Pool covers to keep your pool clean and safe

A pool is a summer oasis , but safety must be a priority, especially with children or pets. A secure pool cover is a vital barrier, preventing accidental falls and reducing drowning risks. Beyond safety, covers keep out contaminants like leaves, twigs and bugs that compromise water quality and clog filters, saving you time on maintenance, reducing chemical use and preserving your pool .

Shop these pool covers to stay safe and secure this summer.

This in-ground pool mesh safety cover is constructed of tightly woven, durable polypropylene that can support up to 660 pounds — enough weight to prevent accidental drowning of children or pets. The fine weave effectively blocks leaves, twigs and other debris from entering the water, while still allowing rain to pass through, keeping water from pooling on the surface. Its UV-protected material resists fading and degradation, offering season‑long protection with minimal upkeep. Don’t forget to skim your pool with this Beatbot robotic skimmer before closing it for the cleanest water each time you take a dip.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $514.99

This mesh safety cover is designed to meet required safety standards and withstand heavy loads. Crafted from reinforced mesh with triple-stitched seams and brass anchors, it provides a robust barrier that keeps everyone safe and effectively blocks debris. The mesh also drains efficiently, preventing water accumulation and reducing winter damage. It’s also a good idea to pick up a patch kit in case your pool cover inevitably develops some holes over time due to wear and tear.

KEEP YOUR SWIMMING POOL CLEAN WITH THESE POOL VACUUM CLEANERS

This safety cover features reinforced straps and sturdy anchors that can support weight and protect against accidental falls. The fine-woven polyethylene mesh blocks debris while allowing water to permeate through, avoiding potential safety hazards from pooling water. And when your pool is in use during the summer months, consider picking up this solar cover for rectangular in-ground pools, which not only helps to retain the heat in the pool at night but keeps out pests and debris.

This debris cover is designed to block leaves, pine needles and larger contaminants. Though it doesn’t function as a safety cover and cannot support weight, it excels at keeping water clean throughout the autumn months. The black netting is lightweight and easy to install or remove. Don’t forget to pick up a leaf skimmer so you can fish out any that manage to get past the barrier.

BACKYARD PARTY ESSENTIALS TO SIMPLIFY SUMMER ENTERTAINING

This above-ground pool cover is heat-sealed and reinforced with a vinyl-coated cable and robust loops for anchoring via water tubes or weights. Designed with an expanded overlap, it prevents debris from entering the pool while resisting tears over the fall and winter months. This design completely blocks sunlight, thereby reducing algae growth and maintaining clear water.

​​This 16-foot round solar cover is a lightweight yet practical option for above-ground pools. Crafted with laminated PVC and thousands of bubble cells, it traps heat from the sun and transfers it into the water, raising the temperature by up to 10 to 15 degrees. It reduces evaporation by approximately 95%, thereby maintaining a better balance between water and pool chemicals. If you want to ensure your pool soaks up the sun and keeps it that way without completely covering it, consider investing in these nifty solar rings .

DECKED-OUT BACKYARDS HELP HOMES SELL FOR MORE: HERE’S WHAT TO INCLUDE IN YOUR BACKYARD PARADISE

This rectangle solar blanket is made from thick polyethylene material, offering strong thermal performance and longevity. Designed for rectangular pools, it resists UV degradation and retains heat impressively. With its robust insulation, it helps extend your swimming season and significantly reduces chemical and water evaporation. If you have an in-ground pool that requires a custom cover due to its unique shape or size, be sure to check out all the customizable options at Covers and All.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals