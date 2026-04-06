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13 laundry essentials that save time and money — starting at $3

Upgrade your setup with space-saving racks, powerful steamers and other tools built for faster, more efficient loads

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
These practical laundry upgrades simplify every step of the process. 

These practical laundry upgrades simplify every step of the process.  (iStock)

Cut down on time, effort and money spent with products designed to make laundry day less of a chore. From dryer vent cleaners to high-efficiency detergents and retractable clotheslines, these upgrades help you handle every load with less hassle.

Dryer vent cleaner: $20 (28% off)

Original price: $27.95

Use this dryer vent cleaner to remove debris.

Use this dryer vent cleaner to remove debris. (Amazon)

Amazon $27.95 $20

A clogged dryer vent slows drying times and can increase the risk of fires. This 30-foot vent brush reaches deep to remove lint, hair and buildup. Use it inside your dryer vent and along the exterior opening for a more thorough clean.

Wool dryer balls, 6-pack: $12.99 (25% off)

Original price: $17.24

Soften clothes and reduce static waste with reusable wool dryer balls.

Soften clothes and reduce static waste with reusable wool dryer balls. (Amazon)

Amazon $17.24 $12.99

These 100% New Zealand wool dryer balls cut static, reduce cling and help clothes dry faster. They’re reusable, long-lasting and an easy swap for single-use dryer sheets.

Washing machine cleaner tablets: $11.98

This six-pack of tablets lasts for six months.

This six-pack of tablets lasts for six months. (Amazon)

Amazon $11.98

Your washing machine works hard — keep it clean with these tablets. This six-month supply removes grime and buildup from the drum and filter to help keep clothes smelling fresh. They’re compatible with most machines, including front- and top-load washers.

READ MORE: We found the best appliances, from Samsung to Frigidaire

Tide To Go stain remover pen, 5-pack: $12.96

Treat stains on the spot with a Tide to Go pen.

Treat stains on the spot with a Tide to Go pen. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.96

Remove stains before they set with this Tide To Go pen, which uses a concentrated formula to tackle messes on contact. Keep the five-pack on hand for spills on clothes, car seats and more.

Tide laundry detergent: $19.94

A trusted pick for tackling everyday stains and odors.

A trusted pick for tackling everyday stains and odors. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.94

Tide’s concentrated laundry detergent cuts through tough messes, from grass-stained jerseys to coffee spills and makeup residue. With less water than many formulas, it delivers a deep clean per load. One bottle handles up to 100 loads, making it a reliable, long-lasting staple.

Arm & Hammer plus OxiClean detergent: $13.98 (13% off)

Original price: $15.99

A budget-friendly detergent that targets odors and stains.

A budget-friendly detergent that targets odors and stains. (Amazon)

Amazon $15.99 $13.98

This Arm & Hammer detergent combines baking soda and OxiClean to fight odors and lift stains like grease, sweat and food spills. It delivers a fresh scent and strong cleaning power at a low price point than many name brands.

READ MORE: Upgrade your laundry room with these 15 washers and dryers

Shout stain remover spray: $3.48 (14% off)

Original price: $4.04

Shout is a stain-fighting secret weapon.

Shout is a stain-fighting secret weapon. (Amazon)

Amazon $4.04 $3.48

Shout tackles tough stains from food, drinks, makeup, grass and more with a simple spray-and-wash routine. The concentrated formula works on both whites and colors and is effective in any water temperature. At 50 times more concentrated than standard detergent, it's a powerful, easy addition to your laundry lineup.

Retractable clothesline: $30.99

Air-dry clothes to cut energy and utility costs.

Air-dry clothes to cut energy and utility costs. (Amazon)

Amazon $30.99

Skip the dryer and save on electricity with this retractable clothesline. Mount it indoors or outside, extend the line and lock it into place when in use. It supports up to 40 pounds, so you can hang everything from clothes to towels and small rugs.

Clothes drying rack: $42.49 (15% off)

Original price: $49.99

Dry clothes, bedding and more on this foldable, freestanding rack.

Dry clothes, bedding and more on this foldable, freestanding rack. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $42.49

This foldable, freestanding drying rack provides plenty of space for clothes, towels and more. Two expandable wings and three adjustable heights let you dry everything from delicates to longer items. When you're done, it folds flat for easy storage.

Clothes folding board: $16.99 (41% off)

Original price: $28.99 

Fold clothes quickly with this space-saving board.

Fold clothes quickly with this space-saving board. (Amazon)

Amazon $28.99 $16.99

Speed up your routine with a folding board that creates neat, uniform stacks in seconds. Lay garments flat, fold in the panels and store everything compactly. It tucks easily beside your washer or dryer or inside a drawer or cabinet.

Conair garment steamer: $59.98 (18% off)

Original price: $72.99

Use this steamer for up to 20 minutes.

Use this steamer for up to 20 minutes. (Amazon)

Amazon $72.99 $59.99

Forget the iron and smooth wrinkles with this Conair garment steamer. It delivers up to 20 minutes of continuous steam, making it ideal for everything from delicate fabrics to heavier items like blankets. A three-in-one attachment helps grip fabric and target stubborn creases.

Laundry hamper sorter: $39.99 (13% off)

Original price: $45.99

Sort your clothes ahead of time for a faster laundry routine.

Sort your clothes ahead of time for a faster laundry routine. (Amazon)

Amazon $45.99 $39.99

laundry-sorting hamper makes laundry day a bit more efficient. Each labeled section separates towels, colors, lights and darks, while rolling wheels make it easy to move from room to room.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Reusable lint roller: $19.99 (20% off)

Original price: $24.99

Remove lint and pet hair without disposable sheets.

Remove lint and pet hair without disposable sheets. (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99 $19.99

Tackle pet hair and lint with a reusable roller that lifts debris from clothes, furniture and pet beds. The built-in compartment collects hair for easy disposal so you can skip the single-use sticky sheets.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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