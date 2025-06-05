Make a subtle statement with these trending huggie earrings

Huggie earrings have become a must-have accessory. True to their name, the popular mini-hoops subtly hug the earlobe, providing a sleek and polished look. Their compact, secure fit makes them ideal for daily wear and the sleek design stacks well with other earrings. Whether you prefer sparkling stones, playful charms or classic plain hoops, there’s a huggie style for you.

We found 10 huggie earrings to expand your jewelry collection.

Kendra Scott's Colette style is polished and simple. Available in silver or gold, the versatile hoops are great for those who appreciate minimalist jewelry and are looking to add a touch of elegance. If you want a pair that securely fastens without an earring back, consider these hypoallergenic hoops from Amazon. Don’t have pierced ears? Check out these clip-ons on Amazon.

If you’re seeking a bit of sparkle, these Mikki pave huggie earrings from Kendra Scott are worth considering. A row of gleaming pave crystals elevate the classic huggie design, making them suitable for special events. If you’re looking for an on-trend layered look, pair them with these Bailey earrings .

Jenny Bird's Teeni Toni huggie earrings are a favorite among minimalists. Their geometric styling, petite size and high-polish finish make them ideal for stacking or wearing alone for a subtle statement. The hinge closure ensures a secure and comfortable fit throughout the day. You can also find a similar pair available on Amazon.

Adding a playful twist to the traditional huggie, these padlock heart earrings by Jenny Bird are fun. The fastener ensures a comfortable fit and prevents the charm from weighing the earlobe down. A similar style is available on Amazon.

Kinn's classic huggie earrings are made in 14k solid gold, embodying timeless style and quality. Their understated design makes them a versatile addition to any jewelry collection. You can also find this 14k gold pair on Amazon in a variety of sizes.

The Kara huggie earrings from Kinn Studio feature natural diamond pendants set in 14k solid gold, marrying simplicity with sophistication. Brilliant Earth also offers a similar style in gold and silver.

AMYO's boyfriend huggie earrings are made of gold vermeil, which is a base of sterling silver coated in a thick layer of 14k gold. The sleek, polished finish of these earrings makes them a versatile addition to any jewelry collection, while the secure hinge closure offers peace of mind for those on the go. If you like more detailing, consider this rope-style version from the brand.

Kanoue's huggie hoop set has a simple design that makes them versatile for various styles and occasions, from work to weekends. Plus, you have the option to wear them alone or stacked together. You can also get the same set in tarnish-free silver.

These Amy and Annette bee huggie earrings feature a nature-inspired design crafted with 14k gold plating. The intricate bee charm adds a whimsical yet sophisticated touch to any jewelry collection. If you like the bee motif, consider adding a matching bracelet too.

