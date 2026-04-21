Graduation gifts under $50 for every grad, from kindergarten to college

Graduation season is in full swing, and shoppers are looking for gifts that are both thoughtful and practical. Whether the grads in your life have just finished kindergarten, high school or college, these picks meet a range of needs and milestones — and will actually be used. From backpacks and headphones to travel bags, every option comes in under $50.

Kindergarten grads

Help little ones get ready for elementary school with these practical gift ideas.

Gameboy backpack: $26.99 (10% off)

Squishmallows graduation owl: $15.99 (6% off)

Graduation dinosaur plushie: $15.99

Original price: $40

As they head to elementary school, a JanSport backpack is a practical way to carry daily essentials. The brand is known for durability, making it suitable for several school years. With a range of colors and patterns, it's easy to find a style that fits.

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This Owala Kids FreeSip water bottle is built for little hands. The durable stainless steel design stands up to drops and wear without denting or breaking easily.

Original price: $35.99

As kids move into full school days, a bento lunch box helps keep their meals organized and easy to pack. Separate compartments and a small thermos are designed to simplify lunchtime, while the structured design helps keep food contained and fresh.

High school grads

Heading to college means new routines, and these gifts keep students prepared.

Mesh shower caddy: $8.99 (44% off)

Extra deep sheet set: $33.93 (25% off)

JBL Go 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $39.95 (20% off)

Under-bed storage containers: $31.99 (20% off)

Original price: $69.99

Soundcore noise-canceling headphones help college students block out distractions on campus or during long study sessions. They offer up to 40 hours of battery life and multiple listening modes, making them a practical, lower-cost alternative to pricier options.

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Original price: $30.62

At $20, this MagSafe charger is a practical gift for students on the go. The magnetic design connects easily to compatible phones for convenient charging, while additional USB ports can power devices like tablets and other electronics.

Original price: $36.99

If your grad is heading to college away from home, a weekender bag makes it easier to pack for trips back during breaks. It includes separate compartments for clothes, shoes and electronics, along with a toiletries bag for added organization. The water-resistant fabric helps protect belongings during rainy travel days.

College grads

With college behind them, grads are traveling or starting new jobs — these gifts keep them ready.

Travelon anti-theft messenger bag: $32.44 (63% off)

LEGO botanicals orchid: $39.98 (20% off)

Diploma frame: $22.49 (10% off)

Amazon Basics 4.4-quart air fryer: $44.99

Original price: $36.99

For the college graduates heading off to travel the world, a Bagsmart expandable bag makes their life a lot easier. It’s as compact as any duffel bag, but folds out into three roomy compartments with enough space to hold clothes, a laptop and toiletries. The multiple exterior pockets also add room for necessities you need to grab quickly — like passports, books and chargers.

READ MORE: What to pack for any trip – from cruises to long-haul flights

Set your grad up with a 142-piece tool kit for everyday fixes at home. It includes essentials like screwdrivers, a hammer and pliers, all organized in a compact carrying case that stores easily in a car or cabinet.

Original price: $59.99

After college, being prepared for unexpected issues — like a dead car battery —becomes more important. This AstroAI jump starter allows grads to handle breakdowns on their own. It can restart car, motorcycle and truck batteries, and a built-in flashlight adds visibility during nighttime use.

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For under $30, an AirTag adds an extra layer of security to everyday items. It attaches to luggage, keys and other belongings and tracks them through Apple's Find My network. If something goes missing, you can set alerts to help locate it quickly.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.