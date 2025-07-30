13 stylish crossbody bags for every day

Make your go-to bag a crossbody. These stylish, practical handbags are a staple in every woman's closet for good reason – they are extremely practical, offering hands-free convenience, security and incredible versatility in style, materials and size. Designers constantly update them with fresh shapes and textures, making them suitable for any occasion or season.

Scroll down for some favorite styles that can be worn this summer through the fall.

Crossbody bags for women

Kate Spade's Deco Pebbled Leather Crossbody Tote in Sweet Cream is chic, versatile, and perfect for everyday elegance. It is made from luxurious pebbled leather and features a spacious main compartment for your essentials. The adjustable crossbody strap is removable.

The Coach Polished Pebbled Leather Cassie Crossbody 19 is crafted from Coach's refined polished pebbled leather. This structured mini crossbody features a sleek silhouette and signature hardware. It offers multiple wear options, including a top handle, a short shoulder strap and a longer detachable crossbody strap.

Tumi's Tyler crossbody bag is compact, stylish and highly functional. It features a sleek profile packed with organizational pockets, including a main zip compartment, multiple front zip pockets and a magnetic snap-back pocket – perfect for travel.

The Fossil Danni Leather Crossbody Bag pairs easily with summer or fall fashions. This camera-shaped bag is crafted from medium-brown leather with elegant, woven details. It features an adjustable crossbody strap for comfortable wear.

The Tory Burch Mini Miller Crossbody Bag is crafted in soft pebbled leather. It features two zippered compartments for organization and is instantly recognizable by its laser-cut Double T logo. It comes with an adjustable, removable webbing crossbody strap.

Try the Baggu large nylon crescent bag if you're looking for a roomy, everyday bag. This bag has a slouchy crescent shape and a lightweight design. It is made from recycled heavyweight nylon featuring an adjustable strap.

This slouchy bag from Free People is a sporty take on the classic crossbody style. The bag features an adjustable strap and a slightly oversized silhouette designed for effortless everyday use.

The Madewell Sydney Crossbody Bag features a classic saddle bag silhouette crafted from beautiful leather. The adjustable strap makes it perfect for comfortable, hands-free wear.

This minimalist crossbody bag from Amazon Essentials features a simple, clean design for hands-free wear, complete with an adjustable strap.

Crossbody bags for men

Ditch the bulky backpack and opt for a crossbody instead. These bags are a practical way to carry essentials like your phone, wallet, keys and earbuds.

Try the North Face Berkeley Lumbar bag as a fashion-forward way to carry your essentials and water bottle. This bag can be worn on the waist and easily adjusted to be worn across your body.

The Coach Caleb Messenger Bag features a magnetic snap closure, interior zip pockets and an exterior slip pocket for added organization. It comes with a detachable, adjustable strap for comfortable wear on the shoulder or across the body.

The practical Calvin Klein Nylon Reporter Bag is designed to be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag. It is crafted from durable and lightweight nylon and features a modern, streamlined silhouette.

The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is ideal for keeping your essentials organized, featuring a dedicated phone pocket and an internal mesh pocket. The bag features an adjustable strap and a hands-free design.