Plan your next trip with these on-the-go beauty staples

Whether heading to the gym, embarking on a weekend getaway or catching a flight, having travel-sized beauty products for all your needs (hair, skin and nails ) ensures you stay refreshed and polished without the bulk and burden of full-sized items. Here are 10 on-the-go beauty staples you’ll want to stash wherever the day takes you.

This all-in-one kit from cult-fave brand e.l.f. is perfect for keeping your skin hydrated and refreshed wherever you go. It includes travel-sized versions of e.l.f.’s bestsellers: a cleanser, prep balm, moisturizer, eye cream and night cream. Each product uses skin-healthy ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe and shea butter. If you want to take advantage of Prime shipping, Amazon offers the same set .

This trending cleansing balm from Korean brand Banila Co at Walmart is a one-and-done to melt away makeup, dirt and oil without stripping your skin. The travel-sized version is a lifesaver for those who need an effective yet gentle cleanser on the go. The company says it’s suitable for all skin types. You can also find it on Amazon.

This dermatologist-recommended moisturizer from La Roche-Posay is lightweight yet deeply hydrating, making it a staple for travel. The non-greasy formula suits all skin types, even sensitive ones, making it a must-have for anyone constantly on the move. If you want to spend a little less, Cerave’s Skin Renewal night cream has similar ingredients but a lower price tag.

This Sephora brand micellar cleansing milk is a gentle yet effective way to cleanse your skin while on the go. It removes makeup and impurities while refreshing your face during a flight or after a long day. Pair it with reusable cotton pads for an eco-friendly beauty routine.

Keep your makeup fresh and flawless all day with ULTA’s travel-sized Matte Veil setting spray . It’s formulated to lock in your products while reducing shine in hot or humid conditions. A quick spritz ensures your makeup stays put throughout the day. NYX also makes a reliable version with its setting spray , giving you peace of mind that your foundation won’t melt off or your eye makeup won’t run.

The affordable Equate Beauty energizing facial cleanser utilizes skin-refreshing ingredients, so it’s perfect for a quick cleanse after a workout or during a trip. The gel formula foams up nicely, leaving your face feeling clean. It also comes in a travel-friendly size, ensuring you can maintain your skincare routine without taking up much space. Stash these The Original Makeup Eraser washable, reusable pads to use with your cleanser.

These individually wrapped Neutrogena makeup remover wipes are a game-changer for on-the-go beauty. Pre-moistened with a cleansing solution, they easily remove even stubborn waterproof makeup and neatly fit into any pocket or bag. You can also grab a big package of these Equate brand makeup wipes to have on hand at home.

When you simply don’t have time to wash and dry your hair on the go, extend your hairstyle with Living Proof’s travel-sized dry shampoo . This innovative formula absorbs oil and sweat, leaving your hair looking and feeling freshly washed. Its clean scent adds extra freshness. You can also try this Not Your Mother's Clean Freak spray at Walmart that works to combat greasy scalps.

Cold and flu are no match for us when we’re toting Touchland’s infamous hydrating hand sanitizer . It kills germs while keeping your hands soft and the sleek, travel-friendly bottle dispenses a fine mist, making it easy to use on the go. With various scents available, this sanitizer ensures cleanliness without the sticky residue. You can also grab this 10-pack of Bath & Body Works PocketBac bundle with all your favorite scents and not worry about running out for a while.

