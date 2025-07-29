The angler’s guide to the best fishing rods

Fishing season brings long days out on the water in serene settings. It’s honestly one of the best ways to spend a summer's day. The last thing you want when you’re out on the water is to deal with a broken pole or a pole that can’t handle the fish you’re trying to catch. Make sure you have the right pole for your experience level with our guide on fishing rods, reels and combos.

We’ve lined up options for beginners, kids and traveling anglers. There are also fly-fishing poles and poles for experts who need to upgrade to a more durable option.

Beginners

Beginners need a lightweight pole, often made from fiberglass. These poles are easier to control and are best for smaller fish. It’s also a good idea to get a spinning rod and reel combo, which has the reel under the pole for easier handling.

Best durable beginner-friendly model

What we love: The Ugly Stik construction that includes fiberglass and graphite, for a more durable, yet still affordable combo option.

The Ugly Stik construction that includes fiberglass and graphite, for a more durable, yet still affordable combo option. What to be aware of: As a lightweight option, this reel and rod combo may not hold up to larger fish.

Ugly Stik is a well-known brand, particularly for beginners. The Ugly Stik GX2 is a spinning reel and rod combo made from a mix of fiberglass and graphite. The strong construction is still lightweight enough for beginners, but durable enough to last for years. Stainless steel guides (the loops that hold your fishing line for those who don’t know) won’t corrode, are durable and won’t fray your fishing line.

Best for a simple design

What we love: The cork grips and lightweight body.

The cork grips and lightweight body. What to be aware of: This pole is a medium power pole, so it can’t handle large fish.

Weighing just over half a pound, the Daiwa D-Shock spinning combo is the perfect weight and price point for someone hitting the water for the first time. The cork grips ensure your grip doesn’t slip while you’re reeling in a fish. Best used for bass and smaller fish, this fiberglass pole isn’t especially high-tech, but it’s easy to use and reviewers praise its easy casting ability.

Best lightweight option

What we love: The anti-reverse feature that keeps your line tight, plus the ultra-light body.

The anti-reverse feature that keeps your line tight, plus the ultra-light body. What to be aware of: The foam grips are more susceptible to wearing down with frequent use.

One of Bass Pro Shops' signature rod and reel combos is the micro-lite spinning combo. It’s an ultra-light option that’s tough, thanks to the graphite frame. Equipped with a soft PVC foam grip, you don’t have to worry about losing your grip. Ideal for beginners with some experience, this quiet, smooth-casting combo is a low-profile option that’s built to last.

The stainless steel guides add to the durability of this rod and reel combo. You get a PowerLock reel with an anti-reverse feature that makes it so the reel only spins in one direction, ensuring the line stays tight.

Kids

Kids and beginners should get the same lightweight fiberglass poles with reels already attached. There are smaller rods that aren’t as difficult to cast with, which is helpful for kids just starting out.

Best combo designed for kids

Original price: $19.99

What we love: The kid-friendly reel design that won’t tangle or reverse. The rod also floats, making it safe for kids who are just starting out.

The kid-friendly reel design that won’t tangle or reverse. The rod also floats, making it safe for kids who are just starting out. What to be aware of: Kids who take to fishing quickly will need a more advanced pole.

This youth spincast reel and rod combo is a fishing pole that floats! So, if your kiddo drops it, it’s not lost. There’s a no-tangle design that’s easy for kids to use, and the push-button anti-reverse feature helps keep the light tight. Since it’s pre-spooled, the pole comes ready to use immediately. Included is a casting plug that keeps the pole safe to use on and off land. Your kids can practice in the backyard before hitting the water.

Best durable kids’ rod and reel combo

Original price: $24.99

What we love: The Ugly Stik graphite and fiberglass design that makes this combo a durable option.

The Ugly Stik graphite and fiberglass design that makes this combo a durable option. What to be aware of: This combo isn’t specifically designed for kids, so smaller kids may need a more beginner-friendly model.

