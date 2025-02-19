Decorate your nursery for less during the Amazon Baby Sale

Creating the perfect nursery is on the mind of every new parent. When you’re trying to decide how to decorate your nursery, you want to make sure you add personal touches while mixing in the practical, everyday items you’ll need.

Provide your baby with a soothing and relaxing atmosphere in their nursery with this must-have nursery décor. From a comfortable crib that will grow with your baby to cute shelves, a comfy recliner and a colorful play mat, here’s everything you need to make your nursery one-of-a-kind.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can grab this nursery decor during the Amazon Baby sale and have it delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop. The sale runs until the end of February with discounts on all things baby from top brands.

Original price: $349.99

A Storkcraft six-drawer double dresser provides plenty of storage space while giving your nursery a modern feel. The dresser is GreenGuard approved, meaning it’s been screened for more than 10,000 chemicals known to pollute indoor air.

Original price: $299.99

Match your dresser with a Graco Sasha three-drawer chest with a changing table on the top. The three drawers provide enough space to store diapers and clothes and the changing tabletop makes it easy to change the baby.

Original price: $599.99

Long nights feeding your newborn baby require a comfortable chair. This Graco Teddi power recliner has everything you’d need in a feeding chair. It’s comfortable, stylish and reclines with just the push of a button, so you don’t have to disturb your baby when you want to put your feet up.

Original price: $139.99

Rock your baby to sleep each night in this plush Sweetcrispy rocking chair. The high backrest makes it comfy to sit in for long periods of time, and the cream color and puffy look make it a great universal rocker for any nursery space.

Original price: $299.99

Get a crib that grows with your baby. A Graco Sashsa five-in-one crib converts from a baby crib to a toddler bed once your baby grows up. It can also turn into a daybed and a full-size bed when you add a headboard. There’s also a drawer underneath the crib, providing you with the storage you need for crib sheets and blankets.

Original price: $109.95

Any nursery should be outfitted with a video monitor. The Vtech video monitor has a seven-inch screen so you can keep an eye on your baby while they’re sleeping. The camera provides a 360-degree angle, so you can point it in any direction.

Original price: $69.99

Create a restful atmosphere in your baby’s nursery with the Hatch Rest baby sound machine. Hatch has light and sound pairings that help create a nightly routine for your baby, plus, as your baby gets older, you can play music and sleep stories.

Original price: $15.99

Your baby is going to end up with dozens of stuffed animals. Store them easily with a stuffed animal storage hammock. It hangs in the corner of the nursery and transforms into a hammock that can hold plenty of stuffed animals.

Original price: $44.99

Give your baby a place for tummy time with a Blissful Diary baby play gym mat. This adorable mat is designed to develop your baby’s sensory and motor skills. There are six detachable toys which fully engage all five senses.

Original price: $24.99

A simple set of wooden nursery shelves are ideal for books, toys and other nursery accessories. This set of three selves are easy to put up and are simple enough to fit into any nursery, no matter what vibe you’re looking for.