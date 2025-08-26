Nordstrom's sale: Last day to get up to 60% off on Levi's, Coach, Carhartt and more

Don't let the last days of summer slip away without a wardrobe refresh! Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale offers incredible deals on the very pieces you need to seamlessly transition your style into fall. This is your chance to get ahead of the trends and snag some of the season's most versatile staples, all at a discount.

Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale is also a prime opportunity for men to refresh their wardrobes. The sale features a wide selection of men's fashion essentials, from timeless denim jackets that are perfect for cooler weather to plaid shackets you'll want to wear straight into winter.

Latest deals

Core oversize terry full-zip hoodie: on sale for $51 (40% off), originally $85

Nike tech fleece joggers: on sale for $74.75 (35% off), originally $115

Ralph Lauren wool blend women's tweed coat: on sale for $199.99 (37% off), originally $320

Studio luxe high waist pocket 7/8 leggings: on sale for $47.40 (40% off), originally $79

HOKA Bondi 8 men's running shoes: on sale for $114.99 (30% off), originally $165

Shop women’s clothes and accessories

Original price: $98

The women's 501 straight-leg jeans are a timeless classic from Levi's, which are known for their versatile fit that's relaxed through the thigh and straight from the knee down.

Original price: $150

Add a cozy touch to your casual outfits with this lightweight, cropped jacket from Levi’s. The machine-washable jacket features a spread collar and front welt pockets.

Original price: $99.50

Caslon’s Johnny collar cotton and wool sweater is a cozy and stylish sweater made from a soft blend of cotton and wool. The Johnny collar gives it a relaxed yet refined look.

Original price: $89

The Halogen pants have a flattering high-waisted fit and a straight leg silhouette that creates a clean, elongated line. They are made from a comfortable stretch fabric and work for both professional and casual looks.

Original price: $118

The Spanx Air Essentials wide-leg pants in the smoke color are made from a lightweight and breathable fabric with four-way stretch. Wear these for a comfortable and stylish option for both lounging and travel.

Original price: $89.99

These New Balance 574 sneakers have a comfortable fit and classic, understated design. This iconic shoe has a signature suede and mesh upper and has become a global wardrobe staple, celebrated for its ability to be effortlessly styled with nearly any outfit.

Original price: $100

These Sperry Topsiders are loved for their durable leather and iconic non-slip rubber sole. Boat shoes are a perfect piece for the changing temperatures of fall. They are more substantial than a sandal but lighter than a boot, making them ideal for layering with fall clothing.

Original price: $139.95

Lands' End Mary Jane flats feature a soft leather upper and a secure strap with a buckle for a classic look. With a focus on practicality and quality, these versatile flats are perfect for all-day wear.

Shop men’s clothes and accessories

Original price: $165

The Carhartt ripstop cargo pants in camo are a rugged and comfortable choice for outdoor work. These pants are made from a durable ripstop fabric and feature multiple cargo pockets for convenient storage.

Original price: $54.99

The Dickies Savage Work button-up shirt is made from heavy-duty twill. It features multiple pockets, including a pen slot, for functionality.

Original price: $195

The Carhartt Ingo hoodie is rugged and designed for warmth and durability. It is made from a heavy-duty fabric that is soft and comfortable.

Original price: $128

Levi's quilt-lined cotton shacket combines the look of a shirt with the warmth of a jacket, thanks to its soft cotton exterior and quilted interior lining. This classic button-up is perfect as an outer layer for transitioning through the seasons.

Original price: $69

The Zella live-in performance joggers in gray pewter are comfortable to wear for workouts or everyday activities. They are made with stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry and feature a relaxed, tapered fit.

Original price: $250

The Vince Flash low top sneaker is a premium, minimalist shoe for everyday wear. It is crafted from high-quality leather and features a sleek, classic design with a cushioned insole.

Original price: $99

Bonobos’ Chino 2.0 pants in rust are made with four-way-stretch fabric. They feature a signature curved waistband and wrinkle-resistant fabric for superior comfort and a perfect fit.

Original price: $109.99

The New Balance T500 features a minimalist design with premium leather and suede. Its low-profile silhouette makes it a versatile staple you can pair with any casual look.

Original price: $129

These Johnston & Murphy knit plain toe sneakers blend the clean look of a dress shoe with the lightweight feel of a sneaker. The shoe's versatility makes it great for both casual and professional settings.

Original price: $248

Rag & Bone's stretch jeans offer a comfortable fit for men with a more athletic build, providing extra room in the hips and thighs. The straight-leg silhouette and generous fit prioritize comfort and function.

Original price: $250

The Barbour Korbel waterproof jacket has a sleek, weather-resistant design with a two-way zipper. It’s simple and sporty for misty weather.

Original price: $79

The Easton suede belt at Nordstrom will add a touch of refined texture to any look. It is made from soft suede with a clean, oblong buckle.