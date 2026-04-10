From patio furniture to lawn equipment: Save up to 72% on outdoor deals

Ready to get outside this spring? These outdoor deals help you upgrade your backyard or patio space for less. Save on grills, patio furniture, garden essentials and more, including over $300 off a grill and griddle combo and 72% off a three-person modular outdoor furniture set. You can even grab a smart bird feeder at 40% off.

Grills

Prepare for grilling season with these deals on gas models, smokers and camping stoves.

Coleman Triton 2-burner propane stove: $95.99 (26% off)

Royal Gourmet offset smoker: $149.99 (25% off)

Royal Gourmet 24-inch charcoal grill: $139.99 (21% off)

Traeger Grills Pro 22 pellet grill and smoker: $497.49 (10% off)

Weber Spirit E-310 gas grill: $449 (10% off)

Original price: $879.99

If you want to grill more than just meat, this option from Captiva Designs has a separate griddle side for everything from veggies to pancakes. Combined, there’s nearly 700 square inches of space across the grill and griddle. A deep front shelf holds barbecue sauce, tools and other supplies.

READ MORE: We found the best grill deals for your summer cookout

Original price: $279

Char-broil is a well-known brand, and its four-burner gas grill is a popular choice. With enough room to grill 25 hamburgers at once and a warming rack for sides, it handles backyard barbecues and weeknight meals with ease. A special sear burner gives you a steakhouse-quality finish.

Original price: $999

Built to last, the Weber Genesis gas grill has flavorizer bars that trap juices, boosting the grill finish everyone loves. A warming rack toasts buns and keeps sides heated, while the side tables help you organize your grilling tools. Elevate your cooking with the brand’s other grates ranging from pizza stone to griddle.

Patio furniture

These deals on modular outdoor furniture and dining sets upgrade your seating setup.

Wicker furniture chairs with side table: $89.99 (25% off)

3-person steel swing: $329.99 (23% off)

Wicker and metal chaise lounge chair set: $319.20 (20% off)

Style Selections 4-piece patio conversation set: $498 (17% off)

7-piece rattan patio furniture set: $299.96 (12% off)

READ MORE: Spring-ready outdoor furniture that can transform your deck and yard

Original price: $1,142.82

Kick up your feet this spring with a three-person conversation set. The movable ottoman turns it into a sectional where you can lounge in the sun, and a glass coffee table provides a place for drinks and snacks. Made from weather-resistant wicker rattan, the whole setup can be left out in the rain. Save an impressive 72% — the biggest discount in this roundup.

Original price: $269

At 59% off, these foldable Adirondack chairs won’t fade in the sun, can handle rain and create extra seating on your deck, patio or around the firepit. There are 14 colors to choose from, ranging from neutral black to bright orange. When you need to store them, just fold them in half for easy stacking.

Original price: $373.98

This four-person dining set is made from sturdy steel and breathable fabric that stays cool even on hot summer days. The slatted table top gives the essence of real wood, but is water-resistant and rustproof.

Original price: $99

Get 41% off this 108-inch umbrella and add some much-needed shade around your outdoor seating. It offers UPF protection and a tilt function for all-day coverage.

Gardening and lawn care equipment

Warm weather is here — fix patchy grass and clear winter messes with these deals.

Tietoc 6-inch mini electric chainsaw: $29.98 (40% off)

Scotts Turf Builder grass seed sun and shade mix: $29.97 (34% off)

10-gallon grow bags, 5-pack: $17.99 (36% off)

Worx corded electric lawn edger and trencher: $99.99 (23% off)

DeWalt self-propelled mower: $899 (10% off)

Original price: $44.99

Tackle unwanted growth with help from Grampa’s weeder. There’s no need to bend over — just place it over the weed, push down on the footpad, then tilt the handle towards it to pull the roots out. When you’re done, press the release lever and drop it into your waste pile.

READ MORE: If winter wrecked your backyard, these spring deals can help — up to 39% off

Original price: $349.99

Greenworks’ cordless mower is a no-maintenance option with a 40-minute runtime — enough to mow one-third of an acre. It’s lightweight enough for teens and elderly folks to use comfortably, with an ergonomic handle that helps reduce back discomfort. The five-position height control lets you easily adjust the cut to match your lawn.

Original price: $143.99

Save space with a five-tier vertical planter, while still growing veggies, herbs and flowers — now 59% off. Even those with frequent back and hip pain can garden comfortably with the lifted design, and the food-safe materials make it a smart choice for edible plants.

Outdoor lighting

Feel safer and stay outside longer with these outdoor lighting deals.

Clip-on deck lights, 16-pack: $29.99 (25% off)

Solar rope lights: $9.48 (27% off)

Solar garden lights, 4-pack: $23.73 (21% off)

Solar pathway lights, 8-pack: $56.99 (10% off)

100-foot string lights: $30.59 (24% off)

Original price: $29.99

A classic set of sturdy 50-foot string lights takes your patio from basic to a go-to backyard hangout. The shatterproof bulbs are compatible with a dimmer, so you can adjust the lighting for your family party or weekend gathering.

Original price: $189.99

For complete control over your lighting, these Govee string lights have 47 preset color modes. Use the Govee Home app or pair the lights with Alexa or Google Assistant to control them with your voice. Along with the smart features, the bulbs are shatterproof and waterproof for years of use.

Original price: $65.99

Attach these three motion sensor lights to your garage or home for an illuminated yard. They detect movement from 40 feet away and light up large spaces — improving your property’s security.

Decor

Save on smart bird feeders, garden flags and decorative torches.

Dinosaur and gnome garden statue: $29.99 (40% off)

Metal hanging bird feeder: $16.59 (28% off)

Birdfy hummingbird feeder: $289.99 (17% off)

Woodstock Chimes memorial chime: $97.20 (10% off)

Garden bench: $129.99 (10% off)

Original price: $249.99

Bird enthusiasts won’t be able to tear themselves away from this smart feeder. It shows stunning 4K livestreams of each visitor, identifying them for your records. Set real-time alerts and you’ll be notified the second one lands.

READ MORE: 12 essentials every new birdwatcher should have

Original price: $6.98

Show off your patriotism from every angle with this mini double-sided American flag. It stands out in your front yard or garden area and hangs on any standard flag pole. The thick stitching keeps it in place, even during windy weather. At just $5 right now, you can add a red, white and blue touch without overspending.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $49.99

Decorate your yard and keep the bugs away with this four-pack of torches. Fill them with any natural citronella oil or tougher repellent fuel, and they light up your yard and help repel bugs. They’re built to handle rain and wind without bending or warping.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.