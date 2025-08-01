Go fishing without breaking the bank with these budget-friendly fishing gadgets

Getting into fishing is an exhilarating experience that makes you feel more connected to nature. Suddenly you’re part of one of the world’s oldest water sports. But a new hobby also means a lot of new gear, and the cost can add up quickly. Luckily, many companies make budget-friendly options that work just as well as their costly counterparts, especially when you’re starting out.

Poles

There are many different price points for fishing poles. Beginners who want an easy-to-use pole can find options from brands like Ugly Stik and Daiwa, both of which are reliable brands.

Original price: $46.99

Ugly Stik is a great budget-friendly brand, and the Ugly Stik complete spincast kit comes with everything you need to get started. You get a rod and reel combo, plus a nine-piece saltwater tackle kit. The classic Ugly Stik tech combines graphite and fiberglass to create a lightweight, yet sensitive rod. The pre-spooled reel means you’re ready to fish as soon as you take off the cardboard.

Original price: $49.99

When you choose the Plusinno fishing rod and reel combo, you get a telescoping pole that can easily be stored in your backpack or car for fishing on the go. Made from carbon fiber mixed with fiberglass, you get a hard and durable fishing pole. The stainless-steel reel seat is strong and won’t break, plus the anti-reverse system stops your line from tangling.

The Daiwa D-Shock rod and reel combo is easy to use and made from lightweight fiberglass. There are cork grips on the rod that make it easy to hold while you’re casting and especially while you’re reeling in your catch.

Tackle, hooks and lures

A big part of fishing is ensuring you have the right tackle. There are hundreds of options, but the ones below can help you stick to a budget while still reeling in a huge catch.

Original price: $18.99

Get all the hooks you need in this fishing hooks set. Included are 400 hooks in eight different sizes, all organized in the included tackle box. You can use different sized hooks for different sized fish in all different types of environments, saltwater and freshwater included.

Eagle Claw fish hooks are ideal for freshwater fishing. You get six durable hooks made from high carbon steel, and are size 10, which is ideal for sunfish, panfish and smaller trout.

Original price: $19.97

Beginners who aren’t sure where to start can get everything they need to go on their first few fishing trips with this 137-piece tackle box. Included are seven types of lure rigs, hooks, soft baits, hard baits, spinners and more. The convenient tackle box has everything you need to catch bass, trough and a variety of other freshwater fish.

TRUSCEND fishing lures are segmented so they move like real fish. This attracts bass and other similarly sized fish. The lures have realistic-looking eyes and a pearl powder coating for durability. There’s even a built-in rattle in each lure that emits sounds that attract fish.

Nets

Fishing nets help when retrieving your fish from the water, helping you avoid losing your prized catch. We’ve included nets in various sizes and weights, all still at an affordable price.

Original price: $15.99

Fishing nets help you get a better handle on your fish, helping you remove the hook. The RESTCLOUD fishing net telescopes for easy storage. Ideal for fish up to five pounds, the lightweight mesh won’t damage the fish. The aluminum handle is sturdy and durable and won’t rust when it gets wet.

Featuring a super-soft vinylon mesh and a 30-inch slide handle, the Frailbill fishing net can help you handle your catch. The wooden handle is comfortable to hold and durable. This net is praised for its stability and ability to handle large catches.

If you need a small, cheap net that gets the job done, the Ozark Trail floating dip net is a good choice. It’s compact and lightweight, so it can easily fit into most tackle boxes. The flotation handle ensures your net stays afloat if you drop it in the water.

Pliers and knives

After you reel in your catch, it’s time to get the hook dislodged, and if you’re dealing with a difficult fish, a good pair of pliers is a must. Plus, anyone dressing their fish for later should bring along an extra-sharp knife.

If you plan to dress your fish for eating, a KastKing multi-use bait knife is a must. The strong blade and serrated edge make it easy to cut frozen bait, but it also works as a filet knife for cutting up the fish. The knife if thicker than other knives and won’t bend, even when deboning or cutting salmon, tuna and other tougher fish.

Original price: $14.99

Get two fillet knives for the price of one from Amazon. They’re made from stainless steel and are incredibly sharp. The serrated edge on the back of the blade can be used to remove fish scales, and there’s also a built-in bottle opener on the back of the blade. Also included with the knife set are two sheaths and a knife sharpener.

KastKing fishing pliers come in handy when you need to remove a hook, cut wire or prepare bait. These pliers have a stainless-steel construction and are coated with a polymer coating that helps them last. Ergonomic handles make the pliers comfortable to hold while you’re removing a fish hook.

Tackle boxes and storage

Fishing requires a lot of gear, so make sure you have tackle boxes and fishing pole storage. We’ve lined up some affordable but durable options.

Easily carry your tackle around with this Ozark Trail tackle bag. It includes four trays and a lunch-box style carrying case with a shoulder strap. There’s also an easy-access mesh pocket on the size of the bag where you can store your belongings.

Original price: $19.99

Great for beginners and kids without a lot of tackle, this Plano two-tray tackle box has separate compartments for hooks, lures and bait. The collapsible handle makes the lightweight box easy to carry.

Carry up to five rods in this canvas fishing pole bag. The canvas material is waterproof yet lightweight. The outside can hold five rods, but the inside also gives you additional space for more rods, tackle and your personal belongings. You can even carry a small camping chair in the wide outside pocket.