Must-have pickleball equipment: Try your hand at the fastest-growing sport in US

Pickleball has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. A dynamic blend of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball has an appeal that spans generations. It offers a fun and accessible way for people of all ages to engage in physical activity and social interaction. The sport's inclusive nature and straightforward rules have contributed to its widespread adoption, with millions adopting the latest craze as their newest hobby .​

Now that the spring thaw is past and the ski equipment is packed away, it’s time to try your hand at the trendy sport. For those new to pickleball, having the right equipment is essential. Players use solid paddles, typically made of wood or composite materials, to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net. Pickleball can be enjoyed in singles or doubles formats, with points scored when the ball isn't returned.

Here are 10 beginner-friendly pickleball items to get you on the court.

This ONIX Recruit set is designed for entry-level players. The set includes two durable paddles constructed from six-ply basswood and two pickleballs, providing everything needed to start playing immediately. The paddles offer a balanced combination of power and control, making them ideal for learning the fundamentals of the game. Be sure to pick up ONIX’s portable practice net!

Original price: $150

Tailored for newcomers, Recess Pickleball lends a stylish spin to the sport with an array of custom-designed paddles and fun prints like stripes or dogs. This cowboy set features a "let’s play" print on two premium paddles, complete with two balls. The paddles are designed to offer a remarkable feel, helping beginners perfect their shots while enjoying the game. If you don’t want to spend as much, you can get a similar set on Amazon for less than $30.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Orginal price: $59.99

This comprehensive starter set from Franklin Sports includes two paddles, an outdoor pickleball and a net. The paddles are crafted with a sturdy, lightweight design suitable for players just starting and looking to develop their skills. The net easily sets up and breaks down in minutes. Be sure to also pick up this outdoor marker set so you can lay out the boundaries of the game in minutes using any existing court. If you’re really serious about the game, pick up this Erne pickleball trainer from Scheel’s.

SPRING BREAK SKIING GEAR YOU NEED FOR YOUR END-OF-SEASON SKI TRIPS

The Selkirk NEO bundle offers two composite paddles and four pickleballs, ideal for beginners seeking quality equipment. The paddles feature a comfortable grip and a lightweight design, promoting ease of play and maneuverability on the court. Don’t forget a bag to tote along your equipment and gear for every trip to the courts.

Original price: $59.95

The HEAD Radical Elite paddle is designed for beginners and intermediate-level players seeking a reliable and responsive paddle. For less than $50, the paddle features a fiberglass surface and provides a good balance of power and control, helping players develop a versatile playing style. If you invest in a good paddle, pick up a case to stay protected while not in use.

Original price: $85

Proper footwear is crucial for safety and performance and these ASICS Gel-Renma shoes provide excellent grip and support. They are designed to meet the dynamic movements of pickleball, reducing the risk of injury. Check out this style for men too!

START A NEW HOBBY WITH THESE 8 WINE, BEER AND MEAD-MAKING KITS

Original price: $21.95

These pickleball rules card tags are a convenient and practical accessory for novice and experienced players. These durable, laminated cards quickly reference the latest official pickleball rules, ensuring clarity during matches and eliminating disputes. They are compact and easy to attach to a bag or paddle case. They’re perfect for on-the-go players who want to stay informed about scoring, serving and gameplay guidelines. With clear, concise explanations and color-coded sections, these rule cards are essential for anyone looking to improve their understanding of the game and maintain fair play on the court. If you’d rather have the rules in a book form, pick up the 2025 official pickleball rule book.

This Gamma Sports portable net system is easy to assemble for players interested in setting up a court and meets official pickleball specifications. It's perfect for creating a temporary play area in driveways, gyms, or community centers to get everyone involved in the sport! If you plan a makeshift tournament, pick up Pinch Provisions pickleball kit with nine essentials to keep you ‘dinking’ all day.

Original price: $85

Comfortable, breathable, wicking clothing enhances the pickleball playing experience. Nike's Dri-FIT line offers moisture-wicking options optimal for athletic performance, keeping players cool and comfortable during matches. This Victory dress is perfect for pickleball and is made from a super-smooth, stretchy fabric that makes it easy to focus on your swing. You could also opt for this Adidas version, which comes complete with shorts for anti-chafing!

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals