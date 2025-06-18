Refresh your patio for the Fourth of July with new grills, dining sets and outdoor seating

If you’re hosting a Fourth of July party, make sure your space has everything you and your guests need. From grills to outdoor seating and outdoor rugs, you can find great sales on all things outdoor, just in time for Independence Day.

Outdoor seating and dining

If you’re throwing the Independence Day party this year, you’ll need to have plenty of seating for your guests. Wayfair and Walmart both have sales on outdoor patio furniture.

Original price: $877.02

Get a modern-looking dining set for four when you choose the Better Homes & Gardens dining set. The dining chairs are made from wicker with a unique rope backing. The coating on the table’s black steel frame makes it rust- and stain-resistant.

Original price: $959

Costway’s nine-piece patio furniture set provides enough space for everyone at your party. You get eight comfortable chairs and a long wooden table that’ll look beautiful in any patio space. Included are seat cushions that are waterproof, so you can leave them outside in the rain.

Original price: $279.98

A classic six-foot picnic table gives you the backyard barbecue vibe you’re looking for at your Fourth of July party. The picnic table is UV-coated, so it won’t fade or crack in the sun. It also won’t rust and it’s weather-resistant. If you want to store the picnic table after summer is over, it folds flat, so you can easily fit it in your garage, shed or basement.

Original price: $1,029.99

For the timeless wood look, choose the Anes seven-piece dining set. It’s made from warm teak wood that’ll blend in with your surroundings. The six chairs all come with cushions and the whole set is weather-resistant.

Original price: $1,076

Adirondack chairs are the perfect seating option for good conversation. This set of four chairs uses high-density polyethylene, which means they’re ultra-durable. They’re weather-, water-, UV- and stain-resistant. Just fold up the chairs when you're done and store them away.

Original price: $820

Ideal for relaxing, the Southerland three-piece wicker sectional sofa includes a coffee table along with the modular sofa. Wrapped in wicker, you get a classic patio furniture feel that’s also built to last. The foam-padded cushions have polyester covers that make the sofa comfortable and durable.

Outdoor rugs

Add a pop of color or some interest to your outdoor space with beautiful rugs. Make sure to get an outdoor rug that can stand up to the elements.

Original price: $319

Wayfair’s Deltana teal outdoor area rug isn’t too busy, but still comes in beautiful colors. The dark blue background and teal border add a classic touch. The rug is weather-, stain- and fade-resistant, so it’s suitable for outdoor spaces. Just vacuum it or spray it off with the garden hose when you need to clean it.

Original price: $39.99

Amazon has a reversible black and white outdoor rug that’s plastic but still looks elegant. This low-maintenance rug folds up easily if you want to bring it camping. The UV coating means it won’t fade in the sun.

Original price: $109.99

Get a Bohemian look for your Independence Day party with this 9-by-12-foot reversible patio rug. The rug resists water and features a breathable material that won’t scratch your deck. It’s also UV-coated and designed to withstand fading and sun damage.

Original price: $438

Love color? This rug has them all! The beautiful Lucidia multicolor area rug is a pet-friendly, stain-resistant rug that can work inside and out. It offers a coastal style thanks to green and orange hues. Cleaning the rug is a breeze. You can dump some soap on it and just spray it off with your hose.

Grills

The star of the show on the Fourth of July is the grill. No matter what you’re cooking up for your party, make sure you have the grill space to accommodate everyone’s favorite dishes.

Original price: $179.99

Grillers who prefer the taste of charcoal can get an affordable Royal Gourmet charcoal grill with 811 square inches of cooking space between the grill and the smoker. You can easily control the heat with the side air vent and adjust the fire grates to accommodate more food or coals.

Original price: $649

The Weber Spirit three-burner grill comes with boost burners that create a large sear zone when you need to cook food quickly or want an intense sear on your meat. There are stainless-steel flavorizer bars that help keep your food juicy while adding that delicious grill flavor. Weber also has a whole line of accessories you can easily add to your grill, including tool hooks, lighting, bottle holders and more.

Blackstone’s original 28-inch griddle is large enough to fit up to 33 fried eggs or 21 burgers, making it ideal for a large crowd. The griddle top is easy to cook on, easy to clean and heats up quickly. You get two independently controlled burners that help you cook different foods at the same time.

Original price: $359.99

With a total cooking space of 632 square inches, the Royal Gourmet five-burner grill can easily make enough food for everyone at your Fourth of July party. There are sear burners and side burners that make it easy to cook different dishes at one time. Made from heavy-duty stainless steel, the grill is built to last.