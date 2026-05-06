Fire pit deals are here just in time for backyard season — save up to 60%

Whether your patio needs a centerpiece or a place to gather during family get-togethers, these fire pits make it easy to create a warm, inviting space. We found options at every price point, from collapsible America-made options under $50 to smokeless Solo Stove models for those ready to upgrade. There's even a fire table available for $120 off.

Less than $50

If you're looking for a basic setup, these deals fit the bill.

Original price: $59.99

Made in the U.S. from sturdy steel, this collapsible fire pit is built for versatility. The folding design and lightweight frame let it lie flat when not in use, making it easy to pack and carry on camping trips.

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Original price: $44.99

Create a more structured fire pit setup with this galvanized steel ring , a budget-friendly option at under $30. The weather-resistant construction helps prevent rust, while the 60-inch diameter accommodates larger fires for family gatherings. Pair it with a gravel or sand base to safely build your own fire pit at home or on camping trips.

Original price: $51.98

For smaller yards and patios, this 22-inch fire pit offers just enough space for a contained fire. The raised design helps protect surfaces, and the included lid adds an extra layer of safety. It's currently more than $30 off, making it a solid value for compact outdoor spaces.

Less than $100

Find smokeless fire pits, decorative rings and portable options that won't break the bank.

Original price: $94

Origin's steel fire pit pairs a modern design with a practical, portable build, making it a standout addition to a range of outdoor setups. The deep bowl helps contain the fire, while the included lid and poker provide an extra layer of safety and control.

Original price: $89.99

A Solo Stove Mesa fire pit fits comfortably on a dining or picnic table. Its smokeless design helps reduce visible smoke, making it a more comfortable option for close seating. Weighing just over a pound, it's easy to take along on camping trips or other outdoor outings.

Original price: $124.99

This steel fire ring adds character to your setup with wildlife cutouts along the exterior. The four-panel design snaps together easily and comes apart for transport, making it a portable option for under $100.

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Less than $200

Upgrade your space with a fire pit made of copper or steel.

Original price: $248.99

This copper-finished fire pit offers a warmer, more polished look than black or unfinished steel. Now $70 off, it's a smart time to buy this weather-resistant pit with a spark screen that prevents sudden flare-ups.

Original price: $129.99

This fire pit has star and moon cutouts that shine when a fire burns. The ring around the edge doubles as a handle and foot rest, while the lid prevents sparks from flying out.

Original price: $159.99

The Outland Living fire pit runs off propane, saving you from the exhausting task of cutting wood. Lava rocks make it feel more realistic, but they don’t produce smoke or ash, so you can enjoy the warmth without the mess. Right now, it's the lowest it's been since April 1.

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$200 and up

If you're willing to splurge a little, discover these premium options.

Original price: $329

Enjoy a smokeless burn with Solo Stove's Bonfire model — a midsize option that weighs 20 pounds. A stainless steel body adds durability and the removable ash pan makes post-fire cleanup easier.

Original price: $299

Master Forge's cooking pit lets you cook meals over an open fire. The 27-inch grilling area swivels 360 degrees, and an outer ring keeps food warm until you're ready to eat.

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Original price: $399

Entertain guests at this fire table that balances style and function. The central burner creates a controlled flame you can turn off with the push of a button, while the surrounding surface offers plenty of space for drinks and snacks.