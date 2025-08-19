What is an everything shower? Beauty experts reveal the most important steps

Let the everything shower take over your wash routine. This complete head-to-toe ritual is designed to leave you feeling refreshed, moisturized and truly pampered.

To master the everything shower, start with a high-quality body scrub to exfoliate and prep your skin. Eha Urbsalu, Founder of Viking Beauty Secrets, says that for dry skin, gentle exfoliation is key. She recommends using natural textures to smooth without stripping.

"Exfoliating removes buildup so your skin can fully absorb the nourishment from oils and creams, rather than letting it sit on the surface," Urbsalu said.

Swap your regular body wash for a hydrating, creamy formula that locks in moisture. Don't forget to nourish your hair with a rich shampoo and a deep conditioning treatment. For sensitive or eczema-prone skin, Melanie Abeyta, Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center, recommends choosing a fragrance-free product with soothing ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal, allantoin or niacinamide.

"Cream-based cleansers or cleansing oils are better than scrubs for these skin types, which can be easily irritated," Abeyta said. "People with very dry skin benefit from richer oil-based washes while those with normal skin may only need a lighter hydrating wash."

The final, crucial step happens post-shower: while your skin is still damp, apply a rich body oil or lotion to seal in all the moisture. People of all skin types should avoid formulas containing harsh or irritating ingredients that can worsen dryness rather than relieve it, according to Valerie Aparovich, a biochemist and certified cosmetologist-aesthetician at OnSkin.

Read on to find the perfect products to include in your everything shower routine:

Hair care

Scalp scrubs and clarifying shampoos are essential for removing product buildup and excess oil. Use a hair mask for deep conditioning.

Ouai Detox Shampoo is formulated with key ingredients, including apple cider vinegar, to exfoliate and remove dirt, oil and product buildup, as well as chelating agents to help wash away hard water deposits. This shampoo also contains hydrolyzed keratin to help strengthen hair, leaving it feeling clean, soft and refreshed without stripping it of its natural oils.

The Chronologiste detoxifying charcoal pre-shampoo is a luxurious option for a thorough scalp cleanse before shampooing. It is formulated with charcoal to remove buildup and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and unclog pores, which creates a healthier environment for hair growth.

This hair mask is praised for its restorative properties. It penetrates the hair fiber to repair broken molecular bonds for a lasting restoration. This leads to immediate and dramatic results; users often say their hair feels "like silk" after just one use. It's an at-home version of a professional salon treatment.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! hair mask is a popular weekly treatment for hydrating and nourishing dry strands. The formula achieves this by providing a crucial balance of protein and moisture, which are the essential building blocks of healthy hair. The mask strengthens the hair shaft, reduces breakage and restores moisture.

The Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hydrating Hair Mask intensely nourishes and strengthens hair. It is formulated with key ingredients like Mirsalehi honey, which acts as a natural humectant to hydrate and add shine, along with biomimetic ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

Body Care

Using exfoliators and moisturizing body washes will leave your skin in top shape.

The Bum Bum Body Scrub exfoliates and smooths the skin, known for its distinctive scent. It uses microbead-free ingredients, such as crushed cupuacu seeds and sugar crystals, to gently buff away dead skin. The formula is enriched with nourishing coconut oil and guarana for hydration and a tightening effect.

Tree Hut shea sugar body scrubs use real sugar to gently buff away dry skin while shea butter and a blend of natural oils – including avocado and sweet almond – deeply moisturize. The result is soft, smooth and hydrated skin.

The Nécessaire Body Wash is a rich, non-drying cleanser that gently cleans the skin and supports the skin's protective barrier. This body wash is also enriched with vitamins, omegas and a microdose of exfoliants to improve skin health.

Try Salt & Stone's Body Wash Discovery Set to experience the brand's popular, nature-inspired scents. Each body wash in the set is formulated with nourishing ingredients, including seaweed extracts, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, to provide a rich, hydrating lather that leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth.

The Dove Body Wash Deep Moisture nourishes the skin's protective layer and provides a rich, creamy lather that leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and healthy.

Post-Shower Moisturizers

Moisturizing after showering is perhaps the most crucial step of any everything shower routine.

La Roche-Posay's Lipikar AP+ Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream is formulated for very dry, sensitive skin. Its "triple repair" action restores the skin's barrier and provides 48-hour hydration.

The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream body cream is a lightweight, hydrating body moisturizer. It's designed to smooth and soften skin using watermelon seed butter and hyaluronic acid for moisture, plus hibiscus to gently exfoliate. This blend improves the texture of bumpy skin and absorbs quickly, leaving behind a silky-soft feel and a healthy glow.

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a fast-absorbing body cream formulated to tighten and smooth skin. Its formula features a blend of Brazilian-sourced ingredients like guarana extract for firmness, cupuacu butter for hydration, and acaí oil for antioxidants. What makes it iconic is the irresistible Cheirosa '62 scent, a warm fragrance with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla.