Grab baby gear essentials designed for dads during the February Amazon Baby Sale

When it's dad's day out with the baby, make sure he is outfitted with the best gear. Amazon's February Baby Sale event is the perfect time to stock up on gear to help new dads feel up to the task. From how-to guides to clean-up tools and cool toys, these picks will help dad feel in control.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can grab this dad gear during the Amazon Baby sale and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop. The sale runs until the end of February with discounts on all things baby from top brands like Graco, Owlet, Evenflo and more.

Original price: $89.99

This large diaper bag will help him quickly organize baby supplies for a trip with the baby. It features a wet wipes compartment for quick access and a wet pocket for wet/dirty clothes in the main compartment. Anti-theft pockets on the back allow you to care for your baby without worrying about lost items.

Original price: $18.99

The Baby Owner's Manual delivers step-by-step instructions, helpful schematic diagrams, troubleshooting tips and advice on lifelong maintenance of the new baby.

SUPER BOWL LIX: HERE'S WHERE TO WATCH AND MUST-HAVE TEAM MERCH

Original price: $31.99

This tool belt is designed to hold baby care items like diapers, wipes, and baby powder, perfect for the "handyman."

Original price: $25.98

Help Dad get started on his dad jokes material with this exceptionally bad jokes book and daily calendar set. It's a great way to bond with babies as they grow, as it can create moments of laughter and joy between dad and baby.

Original price: $299

For his day about town, he'll want to use a light, compact stroller. The Inglesina Quid Stroller weighs 13 pounds and is designed to fit everywhere, including the overhead compartment of an airplane. It's perfect for a day out in the city.

23 FIRST-YEAR ESSENTIALS TO GRAB DURING AMAZON'S FEBRUARY BABY SALE

Original price: $14.99

Give him a set of tools he can use for baby’s teething phase. These baby silicone teethers come in four different shapes: hammer, pliers, wrench, adjustable wrench, and are the perfect size for babies to grasp.

Original price: $399.99

Help dad haul gear with this BOB Gear Renegade Foldable Stroller Wagon. This wagon is a stroller that can be used for family adventures on trails, beaches and in parks. It can seat three passengers and weighs 55 pounds. It folds and unfolds with one hand and three steps, making him feel ready for any family outing.

Original price: $45.99

Try this puffy blanket for a convenient, easy-to-pack-anywhere mat that dad can lay out at the park with the baby. It's also an excellent cover for whenever he is on the sidelines catching a football game.

Original price: $200

Ergobaby's all-carry position carrier is designed for babies between 12 and 45 pounds and has four ergonomic ways to wear a baby, each easy to figure out. The carrier features padded shoulder straps and a lumbar support waist belt for distributing the baby's weight, along with an ergonomic 'M-shaped' seat for the baby. Crossable straps help fit parents of all body types.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $899.95

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

The Thule Chariot Lite Multisport Trailer and Stroller is a sporty, convenient stroller for everyday life that can also be used as a multisport trailer. The trailer comes with strolling and biking kits. It is easy to use and easy to bring with you. With its durable construction, this trailer will last for years, making it a worthwhile investment for active dads.