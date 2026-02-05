HexClad winter sale: Save up to 44% on knives, pans and cookware sets

HexClad cookware is built to last and trusted by chefs like Gordon Ramsay (FOX is an investor in HexClad). The brand’s winter sale runs Feb. 6 – 17 and includes "Buy One, Get One Free" and set deals, plus huge discounts on cookware bundles. Now is the time to upgrade your kitchen before the deals end.

Latest deals

Sweater Weather bundle: $1,399 (44% off)

Bundle Up bundle: $999 (42% off)

Hybrid fry-pan set: $399.99 (25% off)

HexMill salt and pepper grinder set: $199 (20% off)

Damascus steel 2-piece starter knife set: $159 (20% off)

Hybrid pot set: $379.99 (19% off)

Hybrid carving and roasting set: $499.99 (16% off)

Hybrid roasting pan set, 3-piece: $289 (3% off)

Best HexClad bundle deals

Get more for your money with HexClad bundle deals on pots, pans and knives.

Original price: $3,114.99

HexClad’s Ultimate Everything Collection covers nearly every kitchen essential. The set includes standard pots and pans, two knife sets, a wok and a griddle pan. Mixing bowls, a stock pot and a bistecca plate set round out the lineup.

Original price: $1,459

If you like matching cutlery, the Mega Cutlery bundle delivers. The steak and chef’s knife sets feature green pakkawood handles and durable Damascus blades. HexClad also includes a thick cutting board with grooved edges to catch juices and keep your counters clean. A magnetic walnut knife block holds the knives and helps protect their sharpness.

Original price: $487

If you prefer using freshly ground salt and pepper in your dishes like the pros, HexClad’s HexMills grinders make quick work of whole peppercorns with 10 adjustable settings. The set includes a 5.5-inch tabletop grinder and two cooking grinders, all made from aluminum to help preserve flavor.

Best HexClad set deals

Get everything you need in one go with these HexClad cookware and knife sets.

Original price: $999

Thinking about upgrading your cookware? HexClad’s 12-piece set includes three pots, three pans and matching lids. Its hybrid design blends stainless steel, cast iron and a nonstick coating for even searing and easy cleanup. Stay-cool handles help prevent burns, and every piece is oven-safe and chemical-free.

Original price: $358

Made for steak nights, this set includes four steak knives and four wooden plates. Crafted from acacia wood, the plates stand up to sharp cuts, with built-in grooves to catch juices and a reservoir for sauces. They clean up easily and can be refreshed with food-grade oil, making them easy to use again and again.

Best "Buy One, Get One Free" deals

Get twice as much with these HexClad ‘BOGO’ knife set deals.

HexClad’s sale includes a buy one, get one free deal on its Damascus steel steak knives. The intensely sharp blades use 67 layers of Japanese steel to slice cleanly through any cut of meat. The durable green pakkawood handles also add strength and elevate the look on the table.

If green is not your style, HexClad also offers its steak knives in a Master Series set with faux ebony handles. The composite material resists expansion and contraction for long-lasting use. Made with the same 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, the knives feature a HexClad insignia for a modern and chef-approved finish.