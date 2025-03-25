Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Deals

5 fitness gadgets to strengthen your push-up game

Push-ups are a versatile bodyweight exercise

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Improve your push-up game for better health.

Improve your push-up game for better health. (iStock)

Weight training is essential to good physical health and is especially important for aging well. A study by Harvard researchers found that middle-aged men who could do 20 push-ups had better heart health over time. 

Push-ups are a versatile bodyweight exercise that effectively builds strength, particularly in the upper body, core and legs. They are also easy to fit into any fitness routine. If you find it difficult, add modifications like getting on your knees to build strength.  

Strengthen your push-up game with these five fitness gadgets:

Push-up blocks: $33.14

  • Image 1 of 2

    These push-up blocks help relieve strain. (Amazon)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Give yourself more space with these push-up handles. (Walmart)

These Ultimate Body Press Push-Up Blocks support a relaxed, flat palm position, with fingers extended over the side of a raised surface to relieve strain. You can also try these more traditional push-up handles, $9.98 at Walmart, to give yourself more space for a wider range of motion. This can help improve shoulder stability and strength.

START GETTING IN SHAPE FOR SUMMER WITH THIS AT-HOME WORKOUT EQUIPMENT

Push-up slingshot: $47

This sling gives you assistance as you go deeper into the move.

This sling gives you assistance as you go deeper into the move. (Walmart)

For assistance with your push-ups, try this Slingshot Push-Up Band, $47 at Walmart. This band is designed to help you execute push-ups with the correct form and efficiency. The deeper you go into the movement, the more assistance you receive. Its flexible construction and double-ply chest portion make it easier for you to put on and take off. Using these bands during push-ups can help increase resistance and make the exercise more challenging, leading to greater strength gains.  

Dumbbells: on sale for $139.99 (50% off)

Original price: $279

Try this set of weights to build strength.

Try this set of weights to build strength. (Walmart)

Dumbbell exercises like chest presses and rows build chest, shoulders and tricep strength to support push-ups. Start with this set from Walmart, which includes five pairs of rubber hex dumbbells ranging from five to 25 pounds. The set includes an A-frame storage rack to save floor space. You can buy a similar set of weights on Amazon for $189.

WOMEN'S JEANS TO FIT YOUR SPRING STYLE

Pull-up bar: on sale for $39.59 (14% off)

Original price: $45.99

This freestanding pull-up bar dip station is a great option that accommodates all levels.

This freestanding pull-up bar dip station is a great option that accommodates all levels. (Amazon)

Pull-ups are a great exercise for building upper body strength, including the back muscles that stabilize the shoulders during push-ups. This freestanding pull-up bar dip station is a great option that accommodates all levels. This freestanding bar from Walmart, on sale for $48.64, has a thickened steel pipe and a reinforced structure for stability and support.   

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Bench: on sale for $149.99 (8% off)

Original price: $162.49

  • Image 1 of 2

    Use this weight bench for all your exercise needs. (Amazon)

  • Image 2 of 2

    The bench folds out flat. (Amazon)

This bench can be used for incline push-ups, which focus on the upper chest, or for triceps dips, which target the triceps muscles crucial for push-up performance. The weight bench features eight back and three seat positions, allowing you to complete a full-body workout. 

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

Deals