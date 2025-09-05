9 items every fly fisher should pack – from rods to nets



Fly fishing is as much about preparation as it is patience. The right gear doesn’t just make your time on the water more enjoyable. It also gives you an edge when it counts. From waders that keep you dry to rods that deliver the perfect cast in any weather, smart packing can be the difference between landing a trophy fish or telling the story of the one that got away. Whether you’re new to the sport or just upgrading your setup, these essentials cover everything you need for a more successful day on the water.

The perfect fly rod for you depends on your experience and personal preferences. A Scott Wave fly rod is a popular choice. It’s a lightweight, high-performance option that works in both freshwater and saltwater environments. It’s American-made and comes with a hard protective case for traveling.

Another high-end option is the Marksman Fly Rod by Hardy. The English-made rod is lightweight but still durable thanks to the carbon fiber blank, which also provides more sensitivity so you never miss a catch. For an affordable but still sturdy option, this Orvis Encounter fly rod does the trick. It’s a graphite rod that’s ideal for beginners, but still a trusty choice for more advanced anglers.

THE ANGLER’S GUIDE TO THE BEST FISHING RODS

There’s a never ending limit to the flies you can bring with you, but this simple assortment kit has a mix of everything. The flies target trout, grayling, salmon, steelhead, pike and more. Choose from a 30-piece set all the way to a 168-piece set. Included is a waterproof fly box that’ll keep your flies organized and safe, even if you drop them a few times.

Original price: $49.99

Waders are obviously important when fly fishing, assuming you want to stay dry. There’s a huge price range when it comes to waders. You can get this affordable pair from Amazon that also comes with wading botts. They’re simple waders, but they have a built-in pocket and adjustable waistband.

Those looking for a more high-end pair can grab these Simms waders. They’re made from breathable, waterproof material and have fleece-lined hand-warming pockets as well as a zippered pocket that protects your phone keys, or is perfect for storing flies. They also have built-in waterproof stockings.

A fly vest holds your flies and gives you plenty of storage space for your phone and other valuables while you’re in the water. You can get a vest with 18 pockets from Amazon. It’s made of lightweight, fast-drying material so it won’t bog you down. Cabela’s has a more lightweight fly-fishing vest that also has 18 pockets.

REEL IN HOT DEALS ON COLD-WEATHER FISHING GEAR

Original price: $22.90

Anytime you’re near the water, it’s a good idea to have a dry bag on hand. You can store all your belongings just in case they get dropped in the water. An Earth Pak dry bag includes a certified dry case for your phone. Simms’ large Dry Creek dry bag rolls up into a compact ball when you’re not using it and has a clip you can hook to your boat.

Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays with a pair of polarized sunglasses. They keep your eyes safe when the glare bounces off the water. Amazon has a pair of athletic polarized sunglasses for an affordable price. They come in all kinds of colors and have nose grips and side grips to ensure they stay on. If you want an upgrade, these high-rated Oakley polarized sunglasses are a tough and sleek option.

Original price: $19.99

Keep all the tools you need together with this fly-fishing tools kit. The seven-piece kit comes with scissors, hook cases, spool holders and more. It’s essentially everything you need to tie, cut and organize your fishing lines.

GO FISHING WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK WITH THESE BUDGET-FRIENDLY FISHING GADGETS

A fishing hat provides some much-needed protection from the sun, even on cooler days. You can choose from a variety of styles, like this wide-brim fishing hat from Amazon. It comes with an adjustable neck strap that helps keep the hat secure on windy days. For just a fish-themed baseball hat, go with this Simms rope cap that features a blockprint of a fish. Add some amusement to your day with this "Fly or Die" trucker hat that’ll keep you feeling and looking cool.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Reeling in the fish is only part of the battle. A fishing net helps you get the fish faster, ensuring you can safely release it or dress it for the meat. A telescoping fishing net is a good option both for convenience and storage. It folds down when you’re not using it and telescopes out when you need to reach a fish that’s stubbornly far away.

Fishpond makes a fishing net belt system that includes a water-wicking wading belt that includes a spot for the fishing net. There are places to add extra line and pockets for additional nets and flies.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.