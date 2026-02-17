11 closet organizers that keep jewelry and accessories tidy

When small accessories don’t have a designated spot, they quickly turn into clutter. From stackable jewelry trays to scarf hangers and belt racks, these organizers keep everything visible, contained and easier to grab when you need them most.

Stop drawers from turning into a jumble of socks, underwear and accessories. These felt-lined inserts come in multiple sizes to keep items separated, visible and easy to grab.

Original price: $28.99

This four-piece jewelry organizer stacks to save space while keeping pieces easy to see. Removable dividers let you customize each layer to fit rings, earrings and bracelets.

Original price: $249

If trays and drawers aren’t enough, this over-the-door armoire keeps everything organized behind a mirrored door. It stores jewelry and makeup, includes a full-length mirror. It even locks for added security.

Stop necklaces from knotting and small pieces from disappearing. This double-sided hanging organizer has 32 clear pockets and space for up to 42 necklaces, keeping everything visible and within reach.

READ MORE: 10 clever, affordable upgrades to make your home feel new again

Original price: $15.99

Keep caps and hats from bending or flattening in your closet. This acrylic stand holds up to seven hats upright to help maintain their shape while freeing up shelf space.

Stop draping belts and ties over doorknobs or stacking them on shelves. This wooden hanging rack holds up to 30 belts and 30 ties, keeping your wardrobe organized and accessible.

READ MORE: 15 smart kitchen upgrades that instantly cut the clutter

For another belt storage alternative, check out this display stand. It shows off your belts instead of hiding them in a drawer. The acrylic stand keeps each belt upright with the buckle visible, adding structure and a polished look to your closet.

When drawers turn into catch-alls for belts, ties and watches, these felt organizers restore order. Each box includes 18 compartments to keep accessories separated and easy to see.

Scarves pile up fast and can quickly turn into a cluttered mess. This 10-tier hanger holds up to 20 scarves, keeping them neatly draped and less prone to creasing. The slim design saves closet space and stores easily in the off-season.

Original price: $28.99

Show off your favorite handbags instead of letting them get crushed at the bottom of your closet. This clear acrylic organizer uses eight adjustable dividers to keep clutches, oversized totes and handbags in clear sight. A hanging option works well for smaller styles.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $49.99

This velvet-lined watch box keeps watches organized and dust-free. The top layer stores 12 watches beneath a clear glass lid, while the bottom drawer adds space for rings, cufflinks and other small accessories.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.