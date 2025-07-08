Upgrade your jewelry collection with Prime Day deals starting at $8.49

Prime Day is here, and with it comes a dazzling array of deals on jewelry. Whether you're looking to elevate your everyday style or find a gift, now's the time to snag savings on tennis bracelets, huggie hoops, Swarovski crystal pendants, dainty anklets and more.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $13.99

Adorn your ankle with layered elegance in the form of this dainty anklet . It features a clever multi-layered design that gives the impression of two delicate chains. It’s fully adjustable to ensure a perfect, comfortable fit for various ankle sizes. Check out this single-chain anklet if you’d prefer a classic anklet.

Original price: $29.99

Keep your jewelry collection organized and protected with this versatile jewelry organizer . It’s cleverly designed to secure up to 20 necklaces, 40 pairs of earrings, 15 bracelets and 20 rings, ensuring every piece has its place. Ideal for home and travel, this organizer keeps your jewelry neatly tucked away and tangle-free.

Original price: $229

This Swarovski crystal tennis bracelet features an unbroken line of brilliant crystals set against a radiant gold-plated band, secured with a reliable clasp for worry-free wear. For a symbol of everlasting love, consider this enchanting infinity heart bracelet .

Original price: $60

Discover your next signature piece with this beloved Kendra Scott necklace , a favorite among women of all ages. Express your unique style by choosing from a stunning array of stone types and colors, including purple amethyst, rose quartz, ruby red, Mother of Pearl and many more. For a touch of everyday sparkle, consider this equally stunning Kendra Scott necklace available with various color charms.

Original price: $14.95

Elevate an ensemble with this layered charm necklace . Personalize your piece by choosing from 18k gold vermeil, rose gold, white gold or classic yellow gold. Then, select the perfect charm to express your style, with options including a coin, a heart, a lightning bolt, a lock and a butterfly. If you like the layered look, you may also want to check out this pendant.

Original price: $119

Invite a little luck into your life with a Swarovski crystal clover bracelet. Four vibrant, heart-shaped crystals encircle a center stone, creating an eye-catching motif. If you’re drawn to symbols and superstition, explore this evil eye bangle .

Original price: $32.99

Restore the brilliant sparkle of your favorite pieces with this ultrasonic jewelry cleaner . Simply add liquid dish soap and let the machine clean your rings, necklaces and bracelets. For on-the-go cleaning, this portable jewelry cleaner pen restores luster wherever you are.

Original price: $9.99

This trio of dainty huggie hoop earrings isn’t to be missed. Included are a pair of smooth huggies and cubic zirconia huggies (both 10mm in diameter), plus a pair of twisted huggies measuring 12mm. Crafted from hypoallergenic brass and a flexible clasp, they’re comfortable and durable. If you prefer water-resistant hoops you won’t have to remove when getting wet, consider this pair from Ana Luisa .

Original price: $54.95

Traditional metal rings can be dangerous when operating machinery or heavy lifting, so this silicone option protects fingers while resisting scratches, dents and fading. It’s breathable, doesn't bend out of shape and has a true-to-size fit. You can buy a similar option in packs of seven so you always have extra.

Original price: $17.45



This trendy ring stack is intended to be worn on one finger or spread out across different fingers for a cohesive look. Available in white and yellow gold-plated brass, the rings are hypoallergenic and durable. This similar design combines gold-plated rings with cubic zirconia bands.

Original price: $12.95