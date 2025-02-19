These meal delivery services help simplify your dinners

Daily meal planning and prep for your family can be overwhelming, which sends many people seeking convenient alternatives like meal delivery services. These services have become a popular solution, offering pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipes or even fully prepared meals delivered directly to your doorstep.

The fully prepared meal options aren’t your grandma’s TV dinners! They’re gourmet, healthy and cater to diverse dietary preferences and needs. Here are 10 meal delivery services that help make meal planning easier.

HelloFresh is known for its extensive menu and customization options. Subscribers can choose from various weekly recipes, including family-friendly, calorie-smart and quick meals. The service provides pre-measured ingredients with easy-to-follow recipes, making it suitable for novice and experienced cooks, and it’s virtually commitment-free because you can cancel anytime. If you want healthy meals without the hassle of actually cooking them, you can also check out Fit ‘N Prep, which comes portion-controlled and frozen!

As one of the pioneers in meal delivery, Blue Apron offers a diverse menu with unique and slightly more complex recipes. It provides both meal kits and prepared meals, catering to different cooking preferences. Their wellness offerings focus on balanced, nutritious meals, making it easier to maintain healthy eating habits. Trifecta offers low-glycemic entrées that come boxed and ready to heat and eat.

EveryPlate offers simple, hearty meals with fresh ingredients, making it an excellent choice if you’re budget-conscious. The straightforward recipes are designed to be prepared in about 30 minutes, perfect for busy schedules! You can choose from diet-oriented meals, quick meals, family faves, meat and veggies or just a veggie option. Check out My Cooking Box Pasta Kit, available on Amazon, which has everything you need to cook an entire meal for the whole family!

Home Chef offers customizable meal kits and oven-ready dishes. Their flexible plans allow customers to adjust serving sizes and swap proteins, catering to individual tastes and dietary needs with user-friendly instructions. And if your family loves Indian food, check out The Cumin Club's ready-made meal kits! They’re perfect to keep on hand when you feel like having some Indian food.

Factor specializes in ready-prepared meals designed by dietitians, focusing on health and convenience. Their menu includes keto, calorie-smart, and high-protein options, catering to various dietary goals. The meals arrive fresh and only require heating, making them ideal for those seeking quick, nutritious options. If you’re looking for protein-rich meals that’ll prime you for gains in the gym, consider Clean Eatz, which is quick and easy to order on Amazon!

Amazon Fresh combines the convenience of grocery delivery with meal-planning solutions like pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. Customers can choose from a wide range of fresh ingredients, pantry staples and ready-made meal kits, all delivered to their doorstep, catering to various dietary preferences and skill levels.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get Amazon Fresh to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Hungryroot provides healthy, quick-to-prepare meals using high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients. When you sign up, Hungryroot creates a personalized meal plan based on your dietary preferences, such as vegan, gluten-free or keto-friendly options with recipes that often take 10 minutes or less to prepare! And if quick but still healthy is what you’re after, you might also consider Daily Harvest , which specializes in plant-based, nutrient-dense meals and snacks.

Purple Carrot is a meal service solely dedicated to plant-based eating, offering vegan meal kits and prepared meals. Their creative recipes showcase a variety of cuisines and seasonal ingredients, appealing to both vegans and those looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet. If you want something you don’t have to cook, consider HMR vegetarian meals.

Dinnerly focuses on simplicity and affordability, offering meal kits with fewer ingredients. This meal delivery service provides a variety of family-friendly meals that are easy and quick to prepare, making them a practical choice for busy households. Gluten-free options are also available! If you’re watching your figure, don’t forget about Nutrisystem! It offers an array of frozen meals, all perfectly portioned to help you succeed in your weight loss goals.

