5 recipes to try for Grilled Cheese Month and the HexClad cookware to make them

Grilled cheese sandwiches are such a classic that there’s now a whole month dedicated to them! No matter how you like your grilled cheese prepared, there’s a recipe for you. Whether you like a classic sandwich or you add tomatoes and garlic, or even more unique ingredients, Grilled Cheese Month provides the space to challenge everything you’ve ever known about the simple grilled cheese sandwich.

These five grilled cheese recipes range from simple and easy-to-make to grilled cheese sandwiches with more complex ingredients.

Adding a few simple ingredients to your grilled cheese sandwich can do wonders for the taste. On top of the delicious Sargento® Natural American Sliced Cheese, the roasted garlic and tomato grilled cheese recipe adds sundried tomato paste and savory roasted garlic to create a sandwich bursting with flavor. The Japanese milk buns the recipe calls for also take your sandwich to the next level.

Get the full recipe on Bite of Fox.

Instead of boring grilled cheese sandwich, create a savory, umami-packed sandwich you’ll want to make over and over again. The sesame miso grilled cheese pairs nutty sesame country bread with a rich miso butter and delicious Sargento® Natural American Sliced Cheese to create a delicious, flavorful sandwich. You get the same creamy texture from a classic grilled cheese with a unique, mouth-watering taste.

You can find the full sesame miso grilled cheese on Bite of Fox.

Nothing beats a good grilled cheese sandwich and big bowl of tomato soup. Making a homemade soup with ripe tomatoes, peppers, onions and herbs is the way to go. Plus, you can take your grilled cheese to the next level by swapping out plain white bread for a savory sourdough. This recipe pairs a perfectly golden grilled cheese with this classic, tangy tomato soup recipe to create the ideal comfort food.

Learn how to elevate your grilled cheese and tomato soup recipe with this step-by-step recipe on Bite of Fox.

Grilled cheese doesn’t have to be boring. A Gochujang grilled cheese is a unique take on the grilled cheese. The recipe includes two kinds of cheese, a delicious spicy Korean miso sauce and Gochujang mayo, which consists of eggs, sunflower oil, mustard and a variety of herbs. After tasting this grilled cheese, you won’t want your sandwich any other way.

Get the easy-to-follow recipe on Bite of Fox.

Combining French onion soup and a grilled cheese sandwich all in one is a genius idea that tastes incredible. This French onion soup grilled cheese recipe combines caramelized onion marmalade, melted Gruyère and crispy sourdough bread into one mouthwatering sandwich. Although it’ll take some time to cook down your caramelized onions, the preparation will be well worth it.

You can also find the full recipe on Bite of Fox.