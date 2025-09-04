Best Grandparents Day gifts: From smart frames to sentimental keepsakes

Grandparents Day is on Sept. 7, and it's a great time to show the grandparents in your life how much they mean to you. Give them a gift that helps them stay connected with the family, a gadget that adds a little joy to their day, or a custom keepsake they'll cherish.

The Aura Aspen is a digital picture frame that looks and feels like a traditional one. It has a high-quality display for crisp photos and is managed through a simple app that you can pre-load before you give it as a gift. The frame offers unlimited cloud storage and family members can add photos through the app to keep this frame updated.

The Pix-Star digital photo frame is a great way to share photos with family, especially if they aren't tech-savvy. You can send photos to the frame directly from your phone, and it also works with email and social media. The frame has a remote control and can even show weather forecasts.

The Birdfy smart feeder lets you watch birds from your phone. It has a camera that takes pictures and videos of the birds that visit. The app will even send you an alert and try to identify what kind of bird it is. It's a great gift for a grandparent because it offers a new way to enjoy a classic hobby. You can also find this bird feeder on Amazon.

This personalized travel tumbler is a great way to show a grandparent you care. It’s a gift they can use every day, and with a personal touch like their names and the year they became a grandparent.

This coffee mug is a sweet gift for a mom or grandma. It has a floral design and a you can make it special by adding the names of her children or grandchildren.

The Tales Life Story Interview Kit includes 150 conversation cards that are designed to help you ask your grandparents about their life story. The questions are organized into different stages of life to help guide the conversation.