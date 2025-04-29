Automatic litter boxes that make cat care a breeze

Advancements in pet care technology have led to the development of automatic litter boxes. These smart devices handle the dirty work for you, ensuring a consistently clean environment for your feline friend while saving you time and effort. Below is a list of 10 automatic litter boxes that’ll get the job done – so you don’t have to!

The Whisker Litter-Robot 4 is an automatic litter box known for its sleek design, quiet operation and strong odor control with its sealed waste drawer and carbon filter. The accompanying app provides detailed insights into your cat's litter box activity, including waste drawer and litter levels. If you plan to be away for an extended time, have no fear: purchase the brand’s Litter Hopper , and it’ll keep adding fresh litter to ensure optimal levels for both your cat and the machine’s performance.

The Catlink Scooper SE is designed for multi-cat households, featuring a triple odor control system, a spacious 70-liter capacity and a low entry point suitable for senior cats. It offers multi-cat identification through gravity-sensing technology, generating personalized health reports via the brand’s app. Don’t forget to pick up some specially designed waste bags , as you’ll need them for this machine.

If you’re looking for an affordable option that’s still low maintenance, the PetSafe ScoopFree uses scented disposable trays filled with crystal litter that absorbs moisture and odors. After your cat uses the box, a rake automatically sweeps waste into a covered compartment. The system requires minimal maintenance, with tray replacements needed every few weeks.

The PetSnowy SNOW+ features a patented self-packing design that traps odors and dust, while its curved walkway prevents litter tracking. The brand’s app monitors usage and provides health insights, making it a comprehensive solution for modern pet care. It works best with PetSnowy’s clumping clay litter, so be sure to pick that up as well.

If your cat is enclosed-design averse, the Neakasa M1 at Chewy offers a spacious, open-top design that reduces feelings of confinement. Its rotating mechanism and sensors ensure safety during cleaning cycles, while the unique drawer and drawstring bag system keep odors at bay. Since it is an open design, consider purchasing a litter-trapping mat on Amazon to keep the area around the box clean and debris-free.

The PetKit Pura X features an integrated deodorizing system and an app that monitors your cat's health metrics. Additionally, the bundle on Amazon comes with everything you need to get started. Its enclosed design provides privacy and the self-cleaning mechanism ensures a hygienic environment. You can opt for the Arm & Hammer litter and take advantage of Amazon’s subscribe and save plans so you never run out when you need it.

Casa Leo’s Leo's Loo Too at Wayfair offers a modern design that complements your home decor. With its whisper-quiet operation and large waste drawer, it is ideal for apartments or other small spaces, reducing the frequency of cleanings. And Amazon also has a similar option available.

The Omega Paw Elite self-cleaning litter box offers a manual self-cleaning solution by simply rolling the box onto its top and back, waste is separated into a pull-out tray for easy disposal. Don’t forget the litter shovel so you can easily fill the box through its top compartment without spilling litter all over the floor.

The Petivity smart litter box monitor system is an AI-powered device that monitors your cat's health by tracking their weight and litter box habits. When placed beneath any litter box, it collects data on your cat's weight, urination and defecation events, sending this information to the Petivity app, which provides easy-to-read charts and monthly email reports. By identifying changes in your cat's litter box behavior, the monitor can alert you to potential health issues such as urinary tract infections, kidney disease, diabetes, hyperthyroidism and obesity, allowing for early veterinary intervention. You can also purchase it on Amazon and also take advantage of your free Prime shipping.

