Name-brand deals under $50 hiding in Nordstrom's sale section

Nordstrom's sale section is a hidden gem for discounted clothing, shoes and beauty from brands like Calvin Klein, MAC and more. Right now, score up to 66% off select finds, including a Carhartt button-down , a Clinique lip gloss set and a Lucky Brand T-shirt, plus plenty of other deals under $50.

Trending deals under $50

Badgley Mischka Madalyn vegan leather pouch belt bag: $29.99 (66% off)

Erin McDermott Jewelry hammered heart toggle necklace: $38 (65% off)

BP. Bouclé off the shoulder sweater: $22.27 (55% off)

Open Edit rub waist cardigan: $31.27 (55% off)

Jack Archer Anytime 5-pocket pant: $44.50 (50% off)

City Blues Dover straight leg jeans: $35.70 (40% off)

Honeydew All American pajamas: $43.50 (25% off)

Women's clothing

Save on everyday basics, workwear essentials and summer staples.

Original price: $89.50

This crisp cotton shirtdress transitions easily from work to evening with its tailored silhouette and breathable fabric. The collar adds a structured touch, while a waist-defining tie completes the look.

Original price: $49.50

Channel classic rock style with this Lucky Brand Rolling Stones tee. The crewneck, short-sleeve design is made from 100% cotton for everyday comfort and easy care, and it's available in sizes XS through XL.

Original price: $50

This beach cover-up pairs with any swimsuit, offering a lightweight layer for the beach or pool. Adjustable sleeves, a high-low hem and side slits add versatility, while breathable cotton keeps it comfortable. Take advantage of the $30 discount while it lasts.

READ MORE: This week's best deals: Up to 75% off early Memorial Day finds from Dyson, HexClad and more

Men's clothing

Score up to 60% off button-downs, boxer briefs and T-shirts.

Original price: $115

This Carhartt button-down shirt combines comfort and durability with wide-wale cotton corduroy and a relaxed fit. The slightly faded finish gives it a worn-in look from the start.

Original price: $71.50

This five-pack of Calvin Klein microfiber boxer briefs delivers soft, stretchy comfort with a signature logo waistband — a solid addition to your weekly rotation.

Original price: $34.99

Get ready for Memorial Day or Fourth of July celebrations with this patriotic T-shirt, now priced at $20. The black tee features a distressed American flag graphic in shades of gray and white across the chest.

READ MORE: Everyday essentials on sale: Pajamas, breathable underwear, walking sneakers from $8

Footwear

Update your summer shoe collection with these under-$50 sneakers and sandals.

Original price: $80

Built for wet conditions, these Columbia water-resistant fishing sneakers pair a grippy outsole with lightweight cushioning for comfort and traction. A secure lace-up fit keeps you stable on the boat or trail, while drainage ports and stain-resistant materials help manage splashes and messes.

Original price: $70

This updated take on classic Keds sneakers keeps the timeless look while adding modern comfort. A cushioned footbed and arch support help keep you comfortable throughout the day, while the sleek leather design pairs easily with any outfit.

Original price: $40

Step out in warm-weather style with these Dr. Scholl’s slide sandals, featuring crisscross straps and a relaxed, summery look. Cushioned insoles add comfort and support for all-day wear.

READ MORE: Top Skechers sneaker deals on Amazon — starting at just $39

Beauty

Refresh your skincare or makeup for less with deals on Lancôme, MAC and more.

Original price: $45

Stay fresh with this Jack Black grooming set that includes a cleanser, body lotion and full-size deodorant. Together, they offer a simple, no-nonsense routine designed for convenience.

Original price: $38

Set your makeup and control shine throughout the day with this lightweight pressed powder. The sheer formula delivers a soft, matte finish without adding noticeable color or texture, making it ideal for quick touch-ups.

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Original price: $36

Hydrate your lips while adding a glossy finish with this Clinique trio featuring three full-size shades in pink, coral and nude. The formula delivers smooth, even color with a moisturizing feel for daily wear.