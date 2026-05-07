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Deals

Name-brand deals under $50 hiding in Nordstrom's sale section

Save up to 66% on Calvin Klein, Carhartt, Lucky Brand and more

Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Snag name-brand clothing and accessories for less.

Snag name-brand clothing and accessories for less. (Nordstrom)

Nordstrom's sale section is a hidden gem for discounted clothing, shoes and beauty from brands like Calvin Klein, MAC and more. Right now, score up to 66% off select finds, including a Carhartt button-down, a Clinique lip gloss set and a Lucky Brand T-shirt, plus plenty of other deals under $50.

Trending deals under $50

Badgley Mischka Madalyn vegan leather pouch belt bag: $29.99 (66% off)
Erin McDermott Jewelry hammered heart toggle necklace: $38 (65% off)
BP. Bouclé off the shoulder sweater: $22.27 (55% off)
Open Edit rub waist cardigan: $31.27 (55% off)
Jack Archer Anytime 5-pocket pant: $44.50 (50% off)
City Blues Dover straight leg jeans: $35.70 (40% off)
Honeydew All American pajamas: $43.50 (25% off)

Women's clothing

Save on everyday basics, workwear essentials and summer staples.

Caslon stripe long sleeve mini shirtdress: $40.27 (55% off)

Original price: $89.50

This shirt dress works for almost any situation.

This shirt dress works for almost any situation. (Nordstrom)

This crisp cotton shirtdress transitions easily from work to evening with its tailored silhouette and breathable fabric. The collar adds a structured touch, while a waist-defining tie completes the look.

Lucky Brand Rolling Stones cotton graphic T-shirt: $22.27 (55% off)

Original price: $49.50

This Lucky Brand tee is made of cotton.

This Lucky Brand tee is made of cotton. (Nordstrom)

Channel classic rock style with this Lucky Brand Rolling Stones tee. The crewneck, short-sleeve design is made from 100% cotton for everyday comfort and easy care, and it's available in sizes XS through XL.

Trimshaper button-down beach cover-up: $20 (60% off)

Original price: $50

A light layer for beach days.

A light layer for beach days. (Nordstrom)

This beach cover-up pairs with any swimsuit, offering a lightweight layer for the beach or pool. Adjustable sleeves, a high-low hem and side slits add versatility, while breathable cotton keeps it comfortable. Take advantage of the $30 discount while it lasts.

READ MORE: This week's best deals: Up to 75% off early Memorial Day finds from Dyson, HexClad and more

Men's clothing

Score up to 60% off button-downs, boxer briefs and T-shirts. 

Carhartt corduroy button-down shirt: $46 (60% off) 

Original price: $115

This corduroy shirt feels worn-in from the first wear. 

This corduroy shirt feels worn-in from the first wear.  (Nordstrom)

This Carhartt button-down shirt combines comfort and durability with wide-wale cotton corduroy and a relaxed fit. The slightly faded finish gives it a worn-in look from the start.

Calvin Klein boxer briefs, 5-pack: $28.60 (60% off) 

Original price: $71.50

Upgrade your underwear drawer with this five-pack of Calvins.

Upgrade your underwear drawer with this five-pack of Calvins. (Nordstrom)

This five-pack of Calvin Klein microfiber boxer briefs delivers soft, stretchy comfort with a signature logo waistband — a solid addition to your weekly rotation.

Lost Gods American flag T-shirt: $19.99 (42% off) 

Original price: $34.99

Show your pride.

Show your pride. (Nordstrom)

Get ready for Memorial Day or Fourth of July celebrations with this patriotic T-shirt, now priced at $20. The black tee features a distressed American flag graphic in shades of gray and white across the chest.

READ MORE: Everyday essentials on sale: Pajamas, breathable underwear, walking sneakers from $8

Footwear

Update your summer shoe collection with these under-$50 sneakers and sandals.

Columbia men's water-resistant fishing sneakers: $48 (40% off) 

Original price: $80

Stay steady on slippery ground.

Stay steady on slippery ground. (Nordstrom)

Built for wet conditions, these Columbia water-resistant fishing sneakers pair a grippy outsole with lightweight cushioning for comfort and traction. A secure lace-up fit keeps you stable on the boat or trail, while drainage ports and stain-resistant materials help manage splashes and messes.

Keds women's sneakers: $49 (30% off)

Original price: $70

Kick off the season with a fresh pair of white sneakers.

Kick off the season with a fresh pair of white sneakers. (Nordstrom)

This updated take on classic Keds sneakers keeps the timeless look while adding modern comfort. A cushioned footbed and arch support help keep you comfortable throughout the day, while the sleek leather design pairs easily with any outfit.

Dr. Scholl's women's slide sandals: $29.99 (25% off)

Original price: $40

Supportive insoles cradle your foot with every step.

Supportive insoles cradle your foot with every step. (Nordstrom)

Step out in warm-weather style with these Dr. Scholl’s slide sandals, featuring crisscross straps and a relaxed, summery look. Cushioned insoles add comfort and support for all-day wear.

READ MORE: Top Skechers sneaker deals on Amazon — starting at just $39

Beauty

Refresh your skincare or makeup for less with deals on Lancôme, MAC and more.

Jack Black grooming collection: $22.50 (50% off) 

Original price: $45

Revamp your grooming routine.

Revamp your grooming routine. (Nordstrom)

Stay fresh with this Jack Black grooming set that includes a cleanser, body lotion and full-size deodorant. Together, they offer a simple, no-nonsense routine designed for convenience.

MAC pressed powder: $26.60 (30% off)

Original price: $38

This compact powder sets makeup and minimizes shine.

This compact powder sets makeup and minimizes shine. (Nordstrom)

Set your makeup and control shine throughout the day with this lightweight pressed powder. The sheer formula delivers a soft, matte finish without adding noticeable color or texture, making it ideal for quick touch-ups.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Clinique lip gloss trio: $30 (40% off) 

Original price: $36

Add hydration and shine with this discounted trio.

Add hydration and shine with this discounted trio. (Nordstrom)

Hydrate your lips while adding a glossy finish with this Clinique trio featuring three full-size shades in pink, coral and nude. The formula delivers smooth, even color with a moisturizing feel for daily wear.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.

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