Older kids will appreciate the Ugly Stick Dock Runner combo. It comes pre-spooled with a six-pound fishing line. Made from a combination of graphite and fiberglass, this isn’t the most lightweight option, but it is more durable than most kid-friendly poles. The cork grips are comfortable for a long day of fishing, and you get a seven-year warranty, which is helpful for kids who may not treat their fishing poles as carefully as adults.

Best for easy casting

What we love: The two-piece design for easy transport and the single-button casting.

The two-piece design for easy transport and the single-button casting. What to be aware of: This pole is designed for smaller fish only.

L.L. Bean’s Discovery spincast combo is made from a composite material that’s lightweight but durable. Casting is easy; just push the button on the side of the reel, and you’re good to go. The handle is comfortable and sticks to your hand, also making it easy for beginners and kids to cast. The two-piece design makes it easy to transport and store the pole. Designed for smaller fish, this combo is best for panfish, trout and small bass.

Fly-fishing rods are built for more experienced anglers looking for a new challenge. They’re often more expensive than spincast and baitcast reels, but are made from highly durable materials.

Best for beginner fly-fishermen and fisherwomen

What we love: The easy-drag system and four-piece design that makes it easy to travel with this outfit.

The easy-drag system and four-piece design that makes it easy to travel with this outfit. What to be aware of: Reviewers mention that this model doesn’t last long compared to high-tech models.

Ideal for beginners to the fly-fishing world, the Redington Crosswater is easy to use and made from durable graphite. The rod breaks down into four pieces for easy storage in the included carrying case. You get a pre-spooled reel that features an easy-drag system.

Best for frequent fly-fishing anglers

What we love: It’s a rod with medium-fast action.

It’s a rod with medium-fast action. What to be aware of: This rod isn’t as lightweight as some options.

You can get the Orvis Clearwater fly rod in a variety of weights, all for different sized fish. Choose from two weight, four weight or 12 weight for extra-large fish. Made with a medium-fast action, the Clearwater is ideal for a variety of different situations. You can launch large flies, and the rod can withstand heavy gusts of wind.

Best high-tech model for expert fly-fishermen and women

What we love: The durable graphite construction paired with the lightweight design.

The durable graphite construction paired with the lightweight design. What to be aware of: There aren’t many cons, but beginners and weekend warrior anglers may want a rod at a lower price.

Fly-fishermen who want the best rod possible should look no further than the Winston Air 2. This do-it-all pole can handle any type of water and most types of fish. The pole ranges from three to six weights, so you can choose the model that feels best. Its fast-action design means the pole can bend and twist in the wind without breaking or wearing down. Despite its durability, this pole is super-lightweight. Made from S-2000 graphite, this pole is constructed for the highest strain rate on the market.

Expert-level anglers

Expert anglers looking for a new pole can find hundreds of options. The ones we’ve chosen below are a mix of spincast and baitcasting rods that are designed to handle larger fish.

Best durable but affordable combo for experts

What we love: The fact that it’s made from lightweight aluminum with a graphite reel seat that’s ultra-durable.

The fact that it’s made from lightweight aluminum with a graphite reel seat that’s ultra-durable. What to be aware of: Although this model is durable, it’s not a high-end model like other options.

Advanced anglers will appreciate the PENN Pursuit. Ideal for saltwater fishing, this lightweight option breaks down into two pieces for easy carrying. There’s a graphite reel seat and six guides that are built to last. The line is rated for 15 to 30 pounds, which is more than enough for any fish you’ll encounter. Plus, the fast action line means reeling in larger fish is smooth and easy.

Best carbon fiber rod

What we love: T he reliable carbon fiber frame makes this rod durable.

he reliable carbon fiber frame makes this rod durable. What to be aware of: The reel seat isn’t as strong as those made from stainless steel or graphite.

The St. Croix Bass X casting rod is made from carbon fiber with premium stainless steel guides that make for a reliable performance every single cast. Reviewers cite the strong backbone that makes reeling in large fish a breeze. Best for bass fishing, this lightweight pole is durable and beautifully designed. The only complaint some reviewers have is the seat where the reel sits. Some say it’s not attached well and doesn’t always hold up over time.

