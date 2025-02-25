10 essentials to pack if you are headed to Europe this Spring Break

Travel to Europe in the spring to see it in all its splendor. Big cities like Rome and Paris are already transitioning to warmer weather and are blooming with architecture, flora and fauna that will give you a change of scenery. If you are planning a European Spring Break getaway, make sure to plan on walking a lot. It really is the best way to see Europe.

Here are 10 essential items you should pack before boarding your plane:

Use the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter anywhere in the world that you travel. This wall charger has three USB-C 70W PD fast charging ports and two USB-A ports. The adapter has four different plug types that can plug into sockets in over 200 countries and regions. You can buy the charger on Amazon for $23.99.

You'll probably be out all day and rely on your phone for navigation, photos and communication. So it's wise to invest in a good portable charger, as finding readily accessible outlets could be challenging. The Anker Portable Charger gets top marks for its long battery life, durable construction and portability. The Belkin Boost Charger from Walmart is powerful and fast.

Spring will bring rain, so avoid getting soaked with a good raincoat. This Columbia water-repellent long jacket provides essential coverage with adjustable features to withstand light rain showers. Plus, it is easy to pair with anything. Or try Amazon's Women Waterproof Lightweight Rain Jacket, on sale for $34, for another lightweight option in many shades.

If you want to capture pictures with a camera, try this Canon Powershot IXY 650 for a compact, point-and-shoot camera designed to deliver high-quality images and videos. It has a 20.2 megapixel CMOS sensor, a DIGIC 4+ image processor and ISO settings up to 3200. It also has a 12x optical zoom and is water-resistant. The Ricoh GR IIIx, on sale for just over $1,000 on Amazon, is a great choice if you are looking to optimize image quality and want better snapshot capabilities and portability that a phone offers.

Eagle Creek Pack-It cubes are perfect if you want to keep things in order and tend to overpack. These compression cubes have an angled opening that holds rolled or folded clothing in place during packing and compresses them into a tidy, space-saving cube. The fabrics are water-resistant and 100% recycled. Or throw in a couple of these Hefty travel compression bags, $12.53 at Walmart, if you have more to travel back with. These bags are easy to compress and hold a lot.

Pack these versatile black pants from Banana Republic. They look good with anything and are easy to wear for multiple days on your trip. Or try the Luna Stretch Flare Jeans, $50 at Quince, for a pair of versatile jeans that can be dressed down or up.

Wear this classic airplane set from Pact confidently on or off the plane. The set includes a smart and comfortable cardigan and jogger made of organic cotton. Or if you prefer a dress this Spanx dress for $128 in their signature AirEssentials fabric will keep you cozy as if you were wearing your favorite t-shirt. The maxi dress is easy to move around in and flattering. You'll love wearing it around town.

Keep your valuables handy and close to your body so they are safe with this stylish sling bag from Athleta. The bag is compact but large enough to hold keys, credentials, a phone and a camera. This crossbody bag from Carhartt works well as a carryall for men to have their essential stuff. It's made from heavy-duty poly with Rain Defender, a durable water repellent.

Don't get overwhelmed with excess baggage on your European spring break getaway. Travel light and in style with this Lost In Berlin Cabin 2.0 bag from Lipault. This soft-sided bag was designed with padded handles, multiple pockets, silent wheels, and an integrated TSA lock. The Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Carry-on, on sale for $365 on Amazon, is backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Allbird's Women's Tree Piper Go is a great shoe to pack if you want a comfortable and stylish shoe. This shoe is lightweight and easy to pack, keeping you sightseeing comfortably. You can buy the men's version for $120. Adidas sambas, $100 at Nordstrom, are another great stylish choice that offers all-day comfort and is versatile enough to pair with most outfits.