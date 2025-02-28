Spring break skiing gear you need for your end-of-season ski trips

Winter is winding down, which means spring break is just about here! If you’re planning a ski trip over spring break, now is the time to stock up on much-needed gear.

Spring skiing offers a perfect blend of thrilling adventure and laid-back fun, where the days are longer, the weather is milder and the ski scene is still in full swing. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner eager to make the most of the last snow, having the right gear can elevate your experience to new heights.

As you prepare for your end-of-season skiing escapades, grab this essential ski gear for a spring break skiing trip that’s unforgettable.

Skiing in the spring can mean warmer weather, so many layers aren’t necessary. A fleece jacket is often warm enough for the slopes. A classic women’s fleece jacket from L.L. Bean is made from high-end, durable materials and comes in beautiful colors. L.L. Bean also has a men’s hooded fleece jacket that has zipper pockets so you can keep all your belongings safe while you’re skiing.

The men’s Yumiori fleece jacket from The North Face is another durable, extra-warm jacket. It’s made from 100% recycled fleece, making it a sustainably-conscious option.

Ditch the bulky snow pants for down joggers on warmer ski days. They’re waterproof and still plenty warm but give you a better range of motion. Backcountry has a pair of women’s down joggers that are made from heat-trapping down fabric and stretchy fabric. They’re water repellant but not bulky, making them easy to ski in.

Eddie Bauer has a unisex pair of down joggers that are warm but won’t let you overheat. Made with secure pockets, you don’t have to worry about losing your phone or wallet.

No matter the season, when you’re skiing, you need a pair of ski goggles to protect you from the snow and sun. Amazon has an affordable pair of ski goggles that have UV protection and a fog-reduction feature. They’re also designed so glasses wearers can keep their glasses on under the goggles.

L.L. Bean’s Smith blazer goggles are premium ski goggles with a slim frame, making them comfortable to wear for long days on the slopes. These goggles also have a wider field of vision, so you can see all around you on the slopes.

Safety is important when you’re skiing, and a helmet is the number one piece of safety gear every skier needs. An Outdoor Master ski helmet from Amazon comes in 22 different colors and four different sizes, so you can customize the helmet to your style and head size.

For a minimalist helmet design, the Smith Code helmet delivers. The rugged camo inside paired with the matte khaki-colored outside makes is a stylish, but simple look. The MIPS technology also helps protect against angular impacts.

Even when it’s spring, if you’re up in the mountains, it can feel like a completely different climate. A ski jacket can help you stay warm on colder days. L.L. Bean’s women’s Wildcat 3-in-1 jacket has all the layers you need while skiing. The outer layer is waterproof while the liner is a soft, wind-resistant fleece.

The Picture Organic Clothing men's snow jacket is another option that’s just plain cool. The rugged mountain scene on the top fabric represents the spirit of skiing and the tan lower half of the jacket has four giant pockets.

The most important piece of ski equipment is your skis themselves. Spring is an ideal time to grab some new skis since many companies are running clearance sales now that the season is coming to an end.

Head Razzle Dazzle skis have eye-catching graphics on wide-body skis. Ideal for beginners and experienced skiers, these skis will be your new favorites. Another pair of beautifully designed skis are the K2 Mindbender skis. They’re all-mountain skis that are comfortable to wear and designed for smooth turns and sharp stops.

It gets cold on top of the mountain, and wet feet don’t help you stay warm. Socks specifically designed with skiers in mind are often waterproof and thick in order to keep your feet dry and comfortable.

Amazon has a three-pack of merino wool socks. Wool is excellent at keeping your feet warm during cold months. These tie-dye wool socks are also built for skiing, and they’re a unique style.

When skiing in the spring, a lightweight but warm pair of gloves will keep your hands from freezing. Cotopaxi fleece gloves are the perfect fit. They’re made from 100% recycled fleece and come in a handful of fun colors. These wind hood gloves from Black Diamond Equipment are made from water-wicking fleece and have a wind-proof mitten cover you can remove as needed.

A new pair of ski boots can make all the difference on your spring ski trip. A pair of K2 women's BFC 95 BOA ski boots are designed with your comfort in mind. They have a CushFit liner that ensures warmth and support. K2’s men’s Recon 110 BOA ski boots are all-mountain boots with the power to tackle aggressive turns easily.

Snowboarding pants are easier to move in than bulky snow pants that typically have an overall design with buckles around your shoulders. A pair of Gash Hao snowboarding pants are made from waterproof and windproof polyester and have a stretchy, adjustable waist. Backcountry has women’s snowboarding pants that are well-insulated and have an infiDry shell.