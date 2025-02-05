Expand / Collapse search
Grab baby gear essentials designed for dads during the February Amazon Baby Sale

From tactical diaper bags to all-terrain wagons – 10 things dad needs to take care of baby

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Help dad do his best with essential baby gear.

Help dad do his best with essential baby gear. (iStock)

When it's dad's day out with the baby, make sure he is outfitted with the best gear. Amazon's February Baby Sale event is the perfect time to stock up on gear to help new dads feel up to the task. From how-to guides to clean-up tools and cool toys, these picks will help dad feel in control. 

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can grab this dad gear during the Amazon Baby sale and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop. The sale runs until the end of February with discounts on all things baby from top brands like Graco, Owlet, Evenflo and more.

Men's Tactical Diaper Backpack: on sale for $69.99

Original price: $89.99

This tactical baby bag is perfect for dad.

This tactical baby bag is perfect for dad. (Amazon)

This large diaper bag will help him quickly organize baby supplies for a trip with the baby. It features a wet wipes compartment for quick access and a wet pocket for wet/dirty clothes in the main compartment. Anti-theft pockets on the back allow you to care for your baby without worrying about lost items.

The Baby Owner's Manual: on sale for $10.82

Original price: $18.99

A baby manual for dad.

A baby manual for dad. (Amazon)

The Baby Owner's Manual delivers step-by-step instructions, helpful schematic diagrams, troubleshooting tips and advice on lifelong maintenance of the new baby.

Daddys New Toolbelt: on sale for $28.49

Original price: $31.99

This tool belt is for baby gear.

This tool belt is for baby gear. (Amazon)

This tool belt is designed to hold baby care items like diapers, wipes, and baby powder, perfect for the "handyman."

Dad jokes: on sale for $14.76

Original price: $25.98

Arm him with a lifetime arsenal of dad jokes.

Arm him with a lifetime arsenal of dad jokes. (Amazon)

Help Dad get started on his dad jokes material with this exceptionally bad jokes book and daily calendar set. It's a great way to bond with babies as they grow, as it can create moments of laughter and joy between dad and baby.

Compact stroller: on sale for $273.97

Original price: $299

This stroller packs away easily for a day out in the city or at the zoo.

This stroller packs away easily for a day out in the city or at the zoo. (Amazon)

For his day about town, he'll want to use a light, compact stroller. The Inglesina Quid Stroller weighs 13 pounds and is designed to fit everywhere, including the overhead compartment of an airplane. It's perfect for a day out in the city.

Silicone teethers: on sale for $9.94

Original price: $14.99

These teethers are shaped like tools.

These teethers are shaped like tools. (Amazon)

Give him a set of tools he can use for baby’s teething phase. These baby silicone teethers come in four different shapes: hammer, pliers, wrench, adjustable wrench, and are the perfect size for babies to grasp. 

Wagon: on sale for $311.37

Original price: $399.99

Be prepared for adventure with this all-terrain wagon.

Be prepared for adventure with this all-terrain wagon. (Amazon)

Help dad haul gear with this BOB Gear Renegade Foldable Stroller Wagon. This wagon is a stroller that can be used for family adventures on trails, beaches and in parks. It can seat three passengers and weighs 55 pounds. It folds and unfolds with one hand and three steps, making him feel ready for any family outing.

Everywhere mat: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $45.99

Pack this blanket as a take anywhere mat for fun adventures.

Pack this blanket as a take anywhere mat for fun adventures. (Amazon)

Try this puffy blanket for a convenient, easy-to-pack-anywhere mat that dad can lay out at the park with the baby. It's also an excellent cover for whenever he is on the sidelines catching a football game.

Baby carrier: on sale for $138.99

Original price: $200

This baby carrier is designed to fit all bodies comfortably.

This baby carrier is designed to fit all bodies comfortably. (Amazon)

Ergobaby's all-carry position carrier is designed for babies between 12 and 45 pounds and has four ergonomic ways to wear a baby, each easy to figure out. The carrier features padded shoulder straps and a lumbar support waist belt for distributing the baby's weight, along with an ergonomic 'M-shaped' seat for the baby. Crossable straps help fit parents of all body types.

Chariot Cross Bike Trailer: on sale for $599.95

Original price: $899.95

    This stroller is perfect for active dads. (Amazon)

    Use the included kit to attach it to a bike. (Amazon)

The Thule Chariot Lite Multisport Trailer and Stroller is a sporty, convenient stroller for everyday life that can also be used as a multisport trailer. The trailer comes with strolling and biking kits. It is easy to use and easy to bring with you. With its durable construction, this trailer will last for years, making it a worthwhile investment for active dads.

