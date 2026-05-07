Name-brand deals under $50 hiding in Nordstrom's sale section

Nordstrom's sale section is a hidden gem for discounted clothing, shoes and beauty from brands like Calvin Klein, MAC and more. Right now, score up to 66% off select finds, including a Carhartt button-down, a Clinique lip gloss set and a Lucky Brand T-shirt, plus plenty of other deals under $50.
Trending deals under $50
Badgley Mischka Madalyn vegan leather pouch belt bag: $29.99 (66% off)
Erin McDermott Jewelry hammered heart toggle necklace: $38 (65% off)
BP. Bouclé off the shoulder sweater: $22.27 (55% off)
Open Edit rub waist cardigan: $31.27 (55% off)
Jack Archer Anytime 5-pocket pant: $44.50 (50% off)
City Blues Dover straight leg jeans: $35.70 (40% off)
Honeydew All American pajamas: $43.50 (25% off)
Women's clothing
Save on everyday basics, workwear essentials and summer staples.
Caslon stripe long sleeve mini shirtdress: $40.27 (55% off)
Original price: $89.50
This crisp cotton shirtdress transitions easily from work to evening with its tailored silhouette and breathable fabric. The collar adds a structured touch, while a waist-defining tie completes the look.
Lucky Brand Rolling Stones cotton graphic T-shirt: $22.27 (55% off)
Original price: $49.50
Channel classic rock style with this Lucky Brand Rolling Stones tee. The crewneck, short-sleeve design is made from 100% cotton for everyday comfort and easy care, and it's available in sizes XS through XL.
Trimshaper button-down beach cover-up: $20 (60% off)
Original price: $50
This beach cover-up pairs with any swimsuit, offering a lightweight layer for the beach or pool. Adjustable sleeves, a high-low hem and side slits add versatility, while breathable cotton keeps it comfortable. Take advantage of the $30 discount while it lasts.
READ MORE: This week's best deals: Up to 75% off early Memorial Day finds from Dyson, HexClad and more
Men's clothing
Score up to 60% off button-downs, boxer briefs and T-shirts.
Carhartt corduroy button-down shirt: $46 (60% off)
Original price: $115
This Carhartt button-down shirt combines comfort and durability with wide-wale cotton corduroy and a relaxed fit. The slightly faded finish gives it a worn-in look from the start.
Calvin Klein boxer briefs, 5-pack: $28.60 (60% off)
Original price: $71.50
This five-pack of Calvin Klein microfiber boxer briefs delivers soft, stretchy comfort with a signature logo waistband — a solid addition to your weekly rotation.
Lost Gods American flag T-shirt: $19.99 (42% off)
Original price: $34.99
Get ready for Memorial Day or Fourth of July celebrations with this patriotic T-shirt, now priced at $20. The black tee features a distressed American flag graphic in shades of gray and white across the chest.
READ MORE: Everyday essentials on sale: Pajamas, breathable underwear, walking sneakers from $8
Footwear
Update your summer shoe collection with these under-$50 sneakers and sandals.
Columbia men's water-resistant fishing sneakers: $48 (40% off)
Original price: $80
Built for wet conditions, these Columbia water-resistant fishing sneakers pair a grippy outsole with lightweight cushioning for comfort and traction. A secure lace-up fit keeps you stable on the boat or trail, while drainage ports and stain-resistant materials help manage splashes and messes.
Keds women's sneakers: $49 (30% off)
Original price: $70
This updated take on classic Keds sneakers keeps the timeless look while adding modern comfort. A cushioned footbed and arch support help keep you comfortable throughout the day, while the sleek leather design pairs easily with any outfit.
Dr. Scholl's women's slide sandals: $29.99 (25% off)
Original price: $40
Step out in warm-weather style with these Dr. Scholl’s slide sandals, featuring crisscross straps and a relaxed, summery look. Cushioned insoles add comfort and support for all-day wear.
READ MORE: Top Skechers sneaker deals on Amazon — starting at just $39
Beauty
Refresh your skincare or makeup for less with deals on Lancôme, MAC and more.
Jack Black grooming collection: $22.50 (50% off)
Original price: $45
Stay fresh with this Jack Black grooming set that includes a cleanser, body lotion and full-size deodorant. Together, they offer a simple, no-nonsense routine designed for convenience.
MAC pressed powder: $26.60 (30% off)
Original price: $38
Set your makeup and control shine throughout the day with this lightweight pressed powder. The sheer formula delivers a soft, matte finish without adding noticeable color or texture, making it ideal for quick touch-ups.
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Clinique lip gloss trio: $30 (40% off)
Original price: $36
Hydrate your lips while adding a glossy finish with this Clinique trio featuring three full-size shades in pink, coral and nude. The formula delivers smooth, even color with a moisturizing feel for daily wear.