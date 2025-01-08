7 truly indestructible dog toys for dogs who destroy all their toys

The moment you give your dog a new toy is an exciting one for you and your pup. But for dogs who take less than five minutes to completely rip apart that new toy, the excitement isn’t long-lived. If your dog is an aggressive chewer or if they like to tear their toys apart, you need indestructible toys built to last.

The toys on this list are designed for larger dog breeds and dogs who have destroyed the dozens of toys you’ve already bought for them. Included are well-known brands like KONG and Tuffy and toys made of durable, long-lasting materials.

Original price: $23.49

Tuffy toys have extra-strong seams and are made from durable materials to withstand aggressive players. A Tuffy’s giraffe toy isn’t just cute, it can get through a spirited game of tug-of-war. It’s best for medium-sized dog breeds.

Original price: $21.99

A BetterBone beef dog toy helps clean your dog’s teeth and will last, even with aggressive chewers. The beef flavor is sure to make this toy any dog’s favorite. Plus, it’s splint-resistant, so it’s a safe toy for your pup.

Original price: $15.99

KONGs are great for energetic dogs that need to be constantly entertained. Just stuff the toy full of peanut butter, pumpkin, yogurt and any other dog treats, and your dog can spend time trying to free them from the toy. The black KONG is the one meant for larger dog breeds or aggressive chewers.

Responsibly sourced elk antlers make great chew toys for dogs of all sizes. Elk antlers are less susceptible to splintering like some dog toys, making them a good alternative. Heartland elk antlers are harvested only after being shed by elk, so they’re sourced responsibly.

You can get a three-pack of indestructible dog chews for the price of just one. These food-grade nylon dog toys are a safe way for your dog to get rid of any extra energy or any anxiety. They’re designed with a paw-friendly grip, so they’re easy for your dog to pick up.

Big dogs who like to play tug or chew their toys will love this indestructible ring ball. It’s much larger than a tennis ball and is carefully designed for a good game of tug. It’s made from heavy-duty, industrial-strength rubber and is butter-scented. What’s better than that for a dog!

Give your dog a literal tire, but one that’s safe for them to chew on. This Leaps & Bounds toss & tug toy is a strong rubber tire with a tough rope attached. It’s rated for aggressive chewers and larger dog breeds.