Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

GlassesUSA year-end deals: Up to 50% off Versace, Tory Burch and more designer frames

These picks are FSA/HSA eligible — use your dollars before they expire

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
In the optics store

Use your FSA or HSA dollars on a new pair of glasses. (iStock)

If you still have HSA or FSA funds to use before 2026, check out GlassesUSA’s end-of-year offers that qualify for flexible spending.

Shoppers can score 50% off lens upgrades for Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta smart glasses with code LENSES50, or 50% off progressive lenses for Nuance Audio hearing glasses using PROG50 — both offers run through Jan. 3.

Contact lens wearers can save 30% and get free shipping on top brands like Dailies, Acuvue, and Air Optix with code CONTACTSNEW30, also through Jan. 3.

Plus, there’s a buy one, get one free deal on eyeglasses and sunglasses, including free shipping, when you use code BOGOFREE.

Ottoto Magnus: $65.80 (30% off)

Original price: $94

These classic aviator glasses are slim and lightweight.

These classic aviator glasses are slim and lightweight. (GlassesUSA)

Grab a pair of aviators that never go out of style with these Ottoto Magnus glasses. They’re lightweight, with a double-bridge design and slim arms that give the glasses a modern feel. Choose from a range of colors, including black, gold, silver, gunmetal and rose gold.

Nuance Audio shiny black: $840 (30% off)

Original price: $1,200

Eyeglasses that double as a hearing aid.

Eyeglasses that double as a hearing aid. (GlassesUSA)

These Nuance Audio eyeglasses do more than just help you see, they help you hear, too.  Made for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, directional microphones and open-ear speakers boost voices and reduce background noise for clearer conversations. The square-shaped AW5004 frames come in shiny black, fit wide and include free single-vision prescription lenses. Users can adjust settings through a smartphone app.

Ottoto Waterloo: $68.60 (30% off)

Original price: $98

These frames are stylish and lightweight.

These frames are stylish and lightweight. (GlassesUSA)

Round and oversized, the Ottoto Waterloo frames are a retro throwback. Featuring a sleek single bridge and slim arms, these glasses offer a minimalist look. Plus, the glasses are available in gold, gunmetal, rose gold, bronze, black or silver.

READ MORE: How to use the rest of your FSA/HSA funds before time runs out

Muse Eloquence: $68.60 (30% off)

Original price: $98

These cat-eye-shaped frames create a polished, understated look.

These cat-eye-shaped frames create a polished, understated look. (GlassesUSA)

The Muse Eloquence frames take a classic cat-eye shape and update it with a fresh look. Made from premium acetate, they feature a subtle frame-in-frame design and come in a tortoise, beige color. These glasses combine style with a comfortable, versatile fit.

Muse Zenith: $61.60 (30% off)

Original price: $88

These classic round frames have a vintage vibe.

These classic round frames have a vintage vibe. (GlassesUSA)

With a classic keyhole bridge, the Muse Zenith frames are a nod to vintage round styles. Crafted from high-grade acetate with sculpted nose pads, they offer a comfortable, secure fit. Color options span from tortoise and clear to classic black.

Versace VE1264: $193.80 (50% off)

Original price: $462

Treat yourself to these stylish designer frames. 

Treat yourself to these stylish designer frames.  (GlassesUSA)

Constructed in high-grade metal, the Versace VE1264 frames bring a bold, polished look with a classic browline shape. Stylish and sturdy, these glasses offer just the right amount of designer flair.

Tory Burch TY7201U: $113.40 (46% off)

Original price: $210

Go bold with these chunky Tory Burch frames.

Go bold with these chunky Tory Burch frames. (GlassesUSA)

With movie star vibes and a bold silhouette, these chunky Tory Burch frames add instant glamour to any outfit. Glossy black acetate, a thick front and signature Tory Burch icons on the arms add an extra touch of luxe.

READ MORE: The best fitness trackers, from budget-friendly options to high-tech choices

Ottoto Annex: $53 (40% off)

Original price: $89

A simple, easy-to-wear style of eyeglass frames.

A simple, easy-to-wear style of eyeglass frames. (GlassesUSA)

The Ottoto Annex frames keep things sleek and simple with a slim, rectangular shape and lightweight metal build. Comfortable enough for all-day wear, they offer a boardroom-chic vibe with adjustable nose pads.

Amelia E. Nettle: $68.60 (30% off)

Original price: $98

These elegant frames come in a large selection of colors.

These elegant frames come in a large selection of colors. (GlassesUSA)

Amelia E. Nettle cat-eye frames are built to last and provide the right amount of comfort for everyday wear. The design strikes a balance between elegance and everyday simplicity. Pick from a large selection of colors like classic tortoise shell, bold purple or sleek black.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals 

Revel Regent: $47.60 (30% off)

Original price: $68

Stand out in these bold thick-rimmed glasses.

Stand out in these bold thick-rimmed glasses. (GlassesUSA)

If you love a bold, thick-rimmed look, the Revel Regent frames are a solid choice. Rectangular lenses and chunky arms give these frames a standout style that still pairs easily with any look. Crafted from durable plastic, they come in classic black or a sleek green option.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

Close modal

Continue