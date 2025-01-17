10 gifts for book lovers that aren't books

Shopping for book lovers doesn’t have to start and stop with books. Chances are that they have that covered. There are many accessories that will keep them comfy and help them read in style. From timers and totes to lamps and cushions, finding items can help your reader get more comfortable so that they can enjoy a favorite pastime.

Here is a list of 10 unique gift ideas, including reading accessories like book lights, journals, totes, unique mugs, and more:

This book nook from UncommonGoods is a great accessory for readers. It fits tight spaces and includes a place to perch your book, mug and glasses. This reading rest, $35.99 on Amazon, folds to store easily.

Give them a beautiful place to display their favorite reads. This book display from Wayfair is elegant, sophisticated and easy to install. If they need a larger space, the Tara bookshelf, $344 at Urban Outfitters, is a great option. This unique bookshelf has ample storage and will add character to any room.

Book lovers will appreciate this Kate Spade stack of classic tote bags on Amazon. The tote bag is made of heavy-duty canvas, durable enough to carry books to and from the book store or library but still light enough to carry comfortably. This Pride and Prejudice Book Tote, $38 from Barnes and Noble, is another great choice.

They’ll hold their place in style with this beautiful bookweight from Leatherology. This leather book weight will keep your current page open and on display - great for use on coffee table books or heavy textbooks. This thumb book page holder, $5.80 at Walmart, is lightweight and delicately decorated with pressed flowers.

This set of six acrylic bookshelf street signs on Amazon will add a touch of bookish charm and playfulness to their home decor. Or, help them decorate their space with this Novel Garden Planter, $35 from UncommonGoods. The planters showcase artwork inspired by literary classics from iconic authors such as Emily Brontë, Jane Austen and Louisa May Alcott.

Never be in the dark or strain your eyes again with this reading lamp on Amazon. The lamp features an ample head that illuminates your pages well. You can change the intensity of the light and temperature modes easily. This book light, $20 at Walmart, has a wide beam and bendy neck.

They can set the mood with a literary romance candle from Barnes and Noble. This candle is for readers on a romantic journey with hints of fresh rose and wild jasmine blended with seductive suede, musk and wood notes. You can also try this reading time candle, $16.99 on Amazon, which is infused with lavender.

Help keep track of all that reading they will be doing with this Kunitsa Co. Reading Journal . The journal allows them to log up to 52 book reviews, and includes space for a rating system, book details and guided prompts. If you're looking to log TV shows as well as books, check out this journal, $25 at Barnes and Noble .

This mug from UncommonGoods has a hidden QR code that delivers daily samplings of the world’s most renowned works of literature. "Fourth Wing" fans will appreciate this "I will not die today" mug, $15 at Barnes and Noble , for their morning cup of coffee.

