on seasonal decorations for fall and Halloween.

Set of (4) 6-inch fairy light lanterns: on sale for $34.99 (44.5% off), originally $63

Home Reflections Holiday Doormat: on sale for $39.99 (38% off), originally $65

Bethlehem Lights 16-inch illuminated ghost: on sale for $27.99 (45% off), originally $55

Home Reflections flameless set of 3 mini pumpkins: on sale for $26.99 (44% off), originally $54

Celebrate the Season Sign by Valerie: on sale for $14.99 (54% off), originally $33

Hay & Harvest Oversized plush throw: on sale for $15.99 (39% off), originally $28

Mr. Halloween 12-inch ceramic harvest tree: on sale for $19.51 (58% off), originally $47

Original price: $182

Set the Bethlehem Lights oversized Halloween cat outside now and get in on the Summerween trend, or hold it for the season. This large-scale cat is illuminated with 250 LEDs and stands 38 inches tall. It features a timer function and includes ground stakes for secure placement in your yard.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals