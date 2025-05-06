Upgrade your mattress topper during Memorial Day mattress sales to get up to 30% off

Don't overlook the magic a mattress topper can bring to your sleeping situation. A mattress topper can enhance sleep comfort and protect your mattress. If your mattress feels too firm, a topper can add cushioning and make it feel softer and more comfortable, according to MattressOnline. Firm mattress toppers can turn an old, sagging mattress into something that feels brand new and radically more supportive.

For those struggling with back pain, mattress toppers can be a game-changer. They excel at relieving pressure points and improving spinal alignment. By distributing weight more evenly, they reduce pressure points and alleviate areas like hips, shoulders and back. With their cushioning and body-conforming properties, toppers can help maintain the spine in a neutral position, offering significant relief for back pain and arthritis sufferers.

With the Memorial Day sales in full swing at several mattress stores, now is the perfect time to invest in a topper. Here are 12 top-notch toppers that you should definitely consider:

Original price: $498.66

If you like soft beds, but your partner likes to sleep firm, this Helix Dual Comfort Mattress Topper with GlacioTex is the perfect solution. The topper features a soft and firm side so it delivers the best of both worlds, creating bedroom harmony. The softer side features a soft, contouring Copper Gel Memory Foam for additional pressure relief and cloud-like comfort. The firmer side features a firm high-density quick response foam for added spinal alignment and less sink into the surface of your mattress.

Original price: $498.66

Birch’s Plush Organic Mattress Topper adds an extra layer of plush comfort and pressure relief to the surface of any mattress. This topper is made with organic cotton and latex and is free from polyurethane-based foams. Use this topper to maximize airflow for a cool night's sleep.

Original price: $299

The Leesa mattress topper will add comfort and support to your existing mattress and can help with pressure relief, and can potentially improve spinal alignment, depending on your individual needs and sleep preferences. This topper features a removable and washable cover for easy cleaning. It is crafted from foam that's breathable and suitable for a variety of body types and sleeping positions.

Original price: $252.84

Brooklyn Beddings four pound Memory Foam Topper is made of high-density memory foam and offers multiple cover and profile options. It is a great topper for relieving pressure on key areas like the shoulders and hips, particularly for side sleepers.

Saatva's graphite memory foam mattress topper has a three-inch layer of memory foam infused with cooling graphite. The temperature-regulating graphite and organic cotton cover make it a great topper for hot sleepers seeking relief. The graphite helps dissipate body heat, while the organic cotton cover is breathable and moisture-wicking.

Saatva's micro-coil mattress topper is designed to relieve pressure points and offer the responsive feel of an innerspring. It is a hybrid topper of micro-coils and gel-infused comfort foam for a plush three-inch height. Use it with a new mattress to make it more comfortable or extend the life of an older mattress.

Original price: $349

Nolah Sleep's AirFoam Luxe Mattress Topper uses AirFoam technology to deliver a higher-density topper for enhanced support and durability. The five pounds of foam cradles your curves for ultimate comfort and pressure relief. You can choose between two height options and two premium covers.

Original price: $299

This Nolah Mattress Topper has a higher density than the AirFoam for advanced pressure point relief and unmatched motion isolation. Below the AirFoam, there is an additional support foam layer for extra structure and durability. The cover is made using organic cotton to keep this topper clean and cool.

Original price: $270

This latex mattress topper from Silk & Snow comes with an organic cotton cover for easy cleaning. It offers a firmer, more supportive feel than memory foam, is naturally breathable and is designed to distribute body weight evenly for lasting comfort. You can purchase this topper in two firmness levels: medium and firm.

Original price: $149

Brooklinen's Down Alternative Mattress Topper will breathe new life into an aging mattress. The luxe soft microgel mattress topper's tufted construction helps evenly distribute the fill. The topper's cotton shell helps keep things cool, and it is designed to easily fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick.

The Casper Comfy Mattress Topper is a two-layer mattress topper designed to enhance comfort and coolness. It combines a responsive, soft top layer with a supportive memory foam layer. The topper also features AirScape perforated foam for improved airflow and heat dissipation.

Sleepyhead mattress toppers are perfect for college dorm room beds. They are thick, soft, and comfortable and will improve your student's sleep quality. This topper is copper and gel-infused for cooling and relieving pressure so you get a more restful sleep.