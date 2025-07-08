Expand / Collapse search
Upgrade your jewelry collection with Prime Day deals starting at $8.49

Shop markdowns on tennis bracelets, huggie hoops, Swarovski crystal pendants, anklets and more

Caitlyn Martyn

Score Prime Day deals on tennis bracelets, huggie hoops, Swarovski crystal pendants, dainty anklets and more. 

Prime Day is here, and with it comes a dazzling array of deals on jewelry. Whether you're looking to elevate your everyday style or find a gift, now's the time to snag savings on tennis bracelets, huggie hoops, Swarovski crystal pendants, dainty anklets and more.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Ankle bracelet: on sale for $8.49 (39% off)

Original price: $13.99

This anklet wraps around the ankle for a multi-layered look.

Amazon $13.99 $8.49

Adorn your ankle with layered elegance in the form of this dainty anklet. It features a clever multi-layered design that gives the impression of two delicate chains. It’s fully adjustable to ensure a perfect, comfortable fit for various ankle sizes. Check out this single-chain anklet if you’d prefer a classic anklet.

Jewelry organizer: on sale for $25.99 (13% off)

Original price: $29.99

Keep your jewels organized with this jewelry holder. 

Amazon $29.99 $25.99

Keep your jewelry collection organized and protected with this versatile jewelry organizer. It’s cleverly designed to secure up to 20 necklaces, 40 pairs of earrings, 15 bracelets and 20 rings, ensuring every piece has its place. Ideal for home and travel, this organizer keeps your jewelry neatly tucked away and tangle-free.

Swarovski crystal tennis bracelet: on sale for $104.48 (54% off)

Original price: $229

This pretty tennis bracelet makes a great gift. 

Amazon $229 $104.48

This Swarovski crystal tennis bracelet features an unbroken line of brilliant crystals set against a radiant gold-plated band, secured with a reliable clasp for worry-free wear. For a symbol of everlasting love, consider this enchanting infinity heart bracelet

Kendra Scott pendant necklace: on sale for $42 (30% off)

Original price: $60 

This Kendra Scott comes in a variety of stone types and colors.

Amazon $70 $45.50

Discover your next signature piece with this beloved Kendra Scott necklace, a favorite among women of all ages. Express your unique style by choosing from a stunning array of stone types and colors, including purple amethyst, rose quartz, ruby red, Mother of Pearl and many more. For a touch of everyday sparkle, consider this equally stunning Kendra Scott necklace available with various color charms. 

Layered coin necklace: on sale for $10.45 (30% off)

Original price: $14.95 

This layered charm necklace goes with every outfit. 

Amazon $14.95 $10.45

Elevate an ensemble with this layered charm necklace. Personalize your piece by choosing from 18k gold vermeil, rose gold, white gold or classic yellow gold. Then, select the perfect charm to express your style, with options including a coin, a heart, a lightning bolt, a lock and a butterfly. If you like the layered look, you may also want to check out this pendant

Swarovski crystal clover bracelet: on sale for $72.91 (39% off)

Original price: $119 

Wear it for extra luck.

Amazon $119 $72.91

Invite a little luck into your life with a Swarovski crystal clover bracelet. Four vibrant, heart-shaped crystals encircle a center stone, creating an eye-catching motif. If you’re drawn to symbols and superstition, explore this evil eye bangle.

Ultrasonic jewelry cleaner: on sale for $24.85 (25% off)

Original price: $32.99

Take care of your jewelry with this ultrasonic cleaning device.

Amazon $32.99 $24.85

Restore the brilliant sparkle of your favorite pieces with this ultrasonic jewelry cleaner. Simply add liquid dish soap and let the machine clean your rings, necklaces and bracelets. For on-the-go cleaning, this portable jewelry cleaner pen restores luster wherever you are.

Huggie hoop earrings: on sale for $6.99 (30% off)

Original price: $9.99

This three-pack of dainty gold hoops is a steal. 

This trio of dainty huggie hoop earrings isn’t to be missed. Included are a pair of smooth huggies and cubic zirconia huggies (both 10mm in diameter), plus a pair of twisted huggies measuring 12mm. Crafted from hypoallergenic brass and a flexible clasp, they’re comfortable and durable. If you prefer water-resistant hoops you won’t have to remove when getting wet, consider this pair from Ana Luisa.

Silicone ring band: on sale for $25 (55% off)

Original price: $54.95

From the gym to yard work to everyday wear, this silicone band is perfect for active husbands.

Amazon $54.95 $38.47

Traditional metal rings can be dangerous when operating machinery or heavy lifting, so this silicone option protects fingers while resisting scratches, dents and fading. It’s breathable, doesn't bend out of shape and has a true-to-size fit. You can buy a similar option in packs of seven so you always have extra.  

Ring stack: on sale for $13.95 (20% off)

Original price: $17.45
 

Don’t miss this trendy ring design on sale now.

Amazon $17.45 $13.95

This trendy ring stack is intended to be worn on one finger or spread out across different fingers for a cohesive look. Available in white and yellow gold-plated brass, the rings are hypoallergenic and durable. This similar design combines gold-plated rings with cubic zirconia bands. 

Stud earrings: on sale for $8.95 (31% off)

Original price: $12.95

These dainty earrings are in the shape of popular charms like bows and palm trees.

Amazon $12.95 $8.95

Add some playfulness to your earring collection with these cute charm-shaped stud earrings. Choose from an array of options, including charming bows, palm trees, martini glasses, clovers and more, all available in both white and yellow gold plated brass. Similarly, these cute stud earrings have crawlers that frame the outside of the earlobe.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.