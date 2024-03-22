6 gag gifts perfect for celebrating April Fool's Day

Spring has officially kicked off and that means blooms galore, allergy season and, for some, the anticipation of one of the silliest days of the year – April Fool's Day. If you are into practical jokes and hoaxes, April 1st is your day to celebrate!

We've got you covered if you are short on creative hoaxes to pull off. We've picked six silly gag gifts for lighthearted fun this April Fool's Day.

Original price: $7.69

We know it's a wee bit gross, but Star Wars fans will have a big laugh when they wake up on April 1st to this Baby Yoda toothpaste topper. The toothpaste topper replaces the original cap, so when you squeeze, it looks like the baby is spitting up. It's a great gift for May 4th, too! This Pooping toothpaste cap is so gross, but it's certain to get at least a chuckle. It's available at Walmart for $6.99.

Make sure your prank gifts from Amazon are delivered on time by getting fast delivery through Amazon Prime. If you're an Amazon Prime member , you can have them delivered to your door in 24 hours. Join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

START GETTING IN SHAPE FOR SUMMER WITH THIS AT-HOME WORKOUT EQUIPMENT

Fun Delivery's Meow Hear This ranks high on the scale of easy, zero-damage, memorable pranks. It is a small, thin, adhesive-backed device that emits meows every 15 or so seconds. The first meow is rather standard and calm, and the second one is a bit more urgent-sounding. The device is small, so it is hard to locate. This hidden noisemaker , available at Walmart for $7.76, includes sounds of cricket chirps, beeping noises and more.

Your neighbors will laugh or wonder if all is well when they see you walking your invisible dog on this Harness-Style Leash. This leash makes it seem like you have an invisible dog.

THROWING A SPRING WEDDING? DECORATE WITH THIS AFFORDABLE WEDDING DECOR

If you are still deciding what sort of prank to pull, start your research with this Pranklopedia . It is a boisterous collection of more than 70 guaranteed-to-amuse (or annoy) pranks to pull on friends, siblings and parents. The book is available in paperback format, or you can download it instantly on a Kindle .

Original price: $14.99

Add some no-rip toilet paper for some toilet paper April Fool’s antics. This prank tool looks like the real deal only it won’t tear off. Your guests will be completely fooled into thinking they're using genuine toilet paper.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $17.99