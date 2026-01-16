Tools that help you cook breakfast at home faster – and order out less

With the right tools, you’ll enjoy making breakfast more at home and won't spend long preparing it. Whip up weekday meals or prep a crowd-pleasing Sunday brunch with help from nonstick electric griddles, rapid egg cookers, waffle makers and breakfast sandwich presses. Even an electric frother can turn basic coffee into a café-worthy drink, without the splurge.

This extra-large electric griddle prepares pancakes, eggs and bacon at the same time. Even heating, a spacious nonstick surface and a slide-out drip tray make cooking for a crowd easy. Its built-in (and removable) handles also make it safe and easy to carry around.

Whether you prefer your eggs hard-boiled, poached, scrambled or as an omelet, the rapid egg cooker takes the guesswork out of your morning breakfast routine. It uses precise water measurements (no waiting for boiling water) and cooks up to seven eggs at once, or two poached eggs or one omelet.

Save 15% off your purchase when you use the code GOSHOP15.

READ MORE: 10 kitchen trash cans that are stylish, functional – and not an eyesore

Sometimes toast just isn’t enough. This mini waffle maker handles everything from classic buttermilk waffles to hash browns. It heats up fast, comes in fun shapes like hearts and is small enough to stash away in your kitchen.

Skip the drive-thru and make a hot breakfast sandwich at home in five minutes or less with this Hamilton Beach dual sandwich maker. It makes one or two sandwiches at a time with a small footprint that fits any kitchen. Ideal for busy mornings, you get a built-in timer and removable parts that are all dishwasher safe.

If you’re a bagel or sourdough fan, this Bella slim toaster is built with both in mind. Its extra-wide slots make for thick slices its slim profile helps conserve counter space. A high-lift lever helps you grab smaller items, and the slide-out crumb tray keeps cleanup simple. Choose from sleek matte colors that complement any countertop.

READ MORE: 15 smart kitchen upgrades that instantly cut the clutter

The Nostalgia 3-in-1 breakfast station combines a griddle, coffee maker and toaster oven in one compact setup, so you can make breakfast and brew coffee at the same time. The large griddle handles eggs, bacon, and pancakes with room to spare. The built-in toaster oven fits up to four slices of bread, and the compact coffee maker brews six cups. It’s an excellent pick for serving two and adds a retro diner-style touch to your kitchen.

You don’t need barista skills to upgrade your morning coffee. The Instant Pot milk frother makes light or dense foam (hot or cold) in minutes. Two simple buttons and four functions (cold foam, light warm foam, dense warm foam and warming milk without foaming) allow it to froth up to 8.5 ounces or heat up to 17 ounces of milk. Just follow the measurements and your foam turns out as intended.

Original price: $49.99

Skip the pods and pricey filters. This French press is specifically designed to make rich coffee and uses a four-level stainless steel filter to keep grounds out. Just add the hot water and coffee grounds to get started. Borosilicate glass and a sturdy frame hold up well, and suit loose-leaf tea and herbal brews, too.

Boil water in an instant with this compact Cuisinart electric kettle. It heats to one set temperature with a single button, and the pop-top lid makes it easy to fill. The double-walled stainless-steel interior helps water boil quickly and stay hot longer. Use it for French press coffee, tea or quick breakfasts like instant oats.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

The Black + Decker 32-ounce juicer is a no-fuss brunch upgrade. The adjustable pulp control lets everyone get their preferred texture. All parts also also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.