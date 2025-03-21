20 items under $50 to get during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, running from March 25th to 31st, features thousands of items on sale, but only a handful of them are less than $50. Save big on home items like sofa covers and hammock chairs, and spend less on all your personal care needs.

Also on sale is clothing like summer sandals, shorts and swimwear, as well as outdoor items such as bird feeders and patio rugs. You can also score big deals on certain hand and power tools like wrenches and saws.

Original price: $19.90

Protect your couch from pets, kids and crumbs with these magic sofa covers. You can choose from 12 different colors to customize your couch to the season or your living room colors. The stretchy covers easily slide over your couch cushions and are wrinkle-resistant. When they get dirty, just toss them in the washing machine.

Original price: $59.99

Get the perfect makeup look with this light-up vanity makeup mirror. The smart dimming feature lets you choose between warm, day or cool light. You can also rotate the mirror up to 360 degrees to get the right angle for applying your makeup.

Original price: $69.99

Now is a great time to get the hanging hammock chair you’ve always wanted. You can easily hang the chair with the included chair and lock. The chair can hold up to 500 pounds, so it’s ideal for kids and adults alike.

Original price: $69.99

Looking for a simple set of end tables? This set of two side tables gives your space an industrial look. The steel frame and wood panels create a solid end table that’ll hold up to 44 pounds on each tier. The tables are small, so they won’t take up a ton of space on either side of your bed or couch.

Original price: $39.99

Clean your teeth better with a water dental flosser pick. It’s endorsed by dentists all over the country and delivers a powerful clean. A water flosser makes flossing easier and less painful, and it has 11 intensities to choose from. A single charge equals 60 uses, and when you need to charge it, you can get a full battery in just three hours.

Original price: $28.99

A sleep eye mask makes getting to sleep and staying asleep easier. This mask is designed so you won’t feel any pressure around your eyes while you sleep. It’s also designed for side sleepers, so it won’t slip as you move around at night.

Original price: $46.99

Adding more protein to your diet can keep you full longer, reducing cravings and unhealthy eating habits. Garden of Life’s vegan protein powder has 22 grams of protein per serving and five grams of fiber, which helps with your digestion. It’s an entirely plant-based protein that has no sugar, making it a healthy choice.

Original price: $59.99

Relax your face muscles while reducing wrinkles when you use this light based facial massager. Use it once or twice a day for five to 10 minutes and you’ll start to see smoother skin. Make sure you clean your face and apply any skin products before using the massager.

Original price: $37.60

Elevate your summer footware when you choose these Alicegana dressy summer sandals. The beautiful beaded design and the Roman-style straps make these sandals one-of-a-kind. The soles of the sandals are padded for extra comfort, and the stretchy ankle straps make them easy to slip on and off.

Original price: $35.99

Tired of leggings that have no pockets? These workout cargo leggings have four large pockets, perfect for your phone, keys and other belongings. You can pick from more than 20 bright colors, or go with a neutral color choice.

Original price: $35.99

Prepare for swim season now with these fun maamgic swim trunks. There are fun patterns, like bananas, flamingos, sharks and palm trees, or you can find colorful stripes and other beachy patterns. You can choose from nearly 50 different patterns, so you can truly match your swim trunks to your personal style.

Original price: $49.50

Levi’s men’s 505 shorts are on sale now, making it the perfect time to stock up on your summer clothes. There are seven different washes to choose from, and the jeans are a more relaxed fit for added comfort.

Original price: $49.99

Camping season has arrived, and if you plan on tent camping this year, grab an ultralight camping mat with a built-in foot pump. The single-person pad is easily inflated and deflated with your foot; it takes just 30 to 60 seconds. You also get a built-in pillow on the mat.

Original price: $24.99

Call all the birds to your yard with this copper bird feeder. It’s squirrel-proof and holds up to four cups of food. There’s enough space on the feeder for six birds to feed.

Original price: $49.89

Decorate your outdoor space with a reversible patio rug. It’s a waterproof rug that easily rinses off when exposed to stains and dirt. It’s also UV-stabilized, so it won’t fade even after being exposed to the sun for long periods of time.

Original price: $47.99

Add some light to your yard and relax in the Great Outdoors, even when the sun goes down. These Brighttech solar-powered lights don’t need to be plugged in or fitted with batteries, just make sure the small solar panel is facing toward the sun and your lights will automatically turn on each night. The shatterproof Edison bulbs can withstand all types of weather.

Original price: $59.99

A Skil 15 amp circular saw is an ultra-affordable saw that’s great for beginner DIYers. The built-in dust blower keeps sawdust away from your line, so you can better see where you’re sawing. There’s also a safety lock and guarded trigger that eliminates accidental starts, keeping you safer. You can also use the saw’s single-beam laser to make straighter cuts.

Original price: $29.99

When you need a third hand, this extendable magnetic flashlight can help. It has a telescoping magnetic pickup tool that can reach bolts, screws and anything else you need picked up in a pinch. The flashlight is made from military-grade aluminum alloy, making it waterproof and shockproof.

Original price: $29

An Allen wrench comes in handy when unscrewing or screwing in bolts and screws with hexagonal heads. A handheld Allen wrench means you’re always prepared. You get 17 different sizes and an ergonomic handle that makes the tool easy to hold, even in hard-to-reach places.

Original price: $58

A tomahawk tactical hatchet is a great all-around tool to have with you while you’re camping. It chops, breaks difficult wood knots apart and is small enough to fit in a backpack. It’s also ideal for hunting and hiking season.