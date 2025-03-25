5 fitness gadgets to strengthen your push-up game

Weight training is essential to good physical health and is especially important for aging well. A study by Harvard researchers found that middle-aged men who could do 20 push-ups had better heart health over time.

Push-ups are a versatile bodyweight exercise that effectively builds strength, particularly in the upper body, core and legs. They are also easy to fit into any fitness routine. If you find it difficult, add modifications like getting on your knees to build strength.

Strengthen your push-up game with these five fitness gadgets:

These Ultimate Body Press Push-Up Blocks support a relaxed, flat palm position, with fingers extended over the side of a raised surface to relieve strain. You can also try these more traditional push-up handles, $9.98 at Walmart, to give yourself more space for a wider range of motion. This can help improve shoulder stability and strength.

For assistance with your push-ups, try this Slingshot Push-Up Band, $47 at Walmart. This band is designed to help you execute push-ups with the correct form and efficiency. The deeper you go into the movement, the more assistance you receive. Its flexible construction and double-ply chest portion make it easier for you to put on and take off. Using these bands during push-ups can help increase resistance and make the exercise more challenging, leading to greater strength gains.

Dumbbell exercises like chest presses and rows build chest, shoulders and tricep strength to support push-ups. Start with this set from Walmart, which includes five pairs of rubber hex dumbbells ranging from five to 25 pounds. The set includes an A-frame storage rack to save floor space. You can buy a similar set of weights on Amazon for $189.

Pull-ups are a great exercise for building upper body strength, including the back muscles that stabilize the shoulders during push-ups. This freestanding pull-up bar dip station is a great option that accommodates all levels. This freestanding bar from Walmart, on sale for $48.64, has a thickened steel pipe and a reinforced structure for stability and support.

This bench can be used for incline push-ups, which focus on the upper chest, or for triceps dips, which target the triceps muscles crucial for push-up performance. The weight bench features eight back and three seat positions, allowing you to complete a full-body workout.