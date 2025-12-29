GlassesUSA year-end deals: Up to 50% off Versace, Tory Burch and more designer frames

If you still have HSA or FSA funds to use before 2026, check out GlassesUSA’s end-of-year offers that qualify for flexible spending.

Shoppers can score 50% off lens upgrades for Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta smart glasses with code LENSES50, or 50% off progressive lenses for Nuance Audio hearing glasses using PROG50 — both offers run through Jan. 3.

Contact lens wearers can save 30% and get free shipping on top brands like Dailies, Acuvue, and Air Optix with code CONTACTSNEW30, also through Jan. 3.

Plus, there’s a buy one, get one free deal on eyeglasses and sunglasses, including free shipping, when you use code BOGOFREE.

Original price: $94

Grab a pair of aviators that never go out of style with these Ottoto Magnus glasses. They’re lightweight, with a double-bridge design and slim arms that give the glasses a modern feel. Choose from a range of colors, including black, gold, silver, gunmetal and rose gold.

Original price: $1,200

These Nuance Audio eyeglasses do more than just help you see, they help you hear, too. Made for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, directional microphones and open-ear speakers boost voices and reduce background noise for clearer conversations. The square-shaped AW5004 frames come in shiny black, fit wide and include free single-vision prescription lenses. Users can adjust settings through a smartphone app.

Original price: $98

Round and oversized, the Ottoto Waterloo frames are a retro throwback. Featuring a sleek single bridge and slim arms, these glasses offer a minimalist look. Plus, the glasses are available in gold, gunmetal, rose gold, bronze, black or silver.

Original price: $98

The Muse Eloquence frames take a classic cat-eye shape and update it with a fresh look. Made from premium acetate, they feature a subtle frame-in-frame design and come in a tortoise, beige color. These glasses combine style with a comfortable, versatile fit.

Original price: $88

With a classic keyhole bridge, the Muse Zenith frames are a nod to vintage round styles. Crafted from high-grade acetate with sculpted nose pads, they offer a comfortable, secure fit. Color options span from tortoise and clear to classic black.

Original price: $462

Constructed in high-grade metal, the Versace VE1264 frames bring a bold, polished look with a classic browline shape. Stylish and sturdy, these glasses offer just the right amount of designer flair.

Original price: $210

With movie star vibes and a bold silhouette, these chunky Tory Burch frames add instant glamour to any outfit. Glossy black acetate, a thick front and signature Tory Burch icons on the arms add an extra touch of luxe.

Original price: $89

The Ottoto Annex frames keep things sleek and simple with a slim, rectangular shape and lightweight metal build. Comfortable enough for all-day wear, they offer a boardroom-chic vibe with adjustable nose pads.

Original price: $98

Amelia E. Nettle cat-eye frames are built to last and provide the right amount of comfort for everyday wear. The design strikes a balance between elegance and everyday simplicity. Pick from a large selection of colors like classic tortoise shell, bold purple or sleek black.

Original price: $68

If you love a bold, thick-rimmed look, the Revel Regent frames are a solid choice. Rectangular lenses and chunky arms give these frames a standout style that still pairs easily with any look. Crafted from durable plastic, they come in classic black or a sleek green option.