Shop Le Creuset's new Modern Heritage collection and save up to 41% on classic cookware

For its 100th anniversary, Le Creuset is looking back to move forward. The brand is celebrating its century-long legacy with the launch of the Modern Heritage Collection .

This special edition line re-imagines classic pieces like the iconic Dutch oven and braiser with updated, vintage-inspired details like elegant scalloped side handles and new looped stainless steel lid handles, giving each piece a refined, timeless look. You can also grab some great deals on the brand’s classic cookware.

The Modern Heritage collection:

The Le Creuset Modern Heritage round Dutch oven marries Le Creuset's iconic craftsmanship with a modern redesign featuring scalloped side handles and a looped stainless steel lid handle. This piece isn't just for cooking; it's an heirloom.

This special edition braiser features a refined design, with redesigned scalloped handles and a new looped stainless steel lid handle.

The Modern Heritage oval gratin ’s shallow, oval shape and low sides are ideal for creating dishes with a browned, crispy top, such as gratins and baked vegetables.

Le Creuset deals on classics

Le Creuset is offering discounts on a selection of its enameled cast iron and stoneware.

Original price: $820

Le Creuset’s five-piece set includes enameled cast iron pots and pans, including the Dutch oven and skillet. It is available in several shades, from the iconic flame to the ultra-soft shade shallot. You can also shop this set on sale for $575 at Nordstrom .

Original price: $475

The Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven’s elongated shape is good for cooking larger, longer cuts of meat, whole chickens and oval-shaped loaves of bread.

Original price: $280

The Le Creuset braiser is a great all-purpose pan for a variety of meals, from one-pan dinners to braised dishes. It has a wide, shallow base ideal for searing meats and vegetables, while also slow-cooking and simmering them.

Original price: $115.50

The Le Creuset Heritage rectangular lasagna dish is ideal for baking large casseroles and lasagnas.

Original price: $221