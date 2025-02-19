Mattress toppers that upgrade your sleep quality

A mattress topper can be the perfect solution if you’re unable to upgrade your mattress just yet. This additional layer can enhance comfort, support and overall sleep quality. Use it to adjust and customize the firmness of your current mattress and regulate your temperature while you snooze.

If your mattress is too firm, a plush topper can add softness, while a firmer topper can provide extra support to a too-soft mattress. This can help you get a better night’s sleep and alleviate some aches and pains. Additionally, mattress toppers can protect your mattress from wear and tear, spills and allergens, potentially extending its lifespan and maintaining a cleaner and more comfy sleep environment.

Check out these 11 options for mattress toppers that can instantly help you get a better night’s sleep.

Looking for a mattress topper that helps you stay cool? The Sleepy's 3-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, available at Mattress Firm, provides a soft and supportive feel-ideal for hot sleepers. It’s treated with antimicrobial protection for a cleaner sleep surface.

This 1.5-inch medium-firm memory foam topper from Saatva offers a balance between added comfort and support without significantly altering the mattress's feel. It's suitable for those who desire slight cushioning and pressure relief. Thinner toppers may not support individuals with higher body weights or those seeking substantial softness, so you may want to consider something a little thicker, like this Serta Therma Cooling Memory Foam Mattress on Amazon.

This Allswell 4-inch memory foam topper at Walmart provides deeper contouring and support. This thicker topper is ideal for side sleepers or individuals with pronounced pressure points, as it allows for more significant sinkage and cradling of the body. It's also beneficial for rejuvenating older mattresses that have become too firm or uneven and has the added benefit of cooling gel for hot sleepers. Studies have shown a weighted blanket can also help improve sleep, so if you want to up the ante on your sleep game, grab this one from DreamCloudSleep.

Latex toppers are known for their support, pressure relief and natural elasticity. This 3-inch version by Nolah provides the choice of three firmness levels, offering support while maintaining a slight bounce. Latex is also naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it a good choice for allergy sufferers. Latex also tends to sleep cooler than memory foam, benefiting those who overheat during sleep. Tip: Use the code FOXNEWS50 at checkout for $50 off! You can also choose this natural latex mattress topper cover on Amazon to help extend the life of your mattress and keep it fresh and clean!

The Casper Comfy mattress topper has two layers of foam for extra comfort and support. The top layer is plush and bouncy, while the bottom layer is a little more firm for added support. You might also consider picking up one of the brand’s pillows too!

Combining the contouring benefits of memory foam with cooling gel infusions, this pillow top plus gel-infused topper helps regulate temperature by dissipating heat. This option is suitable for individuals who enjoy the feel of memory foam but are concerned about overheating. The gel infusion aids in maintaining a cooler sleep surface throughout the night. A cooling gel foam pillow from Nectar pairs well with your memory foam topper!

This featherbed mattress topper from Serta offers a luxurious and soft-sleeping surface. It provides a cushioning effect, adding a cloud-like feel to your mattress. Encased in a 100% cotton cover, it offers 2 inches of plushness with its feather and down fill. Looking for one that’s even more thick and plush? Try this 3-inch mattress topper on Amazon, which can be complemented by an accompanying Allswell ultra-plush fiberfill mattress topper, from Walmart.

This 2.5" ultra-plush topper by Allswell at Walmart is made from alternative materials and provides a plush and hypoallergenic option for enhancing mattress comfort. These toppers mimic the softness of down without the associated allergens, making them suitable for allergy-prone individuals. They add a significant cushioning layer, which is ideal for softening a firm mattress. If you can’t choose between the softness of the down alternative and the sinkage of gel memory foam, this Sleep Innovations foam mattress topper on Amazon offers both!

This 3-inch egg crate-style topper on Amazon features a convoluted design that promotes airflow and provides gentle cushioning. This memory foam is gel-infused and its design helps reduce pressure points and aid in spinal alignment. It’s also lavender-scented, so you don’t get that unpleasant smell some memory foam items come with. A Sureguard waterproof mattress protector is always a good idea and can protect your mattress and new topper.

This Saatva 3-inch graphite-infused memory foam topper combines the pressure-relieving properties of memory foam with the heat-dissipating benefits of graphite. Graphite is an innovative material that helps to draw heat away from the body, maintaining a cooler sleep environment. It's perfect if you’re seeking contouring support with enhanced temperature regulation. Or try this similar one, available at Walmart for less than $100.

For those who prefer a more traditional springy feel, this Saatva micro-coil topper contains small coils encased in fabric, balancing support and softness like a standard mattress. The micro-coil topper gives you the best of both worlds with a hybrid of micro-coils and 3 inches of gel-infused foam. If you want the added benefit of a cooling effect, you might consider this Nolah mattress topper too!