©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Shop Le Creuset's new Modern Heritage collection and save up to 41% on classic cookware

Shop deals on Le Creuset classics like the oval Dutch oven

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Le Creuset new heritage collection kitchenware

Le Creuset is celebrating turning 100 with a limited-edition collection.    (Le Creuset)

For its 100th anniversary, Le Creuset is looking back to move forward. The brand is celebrating its century-long legacy with the launch of the Modern Heritage Collection.

This special edition line re-imagines classic pieces like the iconic Dutch oven and braiser with updated, vintage-inspired details like elegant scalloped side handles and new looped stainless steel lid handles, giving each piece a refined, timeless look. You can also grab some great deals on the brand’s classic cookware.

The Modern Heritage collection:

Le Creuset’s Modern Heritage collection updates classic designs with elegant new details.

Modern Heritage round Dutch oven: $420

This Dutch oven is available in a full palette of colors.

This Dutch oven is available in a full palette of colors. (Le Creuset)

The Le Creuset Modern Heritage round Dutch oven marries Le Creuset's iconic craftsmanship with a modern redesign featuring scalloped side handles and a looped stainless steel lid handle.  This piece isn't just for cooking; it's an heirloom.  

Modern Heritage Round Braiser: $380

The braiser’s wide, shallow base is ideal for searing and simmering,

The braiser’s wide, shallow base is ideal for searing and simmering, (Le Creuset)

This special edition braiser features a refined design, with redesigned scalloped handles and a new looped stainless steel lid handle.

Modern Heritage Oval Gratin: $160

The oval gratin is made to go directly from the oven to the table as a serving dish.

The oval gratin is made to go directly from the oven to the table as a serving dish. (Le Creuset)

The Modern Heritage oval gratin’s shallow, oval shape and low sides are ideal for creating dishes with a browned, crispy top, such as gratins and baked vegetables. 

Le Creuset deals on classics

Le Creuset is offering discounts on a selection of its enameled cast iron and stoneware.

Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-piece set: on sale for $574.99 (30% off)

Original price: $820

Kick-start your cooking with this set of cookware. 

Kick-start your cooking with this set of cookware.  (Le Creuset)

Le Creuset’s five-piece set includes enameled cast iron pots and pans, including the Dutch oven and skillet. It is available in several shades, from the iconic flame to the ultra-soft shade shallot. You can also shop this set on sale for $575 at Nordstrom.

Signature Oval Dutch Oven: on sale for $299 (37% off)

Original price: $475

Use this Dutch oven to bake oval-shaped loaves of bread.

Use this Dutch oven to bake oval-shaped loaves of bread. (Le Creuset)

The Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven’s elongated shape is good for cooking larger, longer cuts of meat, whole chickens and oval-shaped loaves of bread.  

Signature Round Braiser with glass lid: on sale for $164.99 (41% off)

Original price: $280

Cook one-pan dinners in this versatile pot.

Cook one-pan dinners in this versatile pot. (Le Creuset)

The Le Creuset braiser is a great all-purpose pan for a variety of meals, from one-pan dinners to braised dishes. It has a wide, shallow base ideal for searing meats and vegetables, while also slow-cooking and simmering them.

Heritage Deep Rectangular Lasagna Dish: on sale for $99.99 (13% off)

Original price: $115.50

Bake a perfect lasagna in this dish.

Bake a perfect lasagna in this dish. (Le Creuset)

The Le Creuset Heritage rectangular lasagna dish is ideal for baking large casseroles and lasagnas.

Heritage Bakeware Essentials Set: on sale for $174.99 (21% off)

Original price: $221

This set includes four bakeware pieces.

This set includes four bakeware pieces. (Le Creuset)

This four-piece bakeware essentials set includes a deep rectangular dish, a square dish, a loaf pan and a gratin dish to cover most baking needs, from casseroles and roasts to cakes and bread.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

