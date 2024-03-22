Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

6 gag gifts perfect for celebrating April Fool's Day

We've got you covered if you are short on creative pranks and jokes to pull off

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Gag gifts are especially popular with children.  

Gag gifts are especially popular with children.   (iStock)

Spring has officially kicked off and that means blooms galore, allergy season and, for some, the anticipation of one of the silliest days of the year – April Fool's Day. If you are into practical jokes and hoaxes, April 1st is your day to celebrate!

We've got you covered if you are short on creative hoaxes to pull off. We've picked six silly gag gifts for lighthearted fun this April Fool's Day. 

Yoda toothpaste topper: on sale for $5.99 (22% off)

Original price: $7.69

Fans of Star Wars will enjoy this prank gift.

Fans of Star Wars will enjoy this prank gift. (Amazon)

We know it's a wee bit gross, but Star Wars fans will have a big laugh when they wake up on April 1st to this Baby Yoda toothpaste topper. The toothpaste topper replaces the original cap, so when you squeeze, it looks like the baby is spitting up. It's a great gift for May 4th, too! This Pooping toothpaste cap is so gross, but it's certain to get at least a chuckle. It's available at Walmart for $6.99.

Meowing cat prank: $11.99

You'll drive them mad with this prank.

You'll drive them mad with this prank. (Amazon)

Fun Delivery's Meow Hear This ranks high on the scale of easy, zero-damage, memorable pranks. It is a small, thin, adhesive-backed device that emits meows every 15 or so seconds. The first meow is rather standard and calm, and the second one is a bit more urgent-sounding. The device is small, so it is hard to locate. This hidden noisemaker, available at Walmart for $7.76, includes sounds of cricket chirps, beeping noises and more.

Invisible Dog Leash: $11.10

Walk your invisible dog on April 1st.

Walk your invisible dog on April 1st. (Amazon)

Your neighbors will laugh or wonder if all is well when they see you walking your invisible dog on this Harness-Style Leash. This leash makes it seem like you have an invisible dog. 

Pranklopedia: $9.99

Find ideas for all sorts of gags and pranks in this book.

Find ideas for all sorts of gags and pranks in this book. (Amazon)

If you are still deciding what sort of prank to pull, start your research with this Pranklopedia. It is a boisterous collection of more than 70 guaranteed-to-amuse (or annoy) pranks to pull on friends, siblings and parents. The book is available in paperback format, or you can download it instantly on a Kindle.

No Tear Toilet Paper: on sale for $12.74 (15% off)

Original price: $14.99

They'll never suspect this is a gag tool.

They'll never suspect this is a gag tool. (Amazon)

Add some no-rip toilet paper for some toilet paper April Fool’s antics. This prank tool looks like the real deal only it won’t tear off. Your guests will be completely fooled into thinking they're using genuine toilet paper.

Electric shock pen and marker prank set: on sale for $15.99 (11% off)

Original price: $17.99

A shock and a pen in one.

A shock and a pen in one. (Amazon)

Opt for this classic prank electric shocking pen and marker set for April Fools' Day Pranks. This set emits an electric shock when pressed on paper and functions as a writing instrument.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

