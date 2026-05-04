Little luxuries mom won't buy for herself — starting at $17

Moms do a lot for everyone else and rarely ask for much. This Mother's Day, treat her to something she'll love but won't buy for herself. From lab-grown diamond necklaces to Beckham Hotel Collection pillows and shower steamers, these picks show you're listening.

Original price: $99

Swarovski intertwines a heart, infinity sign and a delicate crystal in a necklace she'll wear regularly — all for less than $75. The thin chain won’t weigh her down, and it adjusts for a secure fit.

A simple heart-shaped pendant from Brilliant Earth shows how much you care and pairs well with everything your mom wears. The lab-grown design keeps the price down without sacrificing shine, while the silver chain gives it a polished look.

READ MORE: Give mom diamonds for less: 13 lab-grown options starting at $200

Original price: $79.99

If your mom hasn't switched out her pillows in a while, upgrade her to Beckham Hotel Collection pillows — an No. 1 best-seller on Amazon — now nearly $40 off. The 250-thread-count cover won’t constantly shift and offers softness other options lack.

Original price: $179

An Aura digital picture frame lets them enjoy endless family photos. Share a link with loved ones so they can send favorites directly to the frame. With no storage limit, mom gets a constant stream of sentimental photos to browse.

Original price: $45.99

Does she constantly mention the need for more purse space? This travel tote has plenty of pockets to accommodate laptops, phones, makeup and more. It's large enough to double as an overnight bag but lightweight enough for daily use, making it a versatile option for her busy lifestyle.

Original price: $33.98

A candle warmer releases scents safely using a light bulb and an eight-hour timer. Designed like a mini lamp, it blends seamlessly with her decor and serves as a functional piece she'll use every day.

READ MORE: Last-minute Mother's Day gifts that will arrive in time — from $14

Original price: $29.99

Eucalyptus and mint shower steamers don't just smell amazing — they help her unwind after a long day, a gift she'll appreciate. The bag includes 15 steamers made with natural oils.

Original price: $20.99

Lavender pillow spray is one of those simple indulgences people love but rarely buy themselves — making it a thoughtful gift for the woman who raised you. This calming blend from Dr. Teal's combines lavender and chamomile to soothe the senses, while the melatonin promotes restful sleep.

Original price: $78

Upgrade her sleep setup with a pair of bamboo pillowcases. They’re deeply soft and naturally temperature-regulating — helpful for those who deal with night sweats.

READ MORE: Save up to 50% on HexClad pans, knives and bundles for Mother's Day

Original price: $138

A Cozy Earth waffle robe brings the spa to her. The waffle material — made from a cotton and bamboo blend — absorbs water quickly while retaining its softness. Two large pockets hold her phone or her next summer read, with room to spare.

Original price: $69.99

If your mom deals with frequent headaches, this heated massager works to combat them. It gently massages the eyes, and even pairs with Bluetooth, so she doesn't have to stop listening to e-books or podcasts while using it.

Original price: $149.95

This heated mug ensures she always has hot coffee or tea on hand. Set the temperature via the app for up to 80 minutes of warmth, or use the default setting and the mug only turns on when it senses liquid.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $25

Gift mom a self-care basket filled with Burt’s Bees products, from hand creams to lip balms. The basket also includes coconut oil-based foot cream and soothing cuticle creams — all for just $21.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.