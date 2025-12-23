How to use the rest of your FSA/HSA funds before time runs out

As the year comes to a close, it's time to use your FSA or HSA money before you risk losing them. From health trackers like Oura Rings to knee and eye massagers, you can invest in self-care with money you already have.

An Oura Ring is your overall health companion that tracks more than 50 health metrics. Monitor your sleep, stress levels, heart health, workouts and more. Designed for all-day wear, the Oura Ring is water-resistant, comfortable against the skin and offers up to eight days of battery life on a full charge. There is a membership fee to access the full range of services, but one month comes free with a purchase. You'll pay $5.99 per month afterward.

READ MORE: The best fitness trackers, from budget-friendly options to high-tech choices

Original price: $319.99

A TheraGun Prime massager gives targeted pressure on sore muscles, with an ergonomic, patented handle that makes it easy to hold during a deep tissue massage. The device comes with four different foam attachments: a thumb for trigger points and lower back pain, a cone that works as a foot massage, a hang massager, and a standard ball, with a dampener best suited for overall use. Five different massager speeds soothe sensitive areas or deliver a deeper tissue massage. Find the TheraGun massager on the Therabody site.

Original price: $99.99

If you suffer from frequent headaches due to eye strain, a cooling and heated eye massager can make a huge difference. This massager has three heat levels, and you can also place the removable cooling gel mask in the freezer for 35 to 60 minutes. With 18 different voice commands, the mask responds by adjusting the massage intensity. Connect it to Bluetooth and enjoy music, podcasts or audiobooks. You can find even more eye massage styles and colors on the Renpho site.

Correct your posture and relieve sore muscle aches with a back and neck chair massager. Longer than a standard neck and back massager, it contours your body’s natural curves. There's a deep tissue massage for serious pain relief or a gentler massage. Adjust the speed however you need to with the eight different massage modes, and add a vibration function for a more intense massage.

A red light face mask helps reduce inflammation in your face, tightens skin and generally gives a more youthful appearance. This mask comes with three modes: a red light for less inflammation, a blue light for acne prevention and yellow light for lympathic drainage. Select from a range of timers, from 15 minutes to 30 minutes. Perfect for travel, the face mask rolls up and fits compactly in a carrying case.

READ MORE: Relieve tension with these products

Original price: $449

Dealing with frequent knee pain? The Hyperice X 2 Knee brace can help. Contrast therapy switches between extreme cold and heat to help with recovery. The built-in compression also keeps pain at bay. Whether you're training for a marathon or have worked on your feet for years, the brace helps you manage pain.

With sick season in full force, carrying Touchland hydrating hand sanitizer keeps germs away and won't dry out your hands even with frequent use. This three-pack comes with scents like wild watermelon, velvet peach and berry bliss, so you won't smell like alcohol. Along with sanitizer, there's aloe and essential oils that help give you smoother skin.

Mighty Patch is the original, award-winning acne patch that improves the look of pimples overnight. Stick on the patch before you go to sleep, and it absorbs fluids, giving you clearer-looking skin when you wake up. Designed for all-night adhesion, Mighty Patch is strong enough to stay on even if you're an active sleeper.

Switch out your old pair of Ray-Bans with a Meta AI version. With the built-in AI, you can ask questions, use live translation and set reminders. The glasses also take pictures, videos or livestreams, no hands required. There are built-in speakers that play music and podcasts clearly while still allowing you to hear your surroundings.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $23.95

Zenni glasses qualify for FSA and HSA funds, and there are hundreds of options to choose from. These gray twenty-eight glasses are made from lightweight stainless steel, giving you a professional look. With an anti-scratch coating and UV protection, the glasses are ideal for office workers and gamers. Zenni also has black rectangle glasses with arms that mimic wood grain. They come with the same UV protection and scratch-resistant lenses.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.