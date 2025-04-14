Proposing this spring? Find the perfect engagement ring

Springtime, with its blooming flowers and emerging greenery after a long, harsh winter, provides a picturesque backdrop for one of life's most cherished moments – the marriage proposal. A stunning engagement ring becomes even more unforgettable in the vibrant colors and fragrant scents of spring, a season made for popping the question.

Whether you’re opting for a mountain top proposal after a hike, a sandy beach at sunset, a sports arena for one of your favorite teams or your own backyard , spring’s warmer temps set the stage. The season offers plenty of opportunities to get engaged outdoors.

Since the ring is typically the centerpiece of the whole event, you’ll want to make sure it’s something she’ll really love and cherish for the lifetime the two of you will spend together. But it can be overwhelming, given all the different options. Here are 10 engagement ring ideas to consider for your springtime proposal.

This elegant solitaire ring showcases a delicate platinum twisted vine band adorned with pavé diamonds, leading up to a stunning round-cut center diamond – one of the most sparkly cuts. The nature-inspired design embodies the intertwining of two lives, making it a romantic choice for a springtime engagement. If you think she’d prefer something in super-trendy yellow gold instead, the same style is offered in multiple metals and even adorned with sapphire for a pop of color.

This classic solitaire setting features an oval-cut diamond that offers a modern twist on a timeless style. The elongated shape of the oval diamond enhances its brilliance. It creates a flattering appearance on the finger and you can choose from seven different types of metals for the setting. You can also opt for other shapes such as pear, emerald, cushion or others, and then choose the size and quality of the diamond. Since diamonds are all unique in their clarity and flaws, the total price of the ring will depend on the stone you choose. Or you can opt for the same style with a lab-grown one-carat diamond on Amazon.

This ring by Helzberg emphasizes the perfect clarity of a lab-grown diamond by showcasing an emerald-cut stone in a classic solitaire setting. Its understated elegance makes it a timeless choice. You can choose different weights for your stone and several other metals for the setting. If you think that’s too simple for her tastes, consider this emerald-cut ring set, which comes in a band of round diamonds with the matching wedding band.

Moissanite is a lab-grown gemstone that mimics the look of a diamond and is a popular choice for those on a budget. This captivating halo-style ring at Helzberg features a radiant-cut center Moissanite encircled by a halo of smaller diamonds, amplifying its sparkle. The band is adorned with additional pavé diamonds, adding to its luxurious appeal. It’s sure to be a stunner! Try this Moissanite Engagement Statement Wedding Bang Ring lookalike version on Amazon.

Original price: $2,299.99

Symbolizing the past, present, and future, this three-stone ring at Kay Jewelers offers a larger princess-cut center diamond flanked by two smaller princess-cut diamonds for one carat in total weight. The sleek design and meaningful representation make it a heartfelt choice. If you like that style but prefer something a little more ornate, consider this Now and Forever three-stone women’s ring featuring Emerald cut diamonds surrounded by rows of round diamonds.

Original price: $2,499.99

This ring at Zales features a split shank band adorned with pavé diamonds, showcasing a pear-shaped center diamond. The ring creates an elegant and contemporary look. The teardrop shape of the pear-cut diamond adds a touch of uniqueness for someone whose tastes are a little less traditional. It’s always good to remember that if you do opt for white gold, it requires maintenance as the finish can wear off with time. If you’d prefer to go with yellow gold, Brilliant Moments offers a similar style at Jared.

This modern and stylish design from VRAI has a V-shaped yellow gold band that delicately cradles a lab-grown pear-cut diamond. The minimalist setting emphasizes the diamond's brilliance, offering a sleek and sophisticated aesthetic. Like most others, this ring is customizable, so you can opt to switch out the shape of the diamond for a different one or choose an alternative metal for the setting. Since this is an item she’ll wear daily, you may also want to invest in a sonic ring cleaner so it’ll stay sparkly and never dull!

In this stunning ring from Brilliant Earth, a marquise-cut diamond is nestled among shimmering round and marquise accent diamonds. The elongated shape of the marquise diamond creates a striking and elegant appearance. If you like the look of marquise diamonds but are looking for a more budget-friendly option, VRAI offers this lab-grown version . Whichever you choose, adding this personalized ring box that can be presented by the ring bearer in a traditional ceremony and used to house both her ring and wedding band is a nice touch.