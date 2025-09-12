Shop Le Creuset's new Modern Heritage collection and save up to 41% on classic cookware

For its 100th anniversary, Le Creuset is looking back to move forward. The brand is celebrating its century-long legacy with the launch of the Modern Heritage Collection.
This special edition line re-imagines classic pieces like the iconic Dutch oven and braiser with updated, vintage-inspired details like elegant scalloped side handles and new looped stainless steel lid handles, giving each piece a refined, timeless look. You can also grab some great deals on the brand’s classic cookware.
The Modern Heritage collection:
Le Creuset’s Modern Heritage collection updates classic designs with elegant new details.
Modern Heritage round Dutch oven: $420
The Le Creuset Modern Heritage round Dutch oven marries Le Creuset's iconic craftsmanship with a modern redesign featuring scalloped side handles and a looped stainless steel lid handle. This piece isn't just for cooking; it's an heirloom.
Modern Heritage Round Braiser: $380
This special edition braiser features a refined design, with redesigned scalloped handles and a new looped stainless steel lid handle.
Modern Heritage Oval Gratin: $160
The Modern Heritage oval gratin’s shallow, oval shape and low sides are ideal for creating dishes with a browned, crispy top, such as gratins and baked vegetables.
Le Creuset deals on classics
Le Creuset is offering discounts on a selection of its enameled cast iron and stoneware.
Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-piece set: on sale for $574.99 (30% off)
Original price: $820
Le Creuset’s five-piece set includes enameled cast iron pots and pans, including the Dutch oven and skillet. It is available in several shades, from the iconic flame to the ultra-soft shade shallot. You can also shop this set on sale for $575 at Nordstrom.
Signature Oval Dutch Oven: on sale for $299 (37% off)
Original price: $475
The Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven’s elongated shape is good for cooking larger, longer cuts of meat, whole chickens and oval-shaped loaves of bread.
Signature Round Braiser with glass lid: on sale for $164.99 (41% off)
Original price: $280
The Le Creuset braiser is a great all-purpose pan for a variety of meals, from one-pan dinners to braised dishes. It has a wide, shallow base ideal for searing meats and vegetables, while also slow-cooking and simmering them.
Heritage Deep Rectangular Lasagna Dish: on sale for $99.99 (13% off)
Original price: $115.50
The Le Creuset Heritage rectangular lasagna dish is ideal for baking large casseroles and lasagnas.
Heritage Bakeware Essentials Set: on sale for $174.99 (21% off)
Original price: $221
This four-piece bakeware essentials set includes a deep rectangular dish, a square dish, a loaf pan and a gratin dish to cover most baking needs, from casseroles and roasts to cakes and bread.