13 laundry essentials that save time and money — starting at $3

Cut down on time, effort and money spent with products designed to make laundry day less of a chore. From dryer vent cleaners to high-efficiency detergents and retractable clotheslines , these upgrades help you handle every load with less hassle.

Original price: $27.95

A clogged dryer vent slows drying times and can increase the risk of fires. This 30-foot vent brush reaches deep to remove lint, hair and buildup. Use it inside your dryer vent and along the exterior opening for a more thorough clean.

Original price: $17.24

These 100% New Zealand wool dryer balls cut static, reduce cling and help clothes dry faster. They’re reusable, long-lasting and an easy swap for single-use dryer sheets.

Your washing machine works hard — keep it clean with these tablets . This six-month supply removes grime and buildup from the drum and filter to help keep clothes smelling fresh. They’re compatible with most machines, including front- and top-load washers.

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Remove stains before they set with this Tide To Go pen , which uses a concentrated formula to tackle messes on contact. Keep the five-pack on hand for spills on clothes, car seats and more.

Tide’s concentrated laundry detergent cuts through tough messes, from grass-stained jerseys to coffee spills and makeup residue. With less water than many formulas, it delivers a deep clean per load. One bottle handles up to 100 loads, making it a reliable, long-lasting staple.

Original price: $15.99

This Arm & Hammer detergent combines baking soda and OxiClean to fight odors and lift stains like grease, sweat and food spills. It delivers a fresh scent and strong cleaning power at a low price point than many name brands.

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Original price: $4.04

Shout tackles tough stains from food, drinks, makeup, grass and more with a simple spray-and-wash routine. The concentrated formula works on both whites and colors and is effective in any water temperature. At 50 times more concentrated than standard detergent, it's a powerful, easy addition to your laundry lineup.

Skip the dryer and save on electricity with this retractable clothesline . Mount it indoors or outside, extend the line and lock it into place when in use. It supports up to 40 pounds, so you can hang everything from clothes to towels and small rugs.

Original price: $49.99

This foldable, freestanding drying rack provides plenty of space for clothes, towels and more. Two expandable wings and three adjustable heights let you dry everything from delicates to longer items. When you're done, it folds flat for easy storage.

Original price: $28.99

Speed up your routine with a folding board that creates neat, uniform stacks in seconds. Lay garments flat, fold in the panels and store everything compactly. It tucks easily beside your washer or dryer or inside a drawer or cabinet.

Original price: $72.99

Forget the iron and smooth wrinkles with this Conair garment steamer . It delivers up to 20 minutes of continuous steam, making it ideal for everything from delicate fabrics to heavier items like blankets. A three-in-one attachment helps grip fabric and target stubborn creases.

Original price: $45.99

A laundry-sorting hamper makes laundry day a bit more efficient. Each labeled section separates towels, colors, lights and darks, while rolling wheels make it easy to move from room to room.

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Original price: $24.99

Tackle pet hair and lint with a reusable roller that lifts debris from clothes, furniture and pet beds. The built-in compartment collects hair for easy disposal so you can skip the single-use sticky sheets.