Best for salmon and steelhead fishing

What we love: The locking reel that makes the rod ideal for trolling and casting.

The locking reel that makes the rod ideal for trolling and casting. What to be aware of: This rod doesn’t come with a reel.

Salmon and steelhead anglers will be hard-pressed to find a better rod than the Okuma X-Series. Specifically designed for these unique fish, this lightweight option is great for all-day fishing expeditions. It’s made from Toray Carbon, which reacts even to the lightest bites. The double-locking Sea Guide Alien reel seat keeps your reel locked in place, making it a strong troll rod as well as a casting rod.

Best combo option for advanced anglers

What we love: The graphite construction and MagTax brake system for reduced line tangling.

The graphite construction and MagTax brake system for reduced line tangling. What to be aware of: Some reviewers cite poor customer service from Abu Garcia.

Made from 24-ton graphite, the Abu Garcia Max STX combo will last for years. With five ball bearings and a roller bearing inside the reel designed to reduce friction, reeling in your catch is smooth and efficient. The MagTrax brake system helps reduce the chance of your fishing line tangling and makes casting easier. The integrated reel can be customized for left or right-handed anglers.

Traveling anglers

If you like to take any chance you get to go fishing, having a traveling pole in the back of your car or truck is a must. These poles often telescope up and down, so they can even fit in your luggage when you’re traveling.

Best compact rod and reel combo

What we love: The fun, pen-sized fishing case the rod folds down into.

The fun, pen-sized fishing case the rod folds down into. What to be aware of: You won’t be able to use this combo for larger fish.

This 55-inch mini pocket fishing rod compactly folds up into an adorable fish-shaped case, which is about the size of a pen. The rod is made from a lightweight aluminum alloy and is corrosion and fade-resistant, even with continued use. A soft-touch handle is comfortable to hold, and the reel screws in between two grooves on the pole in seconds.

Best camping fishing rod

What we love: The collapsibility and spinning and casting options.

The collapsibility and spinning and casting options. What to be aware of: Due to its telescoping nature, some reviewers have found that this pole isn’t as durable as other KastKing models.

KastKing’s telescopic fishing rod collapses down to just 17 inches, perfect for loading in your trunk or luggage. It’s made from graphite, which is lighter than most fiberglass poles, and is more sensitive, so you’ll feel even the slightest bite. You can choose between spinning and casting options and get up to medium-heavy action, perfect for bass, trout and other larger fish.

A closer look at our top fishing pole deals

Frequently asked questions

When you’re trying to pick out a rod, reel or combination of both, there are a lot of questions to answer. To help you pick the right option, here are a few questions many anglers ask when finding the right pole for their fishing needs.

Should I choose a spinning or baitcasting rod?

When picking out the right rod, consider your experience level and what you’re using the rod to catch. Spinning rods are more beginner-friendly, often with built-in reels underneath the rod. Baitcasting rods offer more control, especially when using heavier lures designed to catch larger fish. You should have a few years of fishing under your belt before going with this type of rod.

What are fishing poles made of?

Most fishing poles are made of fiberglass, graphite or a blend of both. Graphite rods tend to be lighter and more sensitive, so you can ensure you never miss a bite. Fiberglass is typically cheaper, so it’s best for beginners. Composite rods that combine both materials offer a balance of strength and sensitivity, making them a versatile option.

What is the ideal power and action for a fishing pole?

The ideal power and action of a fishing pole depends on the type of fish you’re targeting. Power refers to the rod’s strength, and ranges from light to heavy. The higher the power, the larger fish you can catch without worrying about breaking your line.

Action describes how much the rod bends when you hook a fish. Fast-action rods bend near the tip, making it easier to see right away so you can reel in smaller fish. Slower action rods bend throughout, offering more flexibility when you hook a big fish.